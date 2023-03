This vegan Cajun Dirty Rice is an easy one-pot dish that can be enjoyed as a main or side and can be made days in advance. Gluten-free Nutfree Recipe soyfree option

Here’s a super easy one-pot rice dish with amazing flavor payoff! This delicious Cajun Dirty Rice is bursting with flavor thanks to fried veggie crumbles and a delcious Cajun spice blend.

This is the type of dish that you can have as a main or as a side dish.

What is Dirty Rice?

Dirty rice is generally cooked with meat. As a result, the rice looks “dirty” as the fried meat adds some darkness.

Here we cook everything in one pot and we start by sauteeing the veggie crumbles, which are our vegan substitute for meat.

Print Recipe No ratings yet 1 Pan Cajun Dirty Rice Vegan This vegan Cajun Dirty Rice is an easy one-pot dish that can be enjoyed as a main or side and can be made days in advance. Gluten-free Nutfree recipe. Soyfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 245 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1-1.5 cups ( 80 g ) veggie crumbles , crumbles veggie burger, TVP, or crumbled veggie sausage, 7 oz

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 bell pepper chopped (or 1 cup chopped mix of colored pepper red green orange )

3/4 cup chopped celery

1 cup ( 185 g ) white rice, I use basmati

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon or more cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

2 cups ( 500 ml ) water or broth

Parsley and lime juice for garnish Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil and the veggie crumbles / crumbled veggie sausage and cook for 3-5 minutes or until golden on some of the edges.

Then add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and a good pinch of salt and stir. Continue to cook for another 3-5 minutes. Then add in the rice and mix in. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to toast the rice nicely.

Add in all the spices and salt and mix in. Add the water or broth and the bay leaves if using and mix in. Cover the skillet with the lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 13-17 minutes, depending on your stove and the thickness and depth of your skillet.

Once all the water is absorbed, check if the rice is cooked to your preference, if not close the lid again and continue to cook for a few more minutes.

Store: refrigerate in a closed container for upto 3 days. Soyfree: use Soyfree crumbles or Use lentils instead of veggie crumbles. Add cooked lentils in the first step and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon of fennel seeds, 1/4 teaspoon of onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of smoked paprika with the lentils.

Ingredients:

I made this dish with storebought veggie crumbles, but you could also use TVP, or crumbled veggie sausage

fresh veggies: add chopped onion, bell pepper, and celery

white rice, I like to use basmati rice for this recipe

for seasoning this dish, I like a blend of paprika, thyme, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, cajun seasoning, salt, black pepper, bay leaves

Tips:

Soyfree : Use lentils instead of veggie crumbles. Add the cooked lentils in the first step and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon of fennel seeds, 1/4 teaspoon of onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of smoked paprika alongside the lentils.

You can serve this topped with Cajun-rubbed crispy baked tofu.

How to make Vegan Cajun Dirty Rice:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil and the veggies crumbles / crumbled veggie sausage. Mix and cook for 3-5 minutes until golden on some of the edges.





Then add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and a good pinch of salt and stir. Continue to cook for another 3-5 minutes.

Then add in the rice and mix in. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to toast the rice nicely.

Add in all the spices and salt and mix in. Add the water or broth and the bay leaves if using and mix in.

Cover the skillet with the lid, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook for 13-17 minutes, depending on your stove and the thickness and depth of your skillet.

Once all the water is absorbed, check if the rice is cooked to your preference, if not close the lid again and continue to cook for a few more minutes.

As soon as the rice is cooked, switch off the heat. Let the rice sit for 2 minutes and open the lid. Fluff the rice really well and serve topped with parsley and lime juice.

Serve the rice as it is or top it with some cajun-rubbed crispy baked tofu.

Storage:

Refrigerate this dish in a closed container for up to 3 days. You can freeze leftover rice in an airtight container or freezer bag for up to 3 months.

Reheating:

For reheating, pop the rice in the microwave and cover it loosely with a lid in a microwave-safe container. Microwave for 2-3 minutes. Then remove the bowl and break up the rice chunks with a fork. Return everything to the microwave for 1-2 minutes or more.

