Try my easy recipe for Mushroom Stuffed Gluten-Free Naan made with Almond Flour for your next Indian Dinner! You can either stuff the vegan naan bread or mix the mushroom filling right into the batter! Gluten-free grain-free soyfree, No added yeast.



Naan is my love language! A fluffy delicious somewhat chewy bread/ flatbread that’s a great carrier of curries and side to soups and stews, flexible and versatile. I have so many recipes for naan on my blog already. These mushroom-stuffed naan flatbreads are the season’s favorite! I have regular naan, Glutenfree almond flour naan, Glutenfree chickpea flour naan, whole wheat naan!, potato cheese stuffed naan!

These mushroom spinach almond flour naans are the perfect accompaniment to curries and dals. If you want, you can put a Mediterranean spin on these and change up the flavor to Italian herbs instead of garam masala and they will be a delicious stuffed bread side to serve with all kinds of fall and winter soups or pasta!

You can make Spinach & Mushroom Stuffed Naan in 2 ways:

Either spread the batter onto a non-stick skillet and then top it with the filling, then drizzle some more batter on top and you have a thick, stuffed naan with the filling in the middle. Or, mix the filling into the batter and spread that batter, and cook.

Both ways are delicious, it’s really up to personal preference.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Mushroom Stuffed Almond Flour Naan Try my easy recipe for Mushroom Stuffed Gluten-Free Naan made with Almond Flour for your next Indian Dinner! You can either stuff the vegan naan or mix the mushroom filling right into the batter! Gluten-free vegan grain-free soyfree, No added yeast. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 231 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the almond flour naan batter: 1 cup ( 112 g ) blanched almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) tapioca starch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) + 1-2 tablespoons non-dairy milk For the filling: 1 teaspoon oil

1/4 cup ( 25 g ) chopped green onion or regular onion

8 ounces ( 230 g ) mushrooms thinly sliced, I use cremini or white

6-8 ounces ( 170 g ) frozen spinach thawed

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) shredded vegan cheese optional, I use vegan mozzarella Instructions Make the naan batter; Add the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and mix really well. Press and mix to break down the almond flour lumps. Then add the non-dairy yogurt, oil, and 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk and mix really well. Press and mix again until no lumps are left and the mixture is really smooth. Then add in more non-dairy milk, 1 tablespoon at a time until the batter has a pancake batter consistency but thinner. You don’t want it to be too thick but also not overly thin and runny. You should be able to spread easily on the pan.

Make the filling ; Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Then add mushrooms, green onion, and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the mushrooms are golden on some sides.

Add the spinach, garlic powder, dried oregano, garam masala, and black pepper and continue to cook until most of the moisture from the spinach has evaporated and the mushrooms are cooked to your preference. Set the filling aside to cool.

Naan in 2 ways: . To make the stuffed naan , preheat the skillet over medium-high heat until the skillet is hot, and add a few drops of oil.

Spread 3 or more tablespoons of batter onto the hot skillet then top it with the mushroom filling and add some vegan cheese if you’d like. Spread the filling around evenly then drizzle some batter on top of the filling. Then cover the pan with the lid. Cook for 1 to 1.5 minutes. Time depends on your stove and pan. Keep checking on it; if it turns brown too quickly then flip it. Otherwise, let it cook until is golden brown on the bottom. Flip the naan, cover the pan again and continue to cook until golden brown on that side as well. Then remove the naan from the skillet. Repeat for the rest.

To make the filling mixed in batter naan; mix the mushroom filling into the batter and add vegan cheese if you like. Then spread that batter onto the heated skillet with a spatula or a spoon. Cover with the lid and cook until golden brown. Flip it, cover it with the lid and cook on the other side as well until golden, another minute or so. Remove from the skillet and repeat with the remaining batter.

Store the naans covered until ready to serve. Optionally brush some melted vegan butter or oil on them. Serve with favorites curries. Use Italian herbs instead of garam masala in the filling and use with soups and stews. Notes Change the seasoning , use other blends instead of garam masala or skip garam masala and add more Italian herbs and maybe some chopped sundried tomatoes instead.

, use other blends instead of garam masala or skip garam masala and add more Italian herbs and maybe some chopped sundried tomatoes instead. Reheat : reheat these in the oven, the microwave, or the skillet and serve them.

Store these in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days and reheat them as mentioned. Freeze for upto a month. All gluten-free flours tend to dry out a lot more than the other non-gluten-free flours. If you freeze them you can reheat them in a hot skillet with the lid on. nut-free and gluten-free check my To make thisand gluten-free check my chickpea flour naan recipe . If you want a regular flour naan recipe check my all purpose flour naan recipe or whole wheat flour Naan

No onion garlic : Use peeled and sliced zucchini or fennel instead of onion. Omit the garlic.

: Use peeled and sliced zucchini or fennel instead of onion. Omit the garlic. Tapioca starch substitute : Use potato starch or cornstarch. My preferred choices in order are tapioca and potato. Corn and arrowroot don’t work that well.

: Use potato starch or cornstarch. My preferred choices in order are tapioca and potato. Corn and arrowroot don’t work that well. Mushroom substitute: make any other filling with lentils, veggie crumbles, grated cauliflower etc.spice it well and cook until somewhat dry. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Stuffed Almond Flour Naan Amount Per Serving Calories 231 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 320mg 14% Potassium 336mg 10% Carbohydrates 20g 7% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 3402IU 68% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 150mg 15% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

a mix of almond flour and tapioca starch makes for naan bread that is both crispy on the outside and soft on the inside

baking powder helps the dough rise

salt – always important when making flatbread

non-dairy yogurt reacts with the baking powder to make these fluffy and non-dairy milk adds moisture

for the filling, we sautee sliced mushrooms in a bit of oil with spinach, garlic powder, dried oregano, garam masala, and black pepper

vegan cheese – optional but totally recommended addition because cheese + mushrooms = love

Tips:

you can play around with the seasoning, use other blends instead of garam masala or skip garam masala and add more Italian herbs and maybe some chopped sundried tomatoes instead.

You can reheat these in the oven, the microwave, or the skillet and serve them.

Store these in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days and reheat them as mentioned.

I haven’t tried freezing these but they might freeze just fine. All gluten-free flours tend to dry out a lot more than the other non-gluten-free flours. If you freeze them you can reheat them in a hot skillet with the lid on.

How to make Mushroom Stuffed Gluten-free Naan:

Make the naan batter

Add the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking powder, and salt in a bowl and mix really well. Press and mix to break down the almond flour lumps.

Then add the non-dairy yogurt, oil, and 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk and mix really well. Press and mix again until no lumps are left and the mixture is really smooth.

Then add in more non-dairy milk, one tablespoon at a time until the batter has a pancake batter consistency. You don’t want it to be too thick but also not overly thin and runny.

It should be able to spread on the pan.

Make the filling:

heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Then add the mushrooms, green onion, and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the mushrooms are golden on some sides.





Add the spinach and the seasoning and cook for a few minutes until somewhat dry.

Fry the Naan – 2 Ways

As mentioned, you can make Stuffed Naan in 2 ways:

Spread the batter onto a non-stick skillet, top it with the filling, drizzle some more batter on top and you have a thick stuffed naan with the filling in the middle.

Mix the filling into the batter and spread that batter and cook.

Method 1 – Stuffed Naan

To make the stuffed naan, preheat the skillet over medium-high heat until the skillet is hot, and add a few drops of oil.

Spread about 3 tablespoons of batter onto the hot skillet then top it with the mushroom filling and add some vegan cheese if you’d like.

Spread the filling around evenly then drizzle some batter on top of the filling and cover the pan with the lid.

Cook for 1 to 1.5 minutes depending on your stove and pan. Keep checking on it; if it turns brown too quickly then flip it. Otherwise, let it cook until is golden brown on the bottom.

Flip the naan, cover the pan and continue to cook until golden brown on that side as well. Then remove the naan from the skillet.

Method 2 – Mix filling into the batter

Mix the cooled down filling into the batter and add vegan cheese if you like.

Then spread that batter onto the heated skillet with a spatula or a spoon, cover with the lid and cook until golden brown.

Flip it, cover it with the lid and cook on the other side as well until golden for another minute or so. Remove from the skillet and repeat with any remaining batter and filling.

