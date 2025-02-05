Malvani Chicken Curry (Western Indian Coconut, Kashmiri Chili, Onion Curry)

Explore regional Indian cuisine with me and Try this fantastic Malvani Chikin curry! Western Indian spicy caramelized onion, toasted coconut and kashmiri chili sauce with crisp tofu! This sauce is flavor packed and has its own malvani masala spice blend! 1-pan meal meal that’s delicious served over rice or with flatbread or naan.

Malvani cuisine originates from the western coastal region in India. It has overlap with Maharashtrian(cuisine of state of maharashtra in India) as well as Goan cuisines and includes a lot of fish and local meat dishes. The flavors are very specific to the cuisine, with its own spice mixes (malvani masala or malvani garam masala) and cooking techniques.

I’ve been exploring amazing regional flavors from various parts of India and brining you vegan versions, simplified or inspired dishes and today we are making vegan malvani chicken curry! For the sauce base, we use a blended roasted onion and coconut mixture, which is called vatan, making our own malvani spice blend with some spices, and using crisped up tofu in place of the meat. You can use other protein such as chickpea tofu, vegan chickin or beans as well. Traditionally, you don’t add any cream to this curry, but you can add some(it will also balance out the heat), add in some cashew cream or other non-dairy cream right at the end.

The sauce and spice mix includes a lot of Kashmiri chili powder (I know right, you need some!) and black pepper, so it can get pretty hot. You can reduce these spices to suit your heat preferences, if needed.

Like I mentioned above, we make the flavorful Malvani masala spice blend from scratch. It is so delicious! If you have access to Malvani garam masala, I recommend using it in this recipe instead of the spice mix that I’m making below, to reduce active time. Just mix it with two teaspoons of Kashmiri chili powder and use. You can use this fragrant spicy blend over roasted veggies or with beans. It’s flavorful and can be used in many ways!

Key features of Malvani Curry

Malvani masala: this spice blend and the curry are known for the deep red color. It can be made with milder chilies with deeper color like byadagi chilies and Kashmiri chilies. I am using Kashmiri chili powder for a quicker version

Vatan: the sauce made with blended caramelized onion and toasted coconut makes the base of the curry. It adds a delicious sweet toasty flavor and some texture.

Slow long cooking: the longer cooking time helps the flavors meld and the colors to show up. The sauce when well cooked will get a glaze of the deep red color and a settled flavor. Before that state, the coconut might be a stronger flavor and the sauce might be lighter.

Why You’ll Love Malvani Curry

amazing spice blend is delicious, even if you’re missing a spice or two

rich, flavorful blended sauce base with caramelized garlic, onion, and coconut

crispy, seasoned tofu in deeply seasoned curry sauce

option to crisp up the tofu or skip cooking it ahead to save time

gluten-free and nut-free with lots of easy soy-free options

Malvani Chicken Curry (Western Indian Coconut, Kashmiri Chili, Onion Curry) 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 35 minutes mins Total: 55 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Indian Explore regional Indian cuisine with me and Try this fantastic Malvani Chikin curry! Western Indian spicy caramelized onion, toasted coconut and kashmiri chili sauce with crisp tofu! This sauce is flavor packed and has its own malvani masala spice blend! 1-pan meal that's delicious served over rice or with flatbread or naan Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For The Malvani Masala Blend ▢ 1 tablespoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander or coriander seeds

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground clove , or use 1 whole clove

, ▢ 2 green cardamom pods

▢ 1 black cardamom pod

▢ 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

▢ 1/2 teaspoon poppyseeds , , white or black For the Tofu ▢ 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then torn into bite-sized, 3/4” pieces

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Malvani masala blend from above

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon cornstarch

▢ 1 teaspoon oil For The Vatan sauce ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1/2 cup chopped red onion

▢ 1/2 of a green chili , such as serrano, or Indian. chopped or omit for less heat

