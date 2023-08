No tomato Lasooni Chicken Curry made vegan by using crispy baked tofu instead! The creamy dairyfree red sauce uses blended red bell peppers instead of tomatoes. Nut-free + soy-free option.

Today’s tofu curry is a vegan spin on lasooni chicken curry. Lasooni(with garlic) sauce of course has lots of garlic. The sauce varies based on restaurants and based on the protein added to it. Like the dal Lasooni uses more whole spices and less of the saucy base.

For this version, we use tofu as a substitute for chicken and we bake it before adding it to the gravy to get that perfect chewy meaty texture.

The sauce is really special here. Indian sauces tend to rely on a base sauce made with fresh tomatoes and onions or just tomatoes and a cream element like yogurt or heavy cream. However, if you have a sensitivity to tomatoes, you don’t need to miss out on all the delicious sauces! This Lasooni curry (Indian garlic red sauce) uses blended roasted red bell peppers instead of tomatoes!

As the protein, I went with crisped-up baked tofu but you can use soy curls, seitan, chickpeas or veggies! Whatever you want really, the magic is in the gravy.

Lasooni means garlicky so garlic is a must here but you can play around with the amount. Use as much as you like!

More tofu curry recipes:

Khada Masala Murg

Malai Tofu Curry: Vegan Malai Paneer

Baked Tofu Curry (Easy Tofu Makhani)

Vegan Chicken Changezi

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Lasooni Chicken Curry with Red pepper sauce (tomato-free) No tomato Lasooni Chicken Curry made vegan by using crispy baked tofu instead! The creamy red sauce uses blended roasted red bell peppers instead of tomatoes. Nut-free + soy-free option. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Servings: 4 Calories: 212 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Tofu 14 ounce ( 400 g ) firm or extra firm tofu

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika or use ¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons corn starch For the Red Sauce 1/3 cup ( 43 g ) raw cashews soaked for at least 15 minutes in hot water, see notes for Nutfree option

1/3 cup of roasted red bell pepper

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water For the lasooni sauce 2 teaspoons oil

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1 inch cinnamon stick

8 cloves of garlic finely chopped

2 teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use ¾ teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup of chopped white or red onion

1 inch ginger julienned. Reserve some of it for garnish

½ to 1 cup ( 118.29 ml ) of water or non dairy milk

½ teaspoon salt

Cilantro and pepper flakes for garnish Instructions Bake the tofu , press the tofu for at least 15 minutes then tear it into organic bite-sized pieces and add to a bowl.

In another small bowl mix the garlic powder, Kashmiri chili powder, salt and cornstarch. And sprinkle this mixture all over the tofu. Toss well to coat, then spread the tofu on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 400F (205C) for 20 minutes or until the tofu cubes are somewhat crisp. Or pan fry for 8-10 mins, tossing once in between. See notes for soyfree protein options.

Make the red pepper sauce blend . Blend the roasted bell peppers, cashews and water until the cashews break down completely. I usually blend it for a minute then let it sit for 2-3 minutes then blend again for 30 seconds and then let it sit for another minute and then blend again.

Make the sauce , heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add oil. Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and mix. Let the cumin seeds roast really well and change color significantly and get very fragrant. 2-3 mins

Then add in the other whole spices, that’s the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks and mix in. Mix for a few seconds. Once the bay leaves have started changing color, add in the garlic, fenugreek leaves, Kashmiri chili powder and give it a good mix for a few seconds.

Then add in the white pepper, black pepper, onion and a good pinch of salt and mix. Then cook this mixture until the onion and garlic are both golden.

Deglaze the pan in between if the spices are starting to scorch a little bit. Use 1 tablespoon of water at a time to deglaze. The deglazing also helps conduct the heat to evenly brown the onion.

Once golden, add in the blended roasted bell pepper sauce and half the ginger and mix in and bring it to a good boil. 4-5 mins. Add more water as needed for the desired sauce consistency.

Add baked tofu to this sauce and toss gently to coat the tofu, simmer for 1 or 2 minutes, taste and adjust carefully. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then switch off the heat. Let the tofu sit in this sauce for another 5 minutes before serving.

