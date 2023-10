One-pan lentil coconut curry with sweet potatoes is rich, creamy, and satisfying, no tomato needed! It’s packed with amazing flavors and lots of veggies. Glutenfree soy-free Nutfree

Weekday meal plans need to be easy, short and delicious! This is a quick, 30 minute, one-pan lentil coconut curry, hits all those. It needs just a few ingredients but packs a ton of flavor!

You can change the spices to preference: use different curry powders of choice, like regular curry powder, Japanese curry powder, or Jamaican curry powder. You can even use Italian herbs or smoked paprika, if you don’t like the curry flavor. This lentil stew is very versatile and super quick. It is also allergy friendly! It is gluten-free Nutfree and Soyfree. For coconut free, use oat milk.

Serve it over rice, flatbread, cooked grains, or quinoa.

Why You’ll Love Lentil Coconut Curry

flavor-packed, one-pot meal

ready in 30 minutes

lots of veggies!

gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

More Indian Curries

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Lentil Coconut Curry One-pan lentil coconut curry is rich, creamy, and satisfying, no tomato needed! It’s packed with amazing flavors and lots of veggies, Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 222 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 teaspoon oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped red onion or white onion

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or 1/2” of ginger, minced and four cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi), optional

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes optional, or use black pepper

1 cup ( 133 g ) peeled and chopped sweet potato or frozen sweet potato or butternut squash

15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can full fat coconut milk or lite coconut milk

15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can cooked lentils or 1.5 cups cooked lentils

1/2 cup ( 15 g ) frozen spinach or 1 cup fresh baby spinach

lemon juice and cilantro for garnish Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Then add the ginger-garlic paste and mix in. Mix in the spices and salt, then mix in the coconut milk and the sweet potatoes or butternut squash.

Cover with the lid and cook until the sweet potato is cooked through. This will take anywhere from 8 to 12 minutes, depending on your stove, pan, and the size of the cubed vegetables.

Then, mix in the cooked lentils and spinach and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice. Bring to a good boil, then taste and adjust the flavor. Add some broth, if you want the lentils to be saucier, because this will thicken as it cools. Once it is boiling consistently for 2 minutes, switch off the heat.

Garnish with cilantro or other herbs of choice and some lemon juice and pepper flakes, if you like, and serve with some sourdough or rice, flatbread, or other cooked grains. Notes Variations: Use chickpeas or white beans instead of canned lentils. Or make it with both. Add a can of chickpeas and lentils, and add up to 1 cup more of coconut milk or other nondairy milk. Increase the spices also to adjust to preference. For a coconut milk substitute, cook the sweet potatoes in 1 cup of broth initially, and then add in some cashew cream or cashew milk with the lentils. Use 1/4 heaping cup of cashews blended with 1 cup of water to make the cashew cream. This recipe is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lentil Coconut Curry Amount Per Serving Calories 222 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 332mg 14% Potassium 639mg 18% Carbohydrates 37g 12% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 7050IU 141% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 110mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

onion – You can use red or white onion in this recipe.

ginger-garlic paste – Adds so much amazing flavor! You can use minced, fresh ginger and garlic instead, if you prefer.

spices – Turmeric, garam masala, fenugreek leaves, and pepper flakes are your seasonings.

coconut milk – Full fat or lite coconut milk both work in this recipe. You can also use 1/4 cup cashews blended with 1 cup water instead. If you do this, cook the sweet potato in a cup of broth initially.

cooked lentils – You can use canned or home cooked.

spinach – Adds more veggies and color to this lentil coconut curry!

garnishes – Lemon juice and cilantro add bright, vibrant flavors.

Tips

This coconut curry sauce does thicken as it cools, so keep that in mind as it’s cooking. You may want to thin it out a bit with some broth during cooking.

If you’re making cooked grains to serve with this curry, start them cooking before you start making the curry, so everything will be done around the same time.

How to Make Lentil Coconut Curry

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent, four to five minutes.

Then add the ginger-garlic paste, salt, and spices, and mix in.

Mix in the coconut milk and the sweet potatoes or butternut squash.

Cover with the lid and cook until the sweet potato is cooked through. This will take anywhere from eight to 12 minutes, depending on your stove, pan, and the size of the cubed vegetables.





Then, mix in the cooked lentils and spinach and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice. Bring to a good boil, then taste and adjust the flavor.

Add some broth, if you want the lentils to be saucier, because this will thicken as it cools. Once it is boiling consistently for two minutes, switch off the heat.

Garnish with cilantro or other herbs of choice and some lemon juice and pepper flakes, if you like, and serve with sourdough, rice, flatbread, or other cooked grains.

Frequently Asked Questions