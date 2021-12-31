The best easy vegan recipes of 2021 from breakfast to dinner. These reader favorites are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond.
It’s a wrap – the best recipes of 2021 are in. From tofu wings to teriyaki fried rice down to hot & sour ramen soup, these are the best recipes I have shared this year. Trust me, these recipes are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond.
This recipe roundup includes many modern vegan takes on classic dishes, like my skillet lasagna or my apple pie baked oatmeal. Delish recipes that everyone will love, whether you are in your 20s or 50s. Now is the time to mix up your old routine and add a variety of new foods and recipes and maybe even incorporate some different cooking techniques.
Cooking at home is healthier but also more affordable than ordering take-out and you may even discover a new favorite dish. You’ve got this in 2022! Pick an unknown recipe from this collection of vegan favorites and start preparing a delicious plant-based meal!
What were your favorites from the blog !
Best Easy Vegan Recipes of 2021
