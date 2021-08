These Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a creamy dairy-free vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry swirl sandwiched between two delicious chocolate cookie dough layers!





Get ready for your new favorite frozen treats! Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches! A creamy dairy-free vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry swirl sandwiched between two delicious chocolate cookie dough layers! These are perfect in every way – chewy chocolate cookie meets creamy dreamy vanilla ice cream with little bursts of blueberries in every bite! These vanilla ice cream sandwiches are perfect for summer.



The cookie dough layer of these chocolate vanilla ice cream sandwiches consists of a simple cookie dough made from a mix of almond flour, oat flour, cocoa powder with some chocolate chips mixed in. For sweetness, I use a mix of brown sugar and maple syrup which, along with a pinch of cinnamon, makes these taste so cozy.

The ice cream is made using a base of coconut milk, soaked cashews, sugar, and vanilla. The mixture is blended until smooth, then cooked a bit to thicken and to reduce the water content. Because water is what makes ice cream hard in the freezer. The thickened cashew ice cream base has the perfect amount of sugar and fat so it freezes well without getting icy.

You can make these sandwiches as big or as small as you want. I like to slice these decadent sandwiches into smaller pieces when I am entertaining!

If you love my chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream sandwiches, these babies will be right up your alley

Print Recipe Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches with Blueberry Compote Swirl These Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches feature a creamy dairy-free vanilla ice cream with a fruity blueberry swirl sandwiched between two delicious chocolate cookie dough layers! No Bake Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 10 mins Freezing 4 hrs Total Time 4 hrs 35 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 456 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Chocolate Cookie dough layer: 1.5 cups ( 180 g ) oat flour

1/3 cup ( 37.33 g ) almond flour

1/3 cup ( 28.67 g ) cocoa powder

1/4 cup ( 55 g ) brown sugar or coconut sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tsp oil optional

2-3 teaspoons non-dairy milk

3 tbsp vegan mini chocolate chips For the Ice Cream Layer: 15 oz can ( 425.24 ml ) full fat coconut milk

1/2 cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for 15 minutes

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar For the Blueberry Compote Layer: 1/2 cup blueberries

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon corn starch

1 teaspoon water Instructions To make the chocolate cookie dough layer , add the oat flour, almond flour, cocoa, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon in a bowl and mix well.

Then add in the wet ingredients, maple syrup, oil and vanilla extract. Mix well. Use your hands to mix and knead into a mixture that starts to stick with itself.

You might need to add a little bit of milk. Just sprinkle in milk a little at a time until the mixture starts to stick to each other. You don't have to form a dough. It just needs to be able to stick when pressed. Mix in 3 tablespoons of chocolate chips and set aside

Line a 9 x 5 loaf pan with parchment paper. Press half of the dough mixture for the bottom layer of the ice cream sandwiches.

For the ice cream , drain the cashews and add them to the blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until the mixture is smooth.

You might have to blend it 3 or 4 times. I usually blend mine for a minute. Let it sit for 3 or 4 minutes then blend again until the mixture is really smooth.

Add this mixture to a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir frequently to avoid lumps and sticking to the bottom. This heating helps to thicken the mixture a bit and also remove any water content which might make the ice cream icy when it freezes. Take off heat when evenly thickened

Let it cool for 10-15 minutes then add into your loaf pan and even it out.

To make the blueberry compote , add the blueberries and maple syrup to a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the blueberries start to burst. Mash the berries and continue to cook to evaporate the excess moisture for 2-4 mins.

Mix cornstarch in the lime juice and water and add to this blueberry mixture and continue to cook for another minute to thicken.

Let this compote cool for 10 minutes then add to the ice cream layer in the loaf pan and swirl it in.

Freeze the loaf pan for a few hours until the ice cream layer is completely frozen.

Then use the remaining cookie dough mixture and press on top of the frozen ice cream. Freeze again and once completely frozen, you can slice the ice cream sandwiches.

The ice cream sandwiches will feel a bit hard straight from the freezer. Let them sit at room temperature for 10 minutes and then serve. Notes To store the cookie dough while the ice cream is freezing, you can bring the dough together and spread it out to almost the size of the loaf pan and then put it in the fridge.

If it becomes too crumbly while you're trying to work it, warm it in the microwave for 10-15 seconds then knead and spread into the needed layer. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chocolate Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches with Blueberry Compote Swirl Amount Per Serving Calories 456 Calories from Fat 225 % Daily Value* Fat 25g 38% Saturated Fat 14g 88% Sodium 127mg 6% Potassium 368mg 11% Carbohydrates 57g 19% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 32g 36% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 5IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 84mg 8% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for chocolate cookie dough , blueberry vanilla ice cream sandwiches

Oat flour (use certified gluten-free if needed) and almond flour are used for the cookie dough. You can use more oat flour instead of almond flour to keep the cookie dough nut-free

Brown sugar provides sweetness

The addition of unsweetened cocoa powder turns these into chocolate cookie dough sandwiches

We add maple syrup, some non-dairy milk, and oil as the wet ingredients to bring everything together into a dough

a pinch of cinnamon and some salt intensifies the chocolate flavor

For the ice cream base, we use coconut milk. It is important to use full-fat coconut milk to get a nice creamy texture

Cashews do add a lot more creaminess to the ice cream so that it doesn’t get hard or icy when frozen

We flavor our vanilla ice cream with vanilla extract or vanilla powder. You can also use the seeds of a vanilla bean

The ice cream base is sweetened with sugar which is important for getting the right texture. Don’t skip it

our blueberry swirl is made from blueberries simmered with maple syrup, lime juice, and some corn starch

for thickening

Tips:

To substitute the cashews in the ice cream base, use 1/3 cup or more cocoa butter

The Oat flour in the cookie base can be subbed with regular all-purpose flour. You can toast the flour lightly on a skillet over low heat for 5 to 7 mins to lightly cook it if needed. Cool completely before using

To store the cookie dough while the ice cream is freezing, you can bring the dough together and spread it out to almost the size of the loaf pan, and then put it in the fridge

If the cookie dough becomes too crumbly while you’re trying to work it, warm it up in the microwave for 10-15 seconds then knead and spread it into the needed layer