, ▢ 2 tablespoons shredded coconut fresh, frozen, or dried For the Curry ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 8 curry leaves , fresh, frozen, or dried

, ▢ 1 1/4 cup chopped red onion

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

▢ remaining malvani masala blend from above , or 1 1/2 tablespoons premade Malvani garam masala mixed with 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder

, ▢ 1 cup water , or more, if needed

Make the Malvani masala blend. Add all of the spice blend ingredients to a spice grinder or blender, and blend until the mixture is a powder. Set aside. Make the tofu. Press and tear the tofu , if you haven't already, and add to a bowl. In a small bowl, mix the 1 teaspoon of Malvani spice blend with the garlic , salt , and cornstarch really well, then sprinkle it all over the tofu, tossing well to coat. Now, you can either pan fry or bake the tofu.

To pan fry, add the teaspoon of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, transfer the tofu to the skillet and cook, let sit for 2 mins then flip and repeat stirring occasionally and flipping it around until most of the edges of the tofu are golden, and then remove from the skillet, 5 to 7 minutes.

To bake, spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and drizzle the teaspoon or so of oil over the tofu pieces. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden on most of the edges. Meanwhile, make the wet sauce (vatan). Add a teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, mix in the onion and green chili along with a good pinch of salt , and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water to help the onions brown evenly. 6-8 mins. Once the onions are starting to get golden, add in the coconut . Mix well, and continue to cook for 2 minutes, or until the coconut is golden as well.

Transfer this mixture to a blender, and blend with 1/2 cup or more of water. Blend for at least a minute, then let it sit for 2 minutes, then blend again for a minute until the coconut gets blended into a somewhat smooth mixture. Make the curry. Add the oil to the same skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the curry leaves and let them sputter for a few seconds, then add the onion and a 1/4 teaspoon of the salt . Mix and cook until the onion is golden, adding splashes of water to help the onions cook evenly, 7 to 9 minutes. Then, add the remaining Malvani spice mix to the onion. Mix well, adding another splash of water, so that the spices don't burn and the spices can coat the onion really well. Cook for about 1/2 a minute, then add the ginger garlic paste, the remaining salt, and the blended onion coconut vatan sauce.

Rinse out the blender with a few tablespoons of water and add to pan. Bring to a good boil, stirring frequently so the sauce doesn’t burn, 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the amount of water you used for blending and your stove, etc. Once the sauce has thickened a little bit, mix in the water , and then bring to a boil again. Alternatively, rinse out the blender with the cup of water and mix and bring to a boil, simmer for 3 to 5 mins, stirring occasionally, then proceed .

Fold in the tofu, and toss well, then cover the pan with the lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes. This will help the flavors meld really well. You'll be able to see that the sauce is done when there's a little bit of oil floating on top and a lot of the red color from the Kashmiri chili powder is coloring the sauce. There’s a lot of slow roasting and patience for this sauce! Now, taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add in non dairy cream or yogurt if too hot or for creamier sauce . Garnish with cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon and serve with rice, quinoa, naan or roti. Video Notes This recipe is naturally gluten-free and nut-free.

To make it soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, cooked chickpeas, cooked white beans, seitan, or roasted veggies in place of the tofu. Reduce steps : You can simplify this recipe by not cooking the tofu before adding it to the sauce. Instead, simmer it for a bit longer after adding to the sauce , so that it picks up all of the flavors. Baking or pan frying does give you the best texture, but it’s also an extra step, so you can skip it to save time, if needed. This recipe has a lot of spices in the spice blend, if you’re planning to make it from scratch, so if you are missing a spice or two it’s fine. Your meal will still turn out absolutely delicious. Nutrition Calories: 190 kcal , Carbohydrates: 14 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 11 g , Saturated Fat: 3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 483 mg , Potassium: 200 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 678 IU , Vitamin C: 46 mg , Calcium: 179 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

ground spices – To make the Malvani masala blend, you’ll need: kashmiri chili powder, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, black and green cardamom pods, turmeric, fennel, and poppyseeds. If you are missing one or two of these, don’t worry, it will still taste delicious! Alternately, you can use a mixture of Malvani garam masala (this is different from the regular garam masala and can be found in Indian stores. Or sub goda masala or garam masala ) and some Kashmiri chili powder in place of the homemade spice blend. To season the tofu, you’ll use a little bit of the Malvani masala spice mix plus garlic powder and a little bit of salt.

