The dessert of your dreams in breakfast overnight oats form!! Cannoli Overnight Oats with creamy vanilla and orange scented oats, chocolate chips and topped with crunchy cinnamon sugar tortilla chips!

Stop the presses and make these Cannoli overnight oats! I love cannolis when I visit visit Italian restaurants. The creamy filling dotted with chocolate chips or candied orange peel in a crisp shell…what’s not to like? I use the same concept to add those flavors and textures to these cannoli overnight oats.

We have a base of the creamy oat filling with a little bit of vanilla and orange zest. We add chocolate chips to the mixture and then top this with fresh oranges. You can also add candied orange peel as a topping along with pistachios.

But the show stopping piece of these cannoli overnight oats is the crisp, cinnamon sugar tortilla on a skillet. It acts as the cannoli shell to make it super crispy. Crumble that on top and serve it. Or you can serve the tortillas on the side.

For the cream, which has a cheesy flavor profile, we use some nondairy yogurt. You can also add in vegan cream cheese instead.

Why You’ll Love Cannoli Overnight Oats

sweet and creamy with chocolate chips and crunchy cinnamon sugar crisp topping

ready in 30 minutes

easy, zesty, creamy, satisfying, make-ahead breakfast

gluten-free and soy-free

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Cannoli Overnight Oats Cannoli overnight oats are like an Italian dessert that you can eat for breakfast! They have an amazing mixture of flavors and textures from creamy, vanilla- and orange-scented oats, chocolate chips, and topped with crunchy cinnamon sugar tortilla chips Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Resting Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 2 Calories: 451 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the overnight oats: 1 1/4 cup ( 101.35 g ) old-fashioned oats or quick cooking oats

2 teaspoons chia seeds

3 tablespoons nondairy yogurt or you can cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla powder

1/4 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) hot nondairy milk such as oat soy or almond milk To add later: 2 tablespoons vegan mini chocolate chips

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios raw or roasted unsalted

chopped orange slices as needed

orange zest optional, as needed For the crispy tortillas: 1 teaspoon oil

1 large flour tortilla sliced into triangles or sliced into smaller one-inch cubes or any other shape that you like

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Make the oat mixture: In a bowl, mix the oats and chia seeds, then mix in the yogurt, vanilla extract, orange zest, maple syrup, and hot nondairy milk. Mix really well, then let this mixture sit for 15 minutes for the oats and chia seeds to absorb the moisture and thicken.

Once the oats are creamy and cool, you can fold in some chocolate chips or you can just add chocolate chips to the jar that you're preparing. You can serve these oats in the bowl itself or prepare jars. Add some oats to the jar, add a sprinkling of the chocolate chips in the middle or on top, then top it with the chopped pistachios, orange slices, and orange zest, if you like. You can keep these jars in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days. Make the crispy topping: Make this just before serving, so that it stays crispy and really fresh. Slice your tortillas as you like, then add to a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, tossing to coat all the tortillas. Let the tortillas crisp up, stir occasionally or flip as needed.

Then mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle that mixture all over the tortillas in the pan, tossing really well to coat. Switch off the heat, and let them sit for a few minutes for the tortillas to crisp up even more. Once they are crunchy, you can serve them on the side with the oats or just crumble them up over the creamy oats or jars right before serving. Notes This recipe is gluten free, if you make it with certified gluten free oats and a gluten-free tortilla. It’s also soy-free, if you use soy-free chocolate chips, nondairy yogurt, and nondairy milk. To make it nut-free, use a nut-free yogurt and nondairy milk and use sunflower seeds instead of the pistachios. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Cannoli Overnight Oats Amount Per Serving Calories 451 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 252mg 11% Potassium 367mg 10% Carbohydrates 69g 23% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 20g 22% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 35IU 1% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 292mg 29% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oats – Use old-fashioned or quick oats. For gluten-free, make sure that the oats are certified gluten-free.

chia seeds – For protein and texture and to help thicken the mixture.

non-dairy yogurt – For creaminess. You can use vegan cream cheese instead, for even richer cannoli overnight oats. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

vanilla extract – Adds to the flavor. You can use vanilla powder instead.

orange zest – Evokes the orange peel topping on cannoli.

maple syrup – For sweetness.

nondairy milk – To moisten the oats. Make sure it’s hot! Use soy-free nondairy milk for a soy-free recipe. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

vegan chocolate chips – Add these as a layer or mix them in. Use soy-free, if needed.

pistachios – For crunch and protein. Make sure that they’re not salted. You can use sunflower seeds instead for nut-free.

orange slices and more orange zest – For topping, to taste.

oil – To crisp up the tortilla for the topping. Omit for Oilfree.

tortilla – Chopped, pan-fried tortilla is going to give you that cannoli shell crunch!

brown sugar and cinnamon – To season the crunchy tortilla topping and make it even more crunchy.

Tips

You can make the oats in the jar up to three days ahead.

Be sure that you make the tortilla topping just before serving, so it’s good and crunchy.

How to Make Cannoli Overnight Oats

In a bowl, mix the oats and chia seeds.

Then mix in the yogurt, vanilla extract, orange zest, maple syrup, and hot nondairy milk. Mix really well, then let this mixture sit for 15 minutes for the oats and chia seeds to absorb the moisture and thicken.

Once the oats are creamy and cool, you can fold in some chocolate chips or you can just add chocolate chips to the jar that you’re preparing. You can serve these oats in the bowl itself or prepare jars.





Add some oats to the jar, add a sprinkling of the chocolate chips in the middle or on top, then top it with the chopped pistachios, orange slices, and orange zest, if you like. You can keep these jars for up to three days in the refrigerator.

Make the crispy topping just before serving, so that it stays crispy and really fresh.

Slice your tortillas as you like, then add to a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, tossing to coat all the tortillas. Let the tortillas crisp up, then mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together and sprinkle that mixture all over the tortillas in the pan, tossing really well to coat.

Switch off the heat, and let them sit for a few minutes for the tortillas to crisp up even more. Once they are very crispy, you can serve them on the side with the oats or just crumble them up over the oats or jars right before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions