This rich, flavorful Indian Konkani curry is packed with protein from lentils (dal) and soy curls that bake in a delicious Konkani chicken curry sauce seasoned with cumin, coriander, Kashmiri chili, cinnamon, black pepper and coconut. 2 steps 1 pan casserole. Gluten-free

Konkani cuisine is a cuisine from the coastal region of western India. It has its own set of flavors and sauces as well as sub-cuisines or cuisines that originated from it and then changed with influence. Goan cuisine and Malvani cuisine, costal Karnataka cuisine and more fall in these categories. Coconut in various forms, cumin, coriander, clove, cinnamon, black pepper are often seen in Konkani recipes.

I had a version of Konkani chicken masala from way back around my first book. I simplified it and modified it to make it a 2 step baked version and use the base sauce with lentils and soycurls!

I also converted the dish into a casserole so it is easier to cook and you don’t have to use many pans or stand around sautéing in the kitchen. I use a couple not spices for the traditional flavor. There’s plenty of overs flavor, so even if you are missing a spice or two, it will work out amazing.

The two proteins make this a nutritious high protein curry that you serve with quinoa or whole grain bread for even more protein! You can omit the soy curls and use chickpeas or more lentils to make it soy-free. the sauce is absolutely delicious and you can cook it in a pan or bake it, and then use whichever protein you like with it!

Why You’ll Love Konkani Dal Curry

flavorful curry sauce with tender lentils and toothsome soy curls

easy to make in one pan in the oven, instead of three to four pans on the stovetop!

just 2 steps!

protein packed

gluten-free and nut-free.

More Indian Casserole Recipes

Konkani Curry Dal Casserole 5 from 4 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 55 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: casserole, Main Cuisine: Indian SaveSaved Pin Print This rich, flavorful Indian Konkani curry is packed with protein from lentils (dal) and soy curls that bake in a delicious Konkani chicken curry sauce seasoned with cumin, coriander, Kashmiri chili, cinnamon, black pepper and coconut. 2 steps 1 pan casserole. Gluten-free Equipment casserole dish

Chef’s knife Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 4 cloves garlic , minced or you can use 1 tablespoon of garlic paste

, ▢ 1/2- inch ginger , minced or you can use 1 tablespoon ginger paste For the spices: ▢ 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder , or use paprika

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ 2 tablespoons ground coriander (sukha dhania powder)

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin , (Jeera powder)

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon , (dalchini powder)

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves , (laung powder)

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard , (raee powder)

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg , (jayphal powder) For the other sauce ingredients: ▢ 3 tablespoons shredded coconut See notes.

▢ 1/4 cup chopped cilantro , with the stems, optional

, ▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt , divided For the protein: ▢ 3/4 cup dry brown lentils , (sabut masoor)

, ▢ 2 oz dry soy curls or use more dry lentils or 1 cup cooked chickpeas

▢ 1 cup or more chopped vegetables of choice For the wet ingredients: ▢ 3 cups water or stock

▢ 1.5 cups coconut milk , or other non-dairy milk, divided For garnish: ▢ cilantro, lemon juice, pepper flakes, non dairy cream Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a 9×13-inch or larger baking dish and add the oil. Spread the oil around and add the onions, ginger and garlic, and a good pinch of salt.

Preheat the oven to 400º F (205º C).

In a small bowl combine all the spices and sprinkle half the spice mix on the onion mixture and mix really well. Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until the onion starts to turn translucent.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the shredded coconut t o the baking dish while it’s hot and mix and let sit for 1 minute. The coconut will get fragrant and toasted.

Add the reserved spices, cilantro, salt, lentils, soy curls, vegetables, stock, and 1 cup coconut milk , and mix really well. Even the mixture out and cover the baking dish with parchment and place it back into the oven . Bake for 40-45 minutes. Depending on your lentils, they might be done at the 35-minute mark or at the 50-minute mark depending on the type and age of the lentils.

