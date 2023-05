These coconut dinner rolls aren’t just your average dinner rolls, they have an Indian culinary twist. They are soft because of coconut milk, savory with herbs and spices and topped with a mustard seed curry leaf tempering! Soyfree Nutfree.

These fusion dinner rolls are made with coconut milk and are infused with flavorful Indian spices that’ll dazzle your taste buds! They are super soft, savory, a little sticky, and will be one of your new favorite things.

This particular recipe is perfect for busy days when you need a filling snack or an easy recipe for side to pair with your main entree. Just mix together your dough ingredients, let the dough double in size, divide dough into small balls, allow it to rise, and bake to perfection.

Serve these delicious coconut rolls with a mustard seed, curry leaf oil tempering just before serving. They will remind you of dhokla(steamed savory snack cakes) and are perfect served as a side instead of naan . Or, as a snack with vegan butter and mint chutney!

These easy rolls are simple to make and are a great place to start if you haven’t made your own dough before.

The coconut flavor combined with Indian spices make this soft dinner roll tasty enough on its own, but if you want to turn this dish into a complete meal, they pair wonderfully with my Vegan Chickpea Rice Soup, Chataka Dal, Vegan Malabar Curry with Veggies and Beans, or my Shahi Tofu Kofta Casserole!

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Coconut Dinner Rolls With Mustard seed tadka These coconut dinner rolls are made with coconut milk and infused with classic Indian flavors. Serve them topped in a delicious mustard seed, curry leaf, and lime tempering. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Rise Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 35 mins Servings: 10 rolls Calories: 214 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 ½ cup ( 354.88 ml ) warmed full fat coconut milk(preferred) or use oat milk or soy milk

2 teaspoons active yeast

2 tablespoons oil

3 cups ( 375 g ) all-purpose flour divided

¾ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne, optional

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 green chilies finely chopped

3 tablespoons shredded coconut , omit for coconut free

¼ cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro

¼ cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion I use a mix of white and green onion

½ inch ginger minced

2 teaspoons chia seeds optional

1-2 tablespoons hemp seeds or sesame seeds

¼ cup ( 28 g ) vegan cheese shredded For the Tempering (tadka) 2 teaspoons oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

10 fresh or frozen curry leaves

2 teaspoons lime juice Instructions For the Dinner Rolls Warm up the non-dairy milk until it is warm to the touch, then add in oil. Add the yeast, then mix in.

Add 1 cup of flour, mix in, and let sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add 2 cups of flour and the rest of the dry ingredients except for cheese in a bowl, and mix in really well.

Then add all of the yeast mixture to the flour bowl and mix in. If the mixture is too sticky, add 1-2 tablespoons flour at a time until the mixture comes together into a soft somewhat sticky dough. You don’t want it to be too sticky but also not too dry.

Depending on the non-dairy milk, you’ll need a few tablespoons more flour or up to ½ cup more.

Cover the dough with a kitchen towel and let it sit in a warm place until it doubles in size, 40 to 60 mins depending on temperature.

Once the dough has doubled, use some flour and lightly press and bring it together into a smooth ball. divide it into small balls. Grease a 9-inch pie dish really well, or line it with parchment, then place the dough balls in the pie dish.

Optionally top these balls with vegan cheese. If not using cheese, then brush the top with some warm water.

Then cover it with a kitchen towel and let it rise in a warm place, for 15-20 minutes.

Preheat the oven at this time to 375°F.(190c)

Then put the rolls for baking for 25 minutes. Start the broil for a minute or two at the end to brown the tops if needed.

Then remove the rolls from the oven, and let them sit in the pie dish for a few minutes. For the Tempering Meanwhile, make the tempering: Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium or high heat. Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and wait for them to start popping then add the curry leaves and take off the heat.

Drizzle the tempering all over the rolls. Squeeze some lime juice all over the rolls as well. If you don’t like it too limey, you can sprinkle some water. I usually sprinkle both the lime juice and some more water so that the rolls stay really moist.

You can serve these as it is with some vegan butter or with some cilantro mint chutney on the side.

Store on the counter for the day in a closed container. Refrigerate for upto 5 days Notes You can try these with my Gluten-Free Dinner Rolls To make these with whole wheat flour. Let the mixture of the 1 cup flour and yeast sit for atleast an hour and then use. You’ll need a few tablespoons less flour when making the dough. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Coconut Dinner Rolls With Mustard seed tadka Amount Per Serving Calories 214 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 235mg 10% Potassium 99mg 3% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 95IU 2% Vitamin C 22mg 27% Calcium 31mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

Flour : I use all-purpose flour, but feel free to use gluten-free flour if needed.

: I use all-purpose flour, but feel free to use gluten-free flour if needed. Spices : these coconut rolls have an Indian spice mixture made of turmeric, salt, pepper, and cayenne.

: these coconut rolls have an Indian spice mixture made of turmeric, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Coconut milk : I recommend using full-fat coconut milk as it’ll give you richer, more flavorful rolls.

: I recommend using full-fat coconut milk as it’ll give you richer, more flavorful rolls. Shredded coconut : adds a lot of great texture and flavor. If you don’t have it, you can omit it.

: adds a lot of great texture and flavor. If you don’t have it, you can omit it. Tempering: a mixture of mustard seeds, curry leaves, olive oil, and lime juice. Curry leaves are available in Indian stores or online. You can use fresh, frozen, or dried. Omit if you don’t have them.

How to Make Coconut Dinner Rolls

Start by adding the yeast and a little bit of oil to warm, light coconut milk. Then, mix in a 1 cup flour.

In a separate bowl, mix together the dry ingredients for the bread dough. Start by mixing the flour and spices, then add in the aromatics and fresh cilantro.

Add the yeast mixture to the dry, and mix well.

If the mixture is too sticky, add 1-2 tablespoons of flour at a time until it becomes a soft dough.

Next, cover the dough with a kitchen towel and allow it to sit in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 40 to 60 minutes, depending on the temperature.





Once the dough has doubled, use some bread flour to roll the dough into one smooth ball. Then divide it and roll and shape dough into small balls.

Prepare your 9-inch pie dish by greasing or lining with parchment and place the balls of dough into the dish. Brush with some warm water. If you’d like, you can top your dough with vegan cheese.

Let the dough rise for about 15-20 minutes before placing it in the oven at 375°F (190c) for 25 minutes. Be sure to broil for a minute or two at the end to brown the tops!

While your coconut rolls bake, make the tempering by heating oil in a large skillet over high heat. Once hot, add mustard seeds and wait for them to start popping. Then add the curry leaves and take them off the heat.

Next, remove your soft rolls from the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes. Drizzle the tempering all over the rolls and finish with a squeeze of lime juice.

Serve and enjoy your delicious coconut rolls!

Tips for the Best Rolls

Be Patient! Allowing your dough to rise to its full potential will bring more moisture to the dough, resulting in super soft rolls.

Be sure to heat up your coconut milk before adding it to the flour, as it will help activate the yeast. If you forget, no worries! It’ll just take a little longer for your dough to rise.

The amount of flour you need will depend on many factors. Start with 3 cups and add more flour if necessary.

