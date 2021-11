Skip the dinner rolls and. make this easy Gluten free Focaccia made with almond flour, oat flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic, and olive oil, it makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan.

Try this easy recipe for gluten free focaccia topped with olive oil, garlic and rosemary. An easy Italian bread that is the perfect side along with a salad or a bowl of soup. Gum-free, dairy-free, eggless and vegan.

Traditional Italian Focaccia is both chewy and crispy in texture. The top and bottom of the bread are crispy thanks to a layer of olive oil we apply to the top, and the inside of the bread should have a squishy and airy texture. To achieve this with a gluten-free flour blend, I use a blend of oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch and not only add yeast but also some baking powder and club soda for creation.

Print Recipe Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Rise time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr 25 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 179 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 56 g ) superfine almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour

1/3 cup ( 55 g ) potato starch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian herb blend

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder Wet Ingredients: 2 tablespoons oil

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) + 1 tablespoon warm non-dairy milk such as almond or oat

1/2 teaspoon active yeast

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) neutral-flavored preferably unsweetened club soda For topping: 1-2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary or you can also use thyme

1 clove of garlic minced Instructions Make the bread batter: To a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix well. That is the almond flour, oat flour, potato starch, salt, baking powder, herbs, and garlic powder, and mix really well. Press and mix to break the almond flour lumps. You can also add the ingredients through a sifter. This is especially helpful for gf baking

Add in tbe oil. Add in the warm non-dairy milk and yeast and mix in. Add in 2 tablespoons of the club soda and mix in as well. Let this batter sit for 25-30 minutes in a warm place, covered.

After 30 minutes, add in the remaining 2 tablespoons of club soda by gently mixing it in. Use super fresh club soda so that there's a lot of aeration in it.

Line a 9 by 5 inch loaf pan with parchment. Then transfer this batter to the pan and even it out on top.

Mix the rosemary and garlic in olive oil then drizzle all over.. Let the pan sit in a warm place for another 15 minutes while you preheat the oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F(180c)

Then cover the pan lightly with another parchment and put it in the oven for baking. Bake for 28-30 minutes.

Then remove from the oven. Let the bread sit for another 5 minutes before removing it from the pan to cool some more. serve it with some vegan butter.

This bread is best on the day it is baked. You can refrigerate it for up to 4 days but the texture gets slightly dense after a day or so. Notes Gluten free and vegan baking is very tricky. Substitutions just don’t work equally well.

Oat flour substitute: Use almond flour. Or try your favorite gf blend.

Starches: potato starch works best. As a substitute, a mix of half tapioca and half corn/arrowroot might work.

Almond flour: cannot be substituted. For Nutfree option try my try my chickpea flour bread here. Omit the Indian spices. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree Amount Per Serving Calories 179 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 215mg 9% Potassium 175mg 5% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 3IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 62mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the bread is made with a mix of almond flour, oat flour, and potato starch

yeast is added for the rise – make sure it’s still active

salt is quintessential for bread, don’t skip it

baking powder helps with the rise and allows for a short rising time

Italian herb blend and garlic powder lend the focaccia its Mediterranean flavor

oil is added to enrich the dough along with some warm non-dairy milk to activate the yeast

neutral-flavored preferably low sweet club soda helps aerate the batter before baking which is essential for Glutenfree bakes

the focaccia is topped with extra virgin olive oil, dried or fresh rosemary, but you can also use thyme

Tips:

Make sure your instant/rapid yeast is fresh. If your yeast expired, you will not get a good rise from the bread.

Do not overheat the milk or you could kill the yeast.

Make sure to rise the focaccia dough in a warm place.

Bake the focaccia on the middle rack.

Storing Focaccia:

You can refrigerate it for up to 4 days but the texture gets slightly dense after a day or so.