Once the lentils are cooked to your preference, remove the baking dish from the oven. Mix really well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor carefully. Add more warm coconut milk(so the baking dish doesn’t break due to the temperature difference) or non-dairy cream at this point because the lentils and soycurls will have absorbed a lot of the liquid.

Garnish with cilantro, lemon juice, and pepper flakes, and serve. You can also drizzle some non-dairy cream on top . Serve with some flatbread, garlic naan, sourdough or rice. Notes You need to use small shred coconut or desiccated coconut for this recipe(dry or fresh). If you have large flakes , then pulse in the blender into a coarse meal and then use. This recipe contains coconut and soy. It is gluten-free and doesn’t contain any other nuts.

To make it Soyfree: use more lentils or cooked chickpeas instead of soycurls. Make sure to use Soyfree non dairy cream

To make it coconut-free: use a different non dairy milk or use water or Stock. Fold in some non dairy cream or cashew cream or non dairy yogurt in the end. To make it in a saucepan: Add oil to a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, ginger, garlic and half the spices and cook for 8-10 mins, stirring occasionally. Add in coconut and roast for a minute. Then add the rest of the ingredients as mentioned. Use 3.5 cup of stock and partially cover and cook for 35-45 minutes or until the lentils are cooked to preference . To make it in Instant pot: Cook the first 2 steps on saute mode as mentioned under saucepan. After the coconut is toasted, Add the lentils soycurls and rest of the ingredients and 2.5 cups stock instead. Mix well and pressure cook 12-16 mins (depending on your preference of lentil texture. Less for more toothsome lentils and more for more Dal like soft lentils) Nutrition Calories: 308 kcal , Carbohydrates: 41 g , Protein: 19 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 515 mg , Potassium: 631 mg , Fiber: 18 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 2757 IU , Vitamin C: 16 mg , Calcium: 124 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To grease the pan and cook the aromatics.

aromatics – Onion, garlic, and ginger are the first layer of flavor in this casserole.

spices – Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, mustard, and nutmeg add the second flavor layer.

shredded coconut – Adds texture and flavor to the sauce.

cilantro – Adds so much fresh flavor! You’re adding it to the sauce and using it as a garnish, though it is optional.

dry lentils – For protein. They will cook up right in the baking pan!

soy curls – Add so much great texture! If you don’t like soy curls, use more lentils or use cooked chickpeas.

vegetables – For texture and flavor. Use your favorite veggies!

water – To cook the lentils.

coconut milk – To cook the lentils and add creaminess to the Konkani curry sauce.

garnishes – Cilantro, lemon juice, and pepper flakes finish this dish.

Tips

If your coconut flakes are large, pulse them in the blender or food processor until you have a coarse meal.

If you add more coconut milk at the end, make sure it’s not cold, because adding cold liquid to a hot pan can cause the pan to crack.

How to Make Konkani Curry Casserole

In a 9-by-13-inch or larger baking dish and add the oil. Spread the oil around and add the onions, ginger and garlic, and a good pinch of salt.

Preheat the oven to 400º F (205º C).

In a small bowl combine all the spices and sprinkle half the spice mix on the onion mixture and mix really well.

Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the onion starts to turn translucent.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and add the shredded coconut to the baking dish while it’s hot and mix really well and let sit for a minute. The coconut will get fragrant and toasted.

Add the rest of the spices, cilantro, salt, lentils, soy curls, vegetables, broth, and coconut milk, and mix really well. Even the mixture out and cover the baking dish with parchment and place it back into the oven.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Depending on your lentils, they might be done at the 35-minute mark or at the 50-minute mark depending on the type and age of the lentils.

Once the lentils are cooked to your preference, remove the baking dish from the oven. Mix really well.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor carefully. Add more warm (so the baking dish doesn’t break due to the temperature difference) coconut milk or non-dairy milk at this point because the lentils will have thickened quite a bit.

Garnish with cilantro, lemon juice, and pepper flakes, and serve. You can also drizzle some non-dairy cream on top before serving it with some flatbread or rice.

Frequently Asked Questions