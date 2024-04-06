Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Herbed Red Lentil Chickpea Stew (1 pan, nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free)

Published: by 9 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

This Italian herb and sun-dried tomato Red Lentil chickpea stew is a super easy, one-pan, meal that is so satisfying and flavorful! It makes a delicious, protein-packed weeknight meal with garlic bread or sourdough to dip, or serve it over pasta, baked potato, or roasted vegetables.

lentil chickpea stew in the pan after cooking
Table of Contents

This high protein vegan stew uses both chickpeas and red lentils. The stew has a simple base of aromatics, herbs, sun dried tomato, vegan parmesan and non dairy milk. The red lentils break down during cooking and thicken up the stew, so you don’t necessarily need a cream addition. You can even serve it over roasted veggies or with garlic bread or however else you like. No matter how you serve it, this lentil chickpea stew is a perfect, easy meal for a cool, spring evening.

close-up of dipping a piece of toast into lentil chickpea stew

If you’re looking to change up your game from making all of the lentil curries or chickpea curries, this chickpea lentil stew is for you. It uses Italian herbs and oregano ,mirepoix and some sun-dried tomato for all that umami flavor in the sauce, and it is amazing over some toasted garlic bread or sourdough or over pasta or baked potato.

I also offer an option to make this into a curried lentil chickpea stew with just a simple adjustment to the spices.

piece of toast in the pan of lentil chickpea stew

Why you will love this Lentil Chickpea Stew

  • easy, one pot meal that’s packed with protein and flavor
  • versatile! Use other cooked lentils and use cooked chickpeas, white beans, or butter beans. You can also change the flavor to curried, if you like.
  • tender beans in a thick, flavorful sauce
  • naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

More One Pot Stews

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox

Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!

Save Post

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.

lentil chickpea stew in the pan after cooking
Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Lentil Chickpea Stew with sun-dried tomato and italian herbs

This Red Lentil chickpea stew with italian herbs and sun-dried tomato, is a super easy, one-pan, meal! It makes a delicious, protein-packed weeknight meal with garlic bread or sourdough to dip, or serve it over pasta, baked potato, or roasted vegetables.
Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time35 minutes
Course: dinner, Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Vegan
Keyword: chickpea lentil stew, italian lentil chickpea stew, lentil chickpea stew, red lentil chickpea stew
Servings: 4
Calories: 370kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • ½ cup (80 g) chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • ¼ cup (25.25 g) chopped celery optional
  • ½ cup (64 g) chopped carrots
  • 1-2 tablespoon chopped sun dried tomato
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon Italian herb blend
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 15 ounce (425.24 ml) can coconut milk or 1.5 cups other non dairy milk such as cashew milk or soy milk Or use more broth
  • 1 ½ cups (354.88 ml) water or veggie broth
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • cup (60 g) dried red lentils , see notes to use cooked lentils
  • 15 ounce can chickpeas drained, or 1 ½ cups of cooked chickpeas, or use white beans or butter beans
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper or use pepper flakes

To Add Later

For Garnish

  • Pepper flakes, vegan parmesan, chopped herbs like basil or parsley

Instructions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent and the garlic is smelling fragrant and starting to turn golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add splashes of water to help onion cook evenly.
  • Add in the celery, carrots, sun dried tomato and all of the herbs. Mix and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Add in the tomato paste and coconut milk, and press and mix so that the tomato paste mixes into the coconut milk. Mix in the water, salt, red lentils, chickpeas, and pepper.
  • Then, cover with a lid and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook for another 15 minutes or until the red lentils are cooked to preference. I like them to be soft, so that they thicken the sauce mixture.
  • Mix in the spinach and vegan parmesan, then bring to a boil, and taste and adjust flavor and thickness. Add more salt, if needed, and some more black pepper and herbs, if you want. If there isn’t enough liquid, then you can add in some more water or broth at this point.
  • Bring to a boil, and cook until the spinach is cooked, about 2 minutes, then switch off the heat.
  • Garnish with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and more vegan Parmesan, and serve with some sourdough, garlic bread, pasta or however you like.

Video

Notes

This recipe is gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. Just make sure that the vegan Parmesan is nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.
For additional protein, serve with whole grain bread, garnish with hemp seed and nut Parmesan(process hemp seeds, raw cashews, salt, garlic, nutritional yeast and lemon zest in a food processor and use) 
Use cooked lentils instead or dried red lentils: use 1 ¼ cup cooked brown lentils or other lentils of choice. omit the water, and then cook the mixture for only 15 minutes, or until the carrots are cooked and the mixture has thickened a bit.
To make lentil chickpea Curry version of this recipe, omit the oregano and Italian herbs, and add a teaspoon or more of curry powder and ½ teaspoon each of ground cumin and ground coriander. Instead of curry powder, you can also use garam masala.
Instant Pot: follow instructions on sauté mode then close the lid and pressure cook 3 minutes. Quick release after 10 mins, then fold in spinach and vegan parmesan. 
 
