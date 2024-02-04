Beans do dyaza (Indian cumin onion sauce) uses the flavorful sauce from North Indian chicken do pyaza! Creamy caramelized onion sauce seasoned with toasted cumin, ginger, garlic, and spiced and garnished with seared peppers and onions. Glutenfree. Nutfree Soyfree

Beans are having a real moment right now, so I’ve been using beans in some of my favorite sauces. Today we add them to this flavorful Indian sauce.

All the amazing complex flavor is always in the spiced Indian sauces! The proteins( meats, tofu, beans) taste so good because of the well spiced and simmered sauce! This sauce today is vibrant, deep and delicious! Do pyaza translates to double onions. In this fragrant toasted cumin and onion sauce, you add onions at two different points. You’ve got seared onions in the topping and caramelized in the base sauce. Caramelized onion with well toasted cumin and other spices makes for a deeply rich and flavored sauce.

This one is an amazing curry to use with any protein that you like, like baked tofu, chickpeas, beans, soy curls, seitan, vegan chicken substitutes, or whatever you like. I’m using great northern beans, but you can also use other white beans, like cannellini beans, butter beans, or you can even use chickpeas in the same sauce.

It’s a fabulous, flavorful sauce!

This is also a freezer-friendly recipe. You can freeze just the sauce or the sauce and beans together and heat it up and serve whenever you’re ready.

Beans do pyaza is also a great way to serve beans on toast! if you want the beans and toast to be extra flavorful and spiced 🙂 As with spiced Indian curries and sauces, the flavor gets stronger as the sauce sits. The flavor also depends on the age of your spices. If you find yourself tripling the amount of spices listed in my recipes, the spices are probably quite old.

This sauce pairs well with any kind of protein like baked tofu, vegan chicken subs, roasted cauliflower or veggies and what not! With the beans It makes a simple, cozy, satisfying one-pot meal.

Why You’ll Love this Beans do Pyaza Curry

Very flavorful, creamy sauce packed with onion, spices, ginger, and garlic and toasted fragrant cumin seeds

quick and easy one pot meal. Uses just 1 pan and cutting board!

freezer-friendly : the sauce as well as the beans+ sauce are freezer friendly. Reheat in pan or microwave

gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free with an oil-free option

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Beans do Pyaza (Beans in Indian Toasted cumin onion sauce) Beans do dyaza (Indian cumin onion sauce) uses the flavorful sauce from North Indian do pyaza curry that usually has meat. Creamy caramelized onion curry seasoned with toasted cumin, ginger, garlic, and spiced and garnished with seared peppers and onions. One Pot. Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free with Oil-Free Option Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 225 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Onion Pepper Garnish 1 teaspoon oil or vegan butter

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion chopped into 3/4” squares

1/4 cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped green pepper chopped into 3/4” squares

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves For the Do Pyaza Sauce 2 teaspoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1 whole clove

1 cup ( 160 g ) sliced or chopped red onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 to 1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste or 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and 1/2” of ginger, minced. Or you can just mash them up together in a mortar and pestle.

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream of choice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 to 1 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water or non-dairy milk

15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of white beans northern beans, cannellini beans, butter beans or other beans of choice

cilantro and pepper flakes for garnish Instructions Make the onion pepper garnish. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high or high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, green pepper, and fenugreek leaves and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the onion starts to get golden or sear at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir frequently, because this is a high heat, and you just want to sear some of the onion and pepper bell pepper. Set them aside in a small bowl. Make the do pyaza sauce. Add the 2 teaspoons of oil to the same skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds change color significantly and become very fragrant. This can take anywhere from 1 to 3 minutes, depending on how hot the oil is.

Then, add the bay leaves and the clove, and stir once, then mix in the onion and the first 1/4 teaspoon salt. Continue to cook until the onion is golden and starts to caramelize. Add splashes of water in, so that the onion cooks evenly, and stir occasionally. If the onions keep drying out too much, you can also close the pan with the lid for a minute or so, and then open it and continue to cook the onions,. 6 to 9 minutes.

Now, add in all of the ground spices and the ginger garlic paste and mix in. Add the tomato paste and non-dairy yogurt. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then continue to cook for 2 minutes.

Mix in the water or non-dairy milk and the beans and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and cover with the lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and let it sit for simmer for 6 to 8 minutes for the flavors to meld.

Then, open the lid, taste and adjust salt and flavor, adjust consistency if needed by adding more water/non dairy milk and bring to boil. Then stir in the onion and bell pepper garnish and Switch off heat, garnish with cilantro and pepper flakes,

Serve with toasted sourdough bread, garlic bread, naan, or over rice. You can also add it to bowls with roasted veggies and rice/quinoa/ grains of choice or serve it as beans on toast. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in skillet or microwave. Notes To serve this as beans on toast, toast up some bread or sourdough, add a good layer of these beans on top, garnish with cilantro or other fresh herbs or green onion, and sprinkle on some, seeds such as hemp seeds, sesame seeds, or pumpkin seeds. This recipe is gluten-free. Soy-free if you use soy-free yogurt and non-dairy milk. It is nut-free if you use nut-free yogurt and milk. To make this without oil, roast the cumin seeds on a dry skillet then use broth to sauté the onion. use broth to sauté the topping as well. To make this with soy curls, use 4 ounces of soy curls, soak them in broth for 10 to 15 minutes, then drain. Toss them in 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and 1/2 teaspoon of garam masala, and then bake for 15 to 20 minutes or roast them in a skillet with a teaspoon of oil until they are golden and then add to the sauce towards the last 3 mins of simmering. You will need to add a bit more water or non-dairy milk in the end, as well, because the soy curls will absorb a lot more moisture. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Beans do Pyaza (Beans in Indian Toasted cumin onion sauce) Amount Per Serving Calories 225 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 371mg 16% Potassium 789mg 23% Carbohydrates 36g 12% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 415IU 8% Vitamin C 16mg 19% Calcium 144mg 14% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté. You can use broth instead for oil-free.

onion – You’re using onion in both the topping and the sauce.

bell pepper – For the onion pepper garnish.

whole and ground spices – We season the garnish with dried fenugreek leaves. For the do pyaza sauce, you’ll use whole cumin seeds, bay leaves, and a clove. The ground spices in the sauce are: Garam Masala, coriander, and paprika.

ginger garlic paste – You can use the paste or use minced garlic and ginger. Or mash fresh garlic and ginger in a mortar and pestle.

tomato paste – Adds so much amazing umami flavor to the sauce!

non-dairy yogurt – For creaminess. You can use other non-dairy cream, like cashew cream, if needed.

water or nondairy milk – Adds moisture to the sauce.

beans – Use white beans of choice or chickpeas as your protein. You can use other vegan proteins, like crispy tofu, soy curls, or vegan chicken, if you like.

garnishes – Garnish with fresh cilantro and crushed pepper flakes.

Tips

When you’re cooking the topping and when you’re toasting the whole spices, make sure to stir frequently, because they can burn easily.

When caramelizing the onions, they can start to dry out. Add splashes of water, if needed. You can also cover the pan and let them steam for a bit, if things are getting really dry.

This dish freezes well! Freeze just the sauce or the sauce and beans in a freezer-safe container. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight or reheat in a pan or microwave and serve.

How to Make Vegan Chicken Do Pyaza

Frequently Asked Questions