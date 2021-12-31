The best easy vegan recipes of 2021 from breakfast to dinner. These reader favorites are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond.

It’s a wrap – the best recipes of 2021 are in. From tofu wings to teriyaki fried rice down to hot & sour ramen soup, these are the best recipes I have shared this year. Trust me, these recipes are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond.

This recipe roundup includes many modern vegan takes on classic dishes, like my skillet lasagna or my apple pie baked oatmeal. Delish recipes that everyone will love, whether you are in your 20s or 50s. Now is the time to mix up your old routine and add a variety of new foods and recipes and maybe even incorporate some different cooking techniques.

Cooking at home is healthier but also more affordable than ordering take-out and you may even discover a new favorite dish. You’ve got this in 2022! Pick an unknown recipe from this collection of vegan favorites and start preparing a delicious plant-based meal!

Best Easy Vegan Recipes of 2021

Restaurant Style Aloo Gobi An easy healthy spin on restaurant-style aloo gobi that has all the flavor of the authentic Indian potato and cauliflower curry we love ordering at our favorite takeaway but is way lower in fat.

Lentil Curry Casserole Make this easy Vegan Curry Lentil Casserole whenever that craving for restaurant-style creamy Indian lentil dishes hits. Brown lentils simmered in a fragrant coconut curry broth, served over rice! So easy, so delicious. Gluten-free, too.

French Onion Skillet Lasagna Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna – that's sweet and savory caramelized onion, spinach, and vegan bechamel cooked on the stove alongside lasagna sheet pasta! No baking required! An easy one-skillet dinner your family will love!

Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles Pakora Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Veggie Pakora fritters are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast - unfried! Gluten-free too! Soyfree Nutfree. Makes 8-9 mini waffles or 4-5 regular size

Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal This easy Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal features a layer of baked oatmeal with crunchy nuts, chia seeds, and warming spices topped with delicious homemade apple pie filling. Plenty of cinnamon, and some maple syrup for sweetness - this baked oatmeal is perfect for a cozy morning

Vegan Firecracker Tofu Wings Sweet and Spicy Crispy Baked Firecracker Tofu Wings - an addictive vegan appetizer that will leave you wanting more. This is a super easy and delicious Asian-inspired tofu recipe that's perfect for Game Day, parties, movie night, or any occasion that calls for crowd-pleasing snacks.

Baked Onion Pakora/ bhajji These Baked Pakora are every bit as crispy and delicious as restaurant-style Onion bhajis just baked instead of fried! Make them as an appetizer for an Indian dinner or as a party or TV snack.

Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice This Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce. It makes a delicious Asian one-pot dinner! An easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice that is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknight dinners.

Vegan Caramelized Onion Butternut Squash Lasagna This Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Caramelized Onions and Spinach features a creamy tofu cashew bechamel sauce and lots of melted vegan cheese. A vegan lasagna recipe perfect for feeding a crowd during the fall holidays. Soyfree option Nutfree option

Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet lasagna makes the perfect weeknight dinner ! An easy vegan pasta recipe that is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!

Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!

Vegetable Balti This easy Vegetable Balti is a really delicious way to get the family to eat healthy veggies like bell pepper and cauliflower, as the Balti Spices add a fantastic Indian flavor to them. 1 Pan, Baked Balti Casserole. A wonderfully rich and hearty Indian Balti sauce that is packed with veggie vitamins . Glutenfree Soyfree and Nutfree.

Mushroom Stroganoff This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won't believe it's dairy-free. Made in just 1 skillet! Paired with pasta or mashed potatoes, it's the ultimate vegan comfort food.

Baked Vegan General Tso Cauliflower You will love this Baked Vegan General Tso Cauliflower - it is so quick and easy to prepare even on a weeknight and the flavor is better than anything from a Chinese restaurant or take-out joint!

Vegan Almond Burfi Keep this vegan almond burfi recipe at hand for whenever you need an easy yet special treat for the holidays! This 4 ingredient Indian Almond Fudge is totally fool-proof to make within minites and makes for a great gift too. Gluten-free, soy-free.

Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole.

Easy Vegan Almond Flour Crust This easy Vegan Almond Flour Pie Crust is naturally gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free, and made with just a few simple ingredients. No chilling needed! No shortening. The perfect healthy pie crust for practically any pie or tart! Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten, grain.

Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake Vegan Butter Chicken Lasagna Bake - an easy Indian Italian Fusion recipe the whole family will love! This easy vegan lasagna bake is made in one pan with simple pantry ingredients. Can be made in the skillet, too.

Baked Veggie Curry Casserole Up your weeknight dinner casserole with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy! All in 1 dish!

Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen For a hearty Indo-Chinese meal full of veggies and tofu try my Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen! The perfect Asian-inspired comfort food that's ready in under 30 minutes! 1 Pot No added Oil!

