1 pan 6 Ingredient Cajun orzo chickpeas are a satisfying weeknight meal that’s packed with flavor and ready in 20 mins! Tender orzo goes so well with hearty chickpeas and lots of deep, Cajun spices.

This is a super quick recipe to make on busy days. It’s almost a dump and done. Everything comes together in 1 skillet with just 6 ingredients for easy prep and cleanup.

Cajun orzo chickpeas only need five simple ingredients to make, not counting salt and water.

You can add in spinach or other vegetables, as you like. You can also add in extra spices, like oregano, thyme, and paprika, to boost the flavor even more.

Why You’ll Love Cajun Orzo Chickpeas

quick and easy, 5-ingredient recipe

one pan meal

packed with amazing Cajun flavors!

soy-free and nut-free with gluten-free option

More Vegan Cajun-Inspired Recipes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Cajun Orzo Chickpeas 1 pan 6 Ingredient Cajun orzo chickpeas are a satisfying weeknight meal that’s packed with flavor, and ready in 20 minutes. Tender orzo goes so well with hearty chickpeas and lots of deep, Cajun spices.. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 265 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or use minced ginger and garlic or just garlic, if you don’t like ginger

2 teaspoons Cajun spice blend

2 tablespoons ketchup or 1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 cup ( 354.88 ml ) water or broth or a mix of coconut milk and water

1/2 teaspoon salt

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) cans of chickpeas drained, or use 1 1/2 cups of cooked chickpeas

1/2 cup ( 75 g ) dry orzo Optional Additions 1 cup ( 182 g ) vegetables of choice or 1/2 cup of frozen spinach

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon paprika Instructions Heat 2 teaspoons of oil or 2 tablespoons broth in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is translucent. Add splashes of water to help onion cook evenly.

Then add in the ginger-garlic paste, the Cajun spices, and ketchup and mix really well for a few seconds. Add veggies if using at this point and cook for a minute. Mix in the broth and salt, and bring to a boil, then mix the chickpeas and orzo.

Cover with the lid, and and continue to cook for 7 to 10 minutes, depending on your stove and your pan. Check in at the 7 or 8 minute mark, mix well, close the lid and continue to cook, if needed. If you like it to be saucier, you can add in 1/4 cup or more coconut milk. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more Cajun, tang or herbs if needed.

Once done, let the cajun orzo sit, covered, for another minute or two for flavors to meld and settle, then mix well and transfer to your serving bowls. Garnish with onions, cilantro, and some lime juice and serve. Notes This recipe is naturally soy-free and nut-free. Use gluten-free orzo for a gluten-free option. Nutritional information doesn’t include optional ingredients. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Cajun Orzo Chickpeas Amount Per Serving Calories 265 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 374mg 16% Potassium 424mg 12% Carbohydrates 48g 16% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 560IU 11% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 67mg 7% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

onion – Use red or white onion for this recipe. ginger-garlic paste – You can use minced fresh ginger and garlic or just garlic instead, if you want. Cajun spice blend – You can buy it premade or make homemade Cajun spice blend with my recipe! ketchup – Adds richness and umami. You can substitute tomato paste. chickpeas – Use canned or cooked, drained chickpeas. orzo – Use regular or gluten-free orzo.

Tips

You can stick to just the ingredient above, plus water and salt, or add veggies of your choice and more flavor with dried thyme, oregano, and paprika.

For saucier Cajun orzo, add some coconut milk after the orzo finishes cooking but before letting the pan rest.

Speaking of letting the pan rest! Don’t skip this step. It allows the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken slightly before serving.

How to Make Cajun Orzo Chickpeas

Heat two teaspoons of oil or some broth in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is translucent.

Then add in the ginger-garlic paste, the Cajun spices, and ketchup and mix really well for a few seconds.

Mix in the broth and salt, and bring to a boil, then mix the chickpeas and orzo.





Cover with the lid, and and continue to cook for seven to 10 minutes, depending on your stove and your pan. Check in at the seven or eight minute mark, mix well, close the lid and continue to cook, if needed.

If you want it saucier, you can add in another quarter cup of water or some coconut milk at this point.

Once done, let the cajun orzo sit, covered, for another minute or two, then mix well and transfer to your serving bowls. Garnish with onions, cilantro, and some lime juice and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions