This Gluten-free Almond Flour Pizza Crust is quick and easy to make and a perfect base for your favorite pizza toppings. No yeast, no kneading, no resting! This one is a keeper. Vegan grainfree yeastfree Soyfree recipe

Enjoying pizza night can be challenging for some who avoid gluten. But with this easy recipe for vegan gluten-free almond flour pizza crust everyone at the table can enjoy a slice of pizza with their favorite toppings.

This pizza crust is basically my almond flour naan but baked. The batter works out wonderfully and crisps up and is sturdy. It takes just a few ingredients and is super quick as there’s no yeast.

Making pizza crust with almond flour isn’t as simple as just replacing all-purpose flour with almond flour. Almond flour does not contain any gluten and isn’t doughy so we need to add some tapioca starch for binding.

This recipe uses baking powder instead of yeast and therefore doesn’t need to rise like classic Italian pizza dough. I love how quickly it comes together. Simply mix together the ingredients, roll the dough out into a circle, and bake.

You can get creative with your pizza toppings but make sure you always start by par-baking the crust. This allows the crust to begin to cook and firm up before adding any topping that might add too much moisture to the crust.

The crust continues to cook after we add our toppings so don’t worry – it will crisp up.

For my pizza, I added marinara, sliced vegan pepperoni ( keep your eyes peeled for my gluten-free pepperoni recipe next) and a blend of different vegan cheeses. So good.

Why you’ll love this simple almond flour pizza crust

Just 6 main ingredients

No kneading needed. We make a quick batter and spread that

No yeast, so no waiting for the yeast to activate and rise

No gluten or grain!

for a Nutfree gf pizza crust see here

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan Glutenfree Grain-free Pizza Crust This Gluten-free Almond Flour Pizza Crust is quick and easy to make and a perfect base for your favorite pizza toppings. No yeast, no kneading, no resting! This one is a keeper. Vegan Soyfree yeastfree grainfree , makes 2 medium pizzas Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 85 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 115 g ) almond flour (I use blanched superfine almond flour)

½ cup ( 60 g ) tapioca starch

1 ¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon oregano Wet ingredients: 3 tablespoons nondairy yogurt or you can also use coconut cream, or cashew cream or thick oatmilk

1 tablespoon oil

½ cup ( 125 g ) nondairy milk such as almond milk light coconut or oat milk Instructions In a bowl mix all dry ingredients really well

Press and mix to break all the almond flour lumps. Then add in the non-dairy yogurt, oil then 1/3 cup non-dairy milk and mix well. The batter will be pretty thick.

Add in the milk, 1 tablespoon at a time to make into pancake like batter. You don’t want the batter to be too thin otherwise it will make a really thin crust pizza

Line a baking sheet with parchment then spoon half of this batter onto the baking sheet then spread using large spoon to make a round or oval.

Once the batter is spread, even it out. if it’s too thick in the middle , you can spread the batter from middle outwards to keep the center thin.

Then cover it with another parchment paper lightly, it might stick in some places which is fine.

Then put the baking sheet in a preheated oven at 425F (220c). (if you’re using a thin metal baking sheet, line the baking sheet with 2 parchment sheets. Almond flour can brown really easily so you don’t want it to get sudden heat from a thin metal baking sheet)

Bake for 12-14 minutes, depending on the thickness of the crust and your baking sheet.

Remove this crust from the oven then top it with topping of choice, sauces, veggies, cheese etc toppings of choice.

Add toppings to this crust which will require less than 15 minutes of bake time in the oven. Because the crust will start to brown too much after 15 mins

After adding the toppings and cheese and whatever you like, put it back in the oven at 400F (205 c) for 8-12 minutes, depending on the toppings.

Then start the broiler for the cheese to melt for 2-4 minutes, depends on the cheese and thickness of toppings.

Then remove from oven, let it sit for a few minutes then slice and serve! Repeat for the remaining batter Store in the fridge for upto 4 days. Reheat in the oven or microwave Notes for a Nutfree gf pizza crust see here.

gf pizza crust see here. or use my socca as the pizza crust. The times will vary depending on your oven and baking sheet. If the crust is browning a little bit too much then you want to double up the baking sheets and bake. If the crust is too soft in the middle then you can bake it longer the second time you're baking with the toppings until it is crisp to preference. Edges will get slightly more brown than the middle. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Glutenfree Grain-free Pizza Crust Amount Per Serving Calories 85 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 65mg 3% Potassium 52mg 1% Carbohydrates 7g 2% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 6IU 0% Vitamin C 0.03mg 0% Calcium 57mg 6% Iron 0.5mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

almond flour is used as the base. I like to use blanched superfine almond flour

tapioca starch helps as binder

baking powder gives the pizza batter a rise

spices: salt, garlic powder, black pepper and oregano add some Italian flavor

as our wet ingredients, we use a blend of nondairy yogurt, oil and nondairy milk

Tips:

Instead of yogurt, you can also use coconut cream, or cashew cream or thick oatmilk

For a sweet pizza, omit the spices in the batter and top with pears, maple syrup, candied walnuts and vegan mozzarella

Store leftover pizza covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

How to make Gluten-free Almond Flour Pizza Crust:

In a bowl mix all dry ingredients really well

Press and mix to break all the almond flour lumps then add in the non-dairy yogurt, oil then 1/3 cup non-dairy milk and mix well. The batter will be pretty thick.

Add in the milk, one tablespoon at a time to make into pancake like batter. You don’t want the batter to be too thin otherwise it will make a really thin crust pizza





Line a baking sheet with parchment then spoon half of this batter into the baking sheet then spread using large spoon to make a round or oval.

Then cover it with another parchment paper lightly, it might stick to the batter which is fine.

Then put the baking sheet in a preheated oven at 425F (220c) (If you’re using a thin metal baking sheet, line the baking sheet with double the parchment. Almond flour can brown really easily so you don’t want it to suddenly get sudden heat from a thin metal baking sheet.)

Bake for 12-14 minutes, depending on the thickness of the crust and your baking sheet. It will take anywhere between 12-14 minutes.

Remove this crust from the oven then top it with sauces and toppings of choice.

You don’t want to add toppings to this crust which will require more than 15 or so minutes of bake time in the oven. Because the crust will start to brown too much after 15 mins

After adding the toppings and cheese and whatever you like, put it back in the oven at 400F for 8-12 minutes, depending on the toppings that you use.

Then start the broiler for the cheese to melt for 2-4 minutes again depending on the cheese and thickness of the toppings. Then remove from oven, let it sit for a few minutes then slice and serve.

The times will vary depending on your oven and baking sheet. If the crust is browning a little bit too much then you want to double up the baking sheets and bake.

If the crust is too soft in the middle then you can bake it longer the second time you’re baking with the toppings until it is crisp to preference. Edges will get slightly more brown than the middle.

Can I make this nut-free?

For nut-free option, I have other gf yeastfree pizza dough recipe on the blog.