Garnish with cilantro, ginger and pepperflakes and Serve with flat bread, naan , roti or rice. If you don’t like fresh ginger, then don’t use it as garnish Notes Use tomatoes: This is a tomato free recipe, if you don’t want to use roasted bell peppers then you can use 8 oz canned tomato purée instead To make this nut free use 15 oz can coconut milk or a combination of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews, or you can use 1/3 cup of non dairy yogurt or use 1/3 of silken tofu and blend either of these with the roasted bell pepper. To make this soy free, You can add in other protein sources such as 1 can of cooked chickpeas or some chickpea tofu or vegan chicken(no need to bake these ie skip step 1) or use some roasted vegetables like cauliflower, sweet potato, etc. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Lasooni Chicken Curry with Red pepper sauce (tomato-free) Amount Per Serving Calories 212 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 489mg 21% Potassium 203mg 6% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 749IU 15% Vitamin C 20mg 24% Calcium 195mg 20% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

For the baked tofu we need firm or extra firm tofu – however, you can also use soy curls, seitan, chickpeas, or veggies!

the tofu is coated with a mix of garlic powder, Kashmiri chili powder, salt, and cornstarch before baking

As a base for the creamy red sauce, we use raw cashews, soaked for at least 15 minutes in hot water

roasted red bell peppers provide the sauce with sweetness, smokiness, and that gorgeous red color

as a seasoning for the gravy we add tempered cumin seeds and bay leaves as well as cinnamon, fresh garlic, fenugreek leaves, and Kashmiri chili powder

white or red onion and ginger, julienned. cilantro and pepper flakes for garnish

Tips:

This is a tomato-free recipe, if you don’t want to use roasted bell peppers then you can use 2 juicy large tomatoes instead or 8 oz canned tomato purée instead

To make this nut free use a combination of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews, or you can use 1/3 cup of non dairy yogurt or use 1/3 cup of silken tofu and blend either of these with the roasted bell pepper.

use a combination of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews, or you can use 1/3 cup of non dairy yogurt or use 1/3 cup of silken tofu and blend either of these with the roasted bell pepper. To make this soy free , that is without the tofu. You can add in other protein sources such as 1 can of cooked chickpeas or some chickpea tofu or vegan chicken(no need to bake these) or some roasted vegetables like cauliflower, sweet potato, etc.

, that is without the tofu. You can add in other protein sources such as 1 can of cooked chickpeas or some chickpea tofu or vegan chicken(no need to bake these) or some roasted vegetables like cauliflower, sweet potato, etc.

How to Make Vegan Lasooni Chicken Curry

Bake the tofu, press the tofu for at least 15 minutes then tear it into organic bite-sized pieces and add to a bowl.

In another small bowl mix the garlic powder, Kashmiri chili powder, salt and cornstarch.

And sprinkle this mixture all over the tofu. Toss well to coat.

Spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400F (205C) for 20 minutes or until the tofu cubes are somewhat crisp. See notes for soy-free protein options.

Make the red pepper sauce blend.

Blend the roasted bell peppers, cashews and water until the cashews break down completely. I usually blend it for a minute then let it sit for 2-3 minutes then blend again for 30 seconds and then let it sit for another minute and then blend again.





I repeat this at least 3 times so that the cashews are well blended.

Make the sauce, heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add oil.

Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and mix. Let the cumin seeds roast really well and change color significantly and get very fragrant.

Then add in the other whole spices, that’s the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks and mix in. Mix for a few seconds. Once the bay leaves have started changing color add in the garlic, fenugreek leaves, and Kashmiri chili powder and give it a good mix for a few seconds.

Then add in the white pepper, black pepper, onion and a good pinch of salt and mix really well. Then cook this whole mixture until the onion and garlic are both golden.

Deglaze the pan in between if the spices are starting to scorch a little bit. Use 1 tablespoon of water at a time to deglaze. The deglazing also helps conduct the heat really well, it depends on the type of your pan.

Then add in the blended roasted bell pepper sauce and half the ginger and mix in and bring it to a boil. (If you don’t like fresh ginger, then don’t use it as garnish and use only ½ inch ginger julienned at this step.)

Add more water as needed for the desired sauce consistency.

Add baked tofu to this sauce and toss gently to coat the tofu, simmer for 1 or 2 mins. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then switch off the heat. Let the tofu sit in this sauce for another 5 minutes before serving.

Garnish with cilantro, ginger, and pepper flakes, and serve. Serve with flatbread, naan, roti, or rice.

Storage:

Store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 3 days.

Freeze for upto 2 months.

Can I make this without nuts?

To make this nut free use 15 oz can of coconut milk or use a combination of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds instead of cashews, or you can use 1/3 cup of non dairy yogurt or use 1/3 cup of silken tofu and blend either of these with the roasted bell pepper.

Can I make this without Tofu?

To make this soy free, that is without the tofu. You can add in other protein sources such as 1 can of cooked chickpeas or some chickpea tofu or vegan chicken or seitan(no need to bake these, ie skip step 1) or some roasted vegetables like cauliflower, sweet potato, etc.

Can I make this with soycurls?

Soak 4 oz soycurls in broth then squeeze lightly. Toss in the spices and bake or panfry until crisp on some edges, then use with the sauce.