Lentil Keema Pav Casserole! 1 Pan Handsfree! A time consuming mince meat curry with dinner rolls, made into an easy-to-make, one-pot meal! It all comes together in a single pan. Gluten-free option

Keema is an Indian minced meat curry. There are many variations depending on the region, like this Madras Keema, Green Keema, North Indian Keema naan. This version is adapted from the famous Mumbai keema Pav, which is a super flavorful keema served with fresh toasted and buttered dinner rolls. I often use lentils as a meat substitute for the ground meat in keema. Walnuts add great texture as well.



Normally, you’d simmer lentils from dry on the stovetop, but in this recipe, we are cooking them in the oven. You will still start with dry lentils, but you’ll bake them with liquid and flavorful keema spices right in the baking pan.

They come out tasty and tender! With no need to stand around the kitchen to sauté the spices and to keep an eye on the lentils!

Then, instead of making the pav — a soft, Indian bread — from scratch, we are using hot dog buns or pillowy dinner rolls. The buns have a similar texture, and we will brush them with melted vegan butter and spices to give them an amazing flavor.

You can make just the Aleena lentils and serve with bread, naan or rice. It is delicious every which way!

Why You’ll Love Keema Pav Casserole

One-pan meal made in 1 Casserole dish

Soyfree, easily made nutfree glutenfree

Easy to make.

Packed with flavor.

Topped with pillowy, buttery bread.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lentil Keema Pav Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 369 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 695mg 30% Potassium 630mg 18% Carbohydrates 55g 18% Fiber 16g 67% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 1387IU 28% Vitamin C 11mg 13% Calcium 172mg 17% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

keema spices – Indian Keema has an aromatic blend of spices including cumin and cardamom that lends and incredible flavor to lentils! Here, you’re using individual spices to make the keema mix, so no worries about having to buy a special spice mix.

aromatics – Onion, garlic, ginger, chilis, and cilantro depend the seasoning of this vegan lentil casserole.

lentils – We are using dried lentils here and baking them in veggie stock and tomato paste until tender as a substitute for the meat

non-dairy yogurt – This makes the sauce creamy. You can use cashew cream instead, if needed.

walnuts – You bake the walnuts with the lentils for added meaty texture, flavor, and protein. Use sunflower seeds for nutfree

hot dog buns or dinner rolls – This is your cheater pav! Use gluten-free buns for a gf variation.

Tips:

To make this ahead, make the lentil mixture and keep the dinner rolls separately until ready to serve and then place the dinner rolls on top of the lentil casserole, brush with the oil, and bake as needed. You can also just make the lentil mixture and keep the dinner rolls separately to serve individually as needed.

To make this nut-free, omit the walnuts.

To make this recipe gluten-free, use gluten-free dinner rolls or some gluten-free tortillas or flatbread to serve it.

How to Make Keema Pav Casserole:

Preheat the oven to 400º F, and place a 9×12” baking dish in the oven to heat up while the oven is preheating. Once the oven is hot, carefully remove the baking dish, add the oil and whole spices. Mix well, and set it aside.

Add the onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, and cilantro stems to a food processor, and process until everything is finely chopped.

If you have a smaller food processor, like I do, process the onion, garlic, ginger, and chili first, then add the cilantro stems.

Then, add this mixture to the whole spices mixture in the baking pan.

Add the ground spices and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, mix really well, and even everything out.





Bake for 15-18 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring once in between.

Once the mixture is somewhat golden, remove the baking dish from the oven and add the tomato paste, yogurt, and veggie stock, and mix really well.

Add the drained lentils, peas, carrots, walnuts, and remaining salt and mix in. Even it out and cover it with parchment paper. Bake in the oven for one hour.

Check at the 50-minute mark to see if the lentils are cooked to your preference and also if you need more liquid. Add more warm water or stock (1/2 to one cup).

Once the lentils are cooked to your preference, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Halve the hot dog buns or dinner rolls and place on top of the lentil mixture and brush them with oil or melted vegan butter.

Sprinkle salt, paprika, and place the baking dish back in the oven to bake until the bread is golden. This should take around 10-12 more minutes.

Remove it from the oven and add cilantro and lemon juice. slice and serve immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions