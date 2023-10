Crispy lemon pepper tofu is a restaurant-style dish that’s packed with flavor. 1 pan 30 minute dinner. The vibrant, lemony sauce is slightly sweet and so addictive!

This is a tangy, sweet, and lemony tofu dish. It is best with freshly-squeezed lemon juice and is amazingly refreshing!

You make both the tofu and the sauce together in one pan, so lemon pepper tofu makes a delicious, easy, 30 minute weeknight dinner!

Why You’ll Love Lemon Pepper Tofu

crispy tofu in vibrant, lemony sauce

one-pan dish, perfect for weeknight meals

naturally nut-free with gluten-free option

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch

2 teaspoons oil For the sauce: 1.5 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) freshly-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon or more lemon zest

3 tablespoons maple syrup or another sweetener of choice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or 2 minced garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cornstarch mixed with 1/2 cup of water For garnish: chopped green onion, sesame seeds Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Add the cubed tofu to a bowl with salt & pepper and toss well. Sprinkle in the cornstarch and toss well to coat. If the tofu is still somewhat sticky then add a little bit more cornstarch (1-2 teaspoons at a time).

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once hot, transfer the coated tofu to the skillet and cook for 6-9 minutes until golden on most edges.

Move the tofu to one side of the skillet. Add the soy sauce, lemon juice, zest, maple syrup, garlic powder, black and white pepper, and salt. Mix well. (For variation , add 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes or 1 dried red chili for heat)

Add the cornstarch slurry and mix well. Once it starts to thicken, mix in the tofu and toss to coat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Switch off the heat and serve over cooked rice or quinoa. Notes This recipe is naturally nut-free and easy to make gluten-free by using tamari instead of soy sauce. For Soyfree, use my , use my chickpea flour tofu or store bought pumpkin seed tofu or other non soy tofu. Or use the sauce with crisped cauliflower or crisped vegan chicken subs Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lemon Pepper Tofu Amount Per Serving Calories 126 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 562mg 24% Potassium 211mg 6% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 0.3g 1% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 3IU 0% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 48mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – Make sure to press your tofu for at least 15 minutes before cubing or slicing. You don’t want it too watery!

salt and pepper – To season the tofu cubes and the sauce.

cornstarch – Makes the tofu crispy on the outside and to thicken the sauce, so it clings to the crispy tofu. You can use tapioca starch instead, if needed.

oil – To pan fry the tofu.

soy sauce – Adds saltiness, umami, and moisture to the lemon pepper sauce. Use tamari for glutenfree

lemon juice – Freshly squeezed is best in this recipe! Some zest makes it even more lemony

maple syrup – Makes the sauce sticky-sweet! You can use your favorite sweetener instead, if you prefer.

garlic powder – To season the sauce. Fresh garlic will work, too.

black and white peppers – Gives this sauce an amazing, zingy flavor!

Tips

The tofu shouldn’t be sticky after tossing it with the cornstarch. Sprinkle on a teaspoon or two of extra cornstarch, as needed, to get the tofu fully coated for the crispiest results.

If you want more heat, add crushed red pepper flakes to the pan or serve it on the side, so everyone can add heat to taste.

How to Make Lemon Tofu

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Add the cubed tofu to a bowl with salt and pepper and toss well. Sprinkle in the cornstarch and toss well to coat. If the tofu is still somewhat sticky then add a little bit more cornstarch (one to two teaspoons at a time).

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil.

Once the oil is hot, transfer the coated tofu to the skillet and cook for six to nine minutes until golden on most edges.

Move the tofu to one side of the skillet. Add the soy sauce, lemon juice, zest, maple syrup, garlic powder, black and white pepper, and salt. Mix well.





Add the cornstarch slurry and mix well. Once it starts to thicken, mix in the tofu and toss to coat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. My husband usually likes a little bit more heat, therefore I add some pepper flakes and black pepper at this point.

Switch off the heat and serve over cooked rice or quinoa.