 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Lentil Chickpea Stew with sun-dried tomato and italian herbs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 370 Calories from Fat 108
% Daily Value*
Fat 12g18%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Sodium 497mg22%
Potassium 721mg21%
Carbohydrates 50g17%
Fiber 15g63%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 15g30%
Vitamin A 5113IU102%
Vitamin C 8mg10%
Calcium 126mg13%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
lentil chickpea stew ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • oil – To sauté.
  • aromatics – Onion and garlic are the base flavor for this stew.
  • carrots and celery – Adding texture and flavor.
  • sun dried tomato – Just a little bit of sun dried tomato adds umami to the sauce.
  • herbs – You’re using dried oregano and Italian herbs in the stew and garnishing with more fresh herbs! If you’re doing the curry variation, omit these herbs and use curry powder or garam masala and cumin and coriander instead.
  • coconut milk – Makes the stew creamy. You can use other non-dairy milk instead, if you prefer.
  • water – To cook the dried lentils. If you’re using cooked lentils, omit the water.
  • salt – Enhances all of the flavors.
  • dried lentils – Use dried red lentils or cooked brown lentils.
  • chickpeas – Cooked or canned chickpeas keep the cooking time down. You can use white beans or butter beans instead, if you prefer.
  • black pepper – Adds a nice flavor.
  • spinach – Thawed, frozen spinach adds texture and some more veggies to the stew.
  • vegan Parmesan – Adds creaminess to the sauce and makes a great topping! Use nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.
  • garnishes – Top the stew with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and vegan Parmesan.

💡 Tips

  • If you want to save time on this recipe, use canned lentils instead of dried, and omit the water
  • Stir frequently while cooking the onion and garlic, so the garlic doesn’t burn.

How to Make Chickpea Lentil Stew

Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add the oil (or use a few tablespoons stock to sauté for Oilfree). Once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent and the garlic is smelling fragrant and starting to turn golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add splashes of water to help onion cook evenly.

adding onion and garlic to the pan

Add in the celery, carrots, sun dried tomato and all of the herbs. Mix and cook for 2 minutes. 

ado carrots, celery, and herbs to the cooked onion and garlic

Add in the tomato paste and coconut milk, and press and mix so that the tomato paste mixes into the coconut milk. Mix in the water, salt, red lentils, chickpeas, and pepper. 


adding coconut milk and tomato paste
adding lentils to the mixture
adding chickpeas to the lentil mixture in the pan

Then, cover with a lid and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook for another 15 minutes or until the red lentils are cooked to preference. You want them to be soft, so that they thicken the sauce mixture. 

lentils and chickpeas after cooking

Mix in the spinach and vegan parmesan, then bring to a boil, and taste and adjust flavor and thickness.  Add more salt, if needed, and some more black pepper and herbs, if you want. If there isn’t enough liquid, then you can add in some more water or broth at this point. 

adding spinach and vegan parmesan to the pan

Bring to a boil, and cook until the spinach is cooked, about 2 minutes, then switch off the heat. 

lentil chickpea stew after cooking the spinach and parmesan into the sauce

Garnish with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and more vegan Parmesan, and serve with some sourdough, garlic bread, pasta or however you like.

dipping a piece of toast into lentil chickpea stew

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free. Just make sure that the vegan Parmesan is nut- and/or soy-free, if needed.

How do I make the curry option?

To make a curry version of this recipe, omit the oregano and Italian herbs, and add a teaspoon or more of curry powder and ½ teaspoon each of ground cumin and ground coriander. Instead of curry powder, you can also use garam masala.

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

More One Pot Meals



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment and Rating

    If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Rochelle

    Hello Richa, I have French green lentils in the freezer. I understand the distinct characteristics of different types of lentils. Could these be used in this recipe? Thank you for all you do!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yes use any cooked lentils. See notes for the change in recipe, just omit the 1.5 cups water and cook 10-15 mins.

      Reply

  2. Annie

    Can I leave out the milk? It doesn’t seem very Italian to me!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yes use more broth

      Reply

  3. Pat

    This looks so good and easy. Viewing the video, i wondered if you squeezed the water out of the frozen spinach before adding it to the pot.

    Reply

    • Richa

      Not really. It gets absorbed by the lentils so you don’t need to. It’s just thawed

      Reply

      • Pat

        Good to know. That makes it even easier. Thanks!

        Reply

  4. Shari

    Is it possible to give the time it would cook in an Instant Pot? That is my go-to type of cooking and your Instant Pot recipes are the best.

    Thank you,

    Reply

    • Richa

      3 mins pressure cook time, natural release. Then fold in spinach and vegan parm

      Reply