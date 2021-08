Try this vegan crunchwrap recipe – a veganized and fusion version! Completely homemade with Korean BBQ Soy Curls, vegan cheese shreds and veggies for the filling.





Vegan Crunchwraps have been on constant rotation at my home. These are just SO GOOD! Anyone who loves tacos, wraps and tostadas needs to try this vegan and fusion spin on a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme! If you have not tried or even heard of crunchwraps, think of it as a soft tortilla packed with layers of some kind of protein & cheese and other layers and a crispy tostada shell. Then all is folded into a neat bundle and pan-fried until crisp.

Like most homemade versions of fast-food chain favorites, Crunchwraps taste even better made using fresh, wholesome ingredients! The secret ingredient to a Crunchwrap is a crunchy tostada placed right in the center, separating the cooked from the fresh fillings. As for my fillings, I went with soy curls marinated in a spicy Korean BBQ Marinade with Gochujang. You can use sambal oelek if you cannot find the Korean chili paste.

You can adjust the toppings to make these a bit healthier (low-fat vegan cheeses and up the veggies) and even swap out the white flour tortilla for a whole wheat tortilla or a gluten-free one! Everyone can build their own crunchwrap.

These are totally customizable and you can add whatever filling you want. This is where I want to mention that these are also great to use up leftover taco fillings of any kind!

Print Recipe Korean BBQ Soy Curls Crunchwrap Try this vegan crunchwrap recipe - a veganized version of Taco Bell's famous crunchwrap supreme! Except that this one is completely homemade and uses Korean BBQ Soy Curls, vegan cheese shreds and veggies for the filling. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 434 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Soy Curls: 2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon gochujang or you can use sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce

1/2 tsp cornstarch or tapioca starch

1 cup ( 250 ml ) hot water

2 cups ( 186 g ) dried soy curls For the rest of the crunchwrap ingredients: 2 cups ( 144 g ) finely chopped lettuce

1/2 cup julienned carrots

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) vegan ranch more as needed

vegan cheese as needed

2 tablespoons sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce or hot sauce as needed

pickled jalapeno , tomatoes, optional

4 10-12 inch tortillas

4 tostadas or small tortillas that have been crisped by heating on a skillet or the gas stove Instructions To make the soy curls: In a bowl, add all the sauce ingredients and 1 cup hot water and mix well. Then add in your soy curls and mix well.

Let them sit for 15 minutes to hydrate. Then reserve the sauce. Drain the soy curls out.

Add the soycurls and 1 teaspoon of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat and cook until the soy curls are golden on some of the edges.

Then add in the remaining marinade and cook until the sauce thickens then set aside.

Assemble your crunchwrap ingredients. Add some vegan cheese in the middle of your 12 inch or 10-inch tortilla. Then place some soy curls on top. Some green onions. Then add a teaspoon or so of the Asian chili sauce or the sambal oelek. Then top it with the tostada and some lettuce, carrots and add some ranch. Then tomatoes or pickled jalapeños if using

Then put another small tortilla if needed ( with 12 inch you won’t need it) on top then fold over. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat.

Once the skillet is hot, place the crunchwrap seam side down on to the skillet and cook to seal, pressing occasionally , then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side. Repeat for all of the crunchwraps.

You can also make tacos witb the fillings instead. Notes Tostada substitute, swap it out for tortilla chips. Break off any sharp corners so they don’t rip the tortilla as you fold it and stack them high in your crunch wrap If you don't have gochujang, you can use sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce. Soy curl substitute: use cooked lentils or beans. No need to marinate, add beans and marinade to a skillet, use just 1/4 cup water and cook until marinate thickens Nutrition Nutrition Facts Korean BBQ Soy Curls Crunchwrap Amount Per Serving Calories 434 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 649mg 28% Potassium 274mg 8% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 27g 54% Vitamin A 3026IU 61% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 228mg 23% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

flour tortilla, you’ll need the larger size. I like to warm the tortilla in the microwave for a few seconds to keep it from cracking as you wrap it around the filling

tostadas – a small crispy flat tortilla, almost like a big round tortilla chip. The crispy tostada is used to separate the soycurls from the veggies and lettuce

dried soy curls – we rehydrate them in a Korean marinade

Korean marinade: we marinate the soy curls in a mix of soy sauce, sesame oil, maple syrup, chipotle chili powder, garlic and onion powder and gochujang, cornstarch or tapioca starch, and water

toppings: vegan cheese, sliced pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, julienned carrots, and fresh tomatoes

I like to add some vegan Ranch to these but you can use salsa, or vegan sour cream if you want

Tips:

If you don’t have a tostada shell, swap it out for tortilla chips. Break off any sharp corners so they don’t rip the tortilla as you fold it and stack them high in your crunch wrap

If you don’t have gochujang, you can use sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce

These are best enjoyed fresh but leftovers can be reheated. The lettuce and tomatoes might get soggy.

How to Make this Vegan Crunchwrap Recipe

Make the soy curls: In a bowl, add all the sauce ingredients and 1 cup of water and mix well.

Then add in your soy curls and mix well. Let them sit for 15 minutes to hydrate. Then reserve the sauce. Drain the soy curls out.

Add to a skillet with 1 teaspoon of oil over medium-high heat and cook until the soy curls are golden on some of the edges.

Then add in the remaining marinade and cook until the sauce thickens then set aside.

Assemble your crunchwrap ingredients

Add some vegan cheese in the middle of your 12 inch or 10-inch tortilla. Then place some soy curls on top. Some green onions. Then add a teaspoon or so of the Asian chili sauce or the sambal oelek. Then top it with the tostada and some lettuce, carrots and add some ranch, the tomatoes

Then put another tortilla if needed on top then fold over. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat.

Once the skillet is hot, place the crunchwrap seam side down into the skillet and cook to seal, pressing down on the wrap occasionally. Once browned on one side, flip and cook until golden brown on the other side. Repeat for all of the crunchwraps. Adjust the heat if your skillet gets too hot.

You can also make tacos instead of crunchwraps using the same fillings. Add more greens or crunchy veggies. Use lentils instead of soycurls , Add pickled onion and radish. Change things up!