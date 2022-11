This Vegan Baked Mushroom Rice comes together quickly and easily in one casserole dish and is baked in the oven to fluffy, flavorful perfection. It will become a family favorite in no time. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soy-free option included.

Whether you’re looking for a plant-based comfort food dinner or a creative vegan side dish to serve with a vegan main, look no further than this Baked Mushroom Rice.

It’s super flavorful and bakes up to fluffy perfection in your oven while you can go about your day! Look at the gorgeous rice grains! This will become a family favorite in no time at all. I use Indian white basmati rice for amazing flavor and long fluffy rice.

Mushroom rice is always amazingly delicious. What makes this rice so incredibly savory and delicious is the unique combination of umami-rich ingredients like mushrooms, miso paste, and vegan Worcestershire sauce.

This baked rice dish is a great side to serve on any festive occasion. You can serve it with vegan meatloaf, and gravy.

why you will love this baked mushroom rice

its easy and so delicious

it’s gluten-free Nutfree and has option for soyfree

its a great addition to the holiday menu

To make this on stovetop: sauté the mushroom for 6-8 mins over medium heat, then add the herbs and sauces and sauté again for a minute. Then add drained rice and broth. Mix and reduce heat to low- medium. Partially cover and cook for 16-18 mins depending on the rice.

14 ounces ( 340.2 g ) mushrooms sliced into thick slices of 1/4 inch

2 garlic cloves minced

1 cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon dry thyme

2 bay leaves, optional

2 teaspoons mellow miso ,use chickpea miso to keep it soy free

1 teaspoon molasses or vegan worchestershire or sweet soy sauce

1 cup ( 185 g ) White Indian basmati rice, washed and soaked for 10 minutes. (I use extra long Indian basmati rice. The general store bought basmati is much shorter and not as fluffy)

2 ¼ cup ( 532.32 ml ) of stock, preferably mushroom stock

½ teaspoon or more of salt depending on if the stock is salted

Green onion for garnish Instructions In a 8x10 or similar sized baking dish, add oil. Then add the mushroom, onion, garlic and generous pinch of salt, thyme and bay leaves and toss really well.

Put the baking dish in oven to bake at 400ºF (205ºC) for 20-30 minutes or Until mushrooms are starting to turn golden. Depending on your baking dish size, the oven and thickness of the mushrooms, this can take anywhere from 20 to 35 minutes.

Once mushrooms are golden, or golden to preference, take the baking dish out of the oven. Remove some of the mushrooms for garnish.

Add in miso, molasses and stock and mix in. Mix well so that miso mixes in, by pressing the miso with a spatula.

Add in the rice and salt. Mix in to even out. Cover the dish lightly with foil or parchment then put back in baking dish, bake about 30 minutes.

Check if the rice is done at 25 mins mark, else continue to bake. Take dish out of oven. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Then remove the cover, fluff really well. Garnish with the rest of mushrooms, green onions and serve immediately.

This baked mushroom rice is a great side to serve on any festive occasion. You can serve it with vegan meatloaf , and some mushroom gravy Store in the fridge in a closed container for upto 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven. Sprinkle some water or broth, cover and reheat Notes To make this on stovetop: sauté the mushroom for 6-8 mins over medium heat, then add the herbs and sauces and sauté again for a minute. Then add drained rice and broth. Mix and reduce heat to low- medium. Partially cover and cook for 16-18 mins depending on the rice. To make this with brown rice: Precook the rice until aldente. Add to the baking dish or saucepan which has the golden mushroom. Add 1/4 cup broth, cover and cook for 5 mins. Let sit for another few minutes, then fluff and serve. Low or no oil: use a mix of 1 tsp oil and 2-3 tbsp broth. Or use just 3 tbsp broth. You will have to stir the mushrooms more so that they don't stick or dry out. Deglaze with more broth if needed.. Partially cover with parchment during baking the mushrooms to reduce frying. Using parchment under the mushroom will help keeping them from sticking to the pan

Ingredients:

for this recipe, we use white basmati rice, washed and soaked for 10 minutes to cut down on cooking time and to get that perfect fluffy texture

mushrooms are baked in olive oil until caramelized and brown before the rice is added to get the flavors going

garlic and onion are baked in the casserole dish along with the mushrooms

herbs: I like a combination of thyme and bay leaves

yellow miso paste boosts the flavor – you can use chickpea miso to keep it soy-free

molasses or vegan Worcestershire or sweet soy sauce for the perfect balance of sweet-salty

the rice is baked in stock – if you can get your hands on some mushroom stock, that would be the top choice

salt to taste

I like to garnish this dish with some green onions

Tips:

You can freeze cooked rice. Cool it as quickly as possible by placing it in a shallow container and placing it in the fridge. Once the rice is cold, transfer it to freezer bags in your preferred portion sizes, flatten it to about 3cm thick and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing it tightly.

This recipe is best made with long-grain rice because it’s less sticky than short and medium-grain.

for a pop of color, stir in some frozen green peas once the rice comes out of the oven. No need to cook them – they will be thawed by the heat of the rice while you fluff up the rice.

How to make Baked Mushroom Rice

In a 8×10 or similar sized baking dish, add oil.





Then add the mushroom, onion, garlic and generous pinch of salt, thyme and bay leaves and toss really well.

Then put the baking dish in the oven to bake at 400ºF (205ºC) for 20-30 minutes or Until mushrooms are starting to turn golden. Depending on your baking dish size, the oven, and the thickness of the mushrooms, this can take anywhere from 20 to 35 minutes.

Once mushrooms are golden, or golden to preference, take the baking dish out of the oven. Remove some of the mushrooms for garnish.

Add in miso, molasses and stock and mix in. Mix well so that the miso mixes in by pressing the miso with a spatula.

Add in the rice and salt. Mix in to even out.

Cover the dish lightly with foil or parchment then put it back in baking dish, bake about 30 minutes.

Check that the rice is done at 25 mins , else let it cook for another 5 mins , take dish out of oven. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Then remove the cover, fluff really well. Add the rest of the mushrooms, green onions for garnish and serve immediately.

This baked mushroom rice is a great side to serve on any festive occasion, like Christmas or Thanksgiving. You can serve it with vegan meatloaf, and some mushroom gravy.

Storage

Store in a covered container in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven(sprinkle some water and cover with parchment, bake for 5 mins, let sit for another few mins then serve)