– To make the Malvani masala blend, you’ll need: kashmiri chili powder, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, black and green cardamom pods, turmeric, fennel, and poppyseeds. If you are missing one or two of these, don’t worry, it will still taste delicious! Alternately, you can use a mixture of Malvani garam masala (this is different from the regular garam masala and can be found in Indian stores. Or sub goda masala or garam masala ) and some Kashmiri chili powder in place of the homemade spice blend. To season the tofu, you’ll use a little bit of the Malvani masala spice mix plus garlic powder and a little bit of salt. tofu – Pressed and torn up extra firm tofu is your protein. For soy-free, you can use white beans, chickpeas, seitan, or roasted vegetables instead.

– Pressed and torn up extra firm tofu is your protein. For soy-free, you can use white beans, chickpeas, seitan, or roasted vegetables instead. oil – To sauté and to cook the tofu.

– To sauté and to cook the tofu. vatan – This blended wet sauce is the base for the curry. You’ll need red onion, green chili, and shredded coconut. You can use fresh, frozen, or dried coconut in this recipe.

– This blended wet sauce is the base for the curry. You’ll need red onion, green chili, and shredded coconut. You can use fresh, frozen, or dried coconut in this recipe. curry leaves – This adds even more flavor to the sauce! Use fresh or dried or frozen

– This adds even more flavor to the sauce! Use fresh or dried or frozen onion – Adds umami to the vatan and to the curry sauce.

– Adds umami to the vatan and to the curry sauce. ginger garlic paste – Adds more umami and a little warmth to the Malvani curry.

– Adds more umami and a little warmth to the Malvani curry. cilantro – For garnish. Adds a lovely, fresh flavor.

💡 Tips You can save time by not cooking the tofu before adding it to the sauce. Pan frying or baking it does give you the best texture, but if you need to move things along, you can just simmer the tofu a bit longer in the sauce.

Adding splashes of water to the pan helps the onion cook evenly and helps the spices coat the onions and cook without burning.

The sauce will come to a boil after you add the vatan. Make sure to stir frequently, so it doesn’t burn.

How to Make Malvani Curry

Make the Malvani masala blend. Add all of the spice blend ingredients to a spice grinder or blender, and blend until the mixture is a powder. Set aside.

Now, make the tofu.

Press and tear the tofu, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl. In a small bowl, mix the 1 teaspoon of Malvani spice blend with the garlic, salt, and cornstarch really well, then sprinkle it all over the tofu, tossing well to coat. Now, you can either pan fry or bake the tofu.

To pan fry, add the teaspoon of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, transfer the tofu to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally and flipping it around until most of the edges of the tofu are golden, and then remove from the skillet, 5 to 7 minutes.

To bake, spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and drizzle the teaspoon or so of oil over the tofu pieces. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden on most of the edges.

Meanwhile, make the wet sauce (vatan).

Add a teaspoon of oil to the same skillet. Once the oil is hot, mix in the onion and green chili along with a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water to help the onions brown evenly. Once the onions are starting to get golden, add in the coconut. Mix well, and continue to cook for 2 minutes, or until the coconut is golden as well.

Transfer this mixture to a blender, and blend with 1/2 cup or more of water. Blend for at least a minute, then let it sit for 2 minutes, then blend again for a minute until the coconut gets blended into a somewhat smooth mixture.

Then, make the curry.

Add the oil to the same skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the curry leaves and let them sputter for a few seconds, then add the onion and a 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Mix and cook until the onion is golden, adding splashes of water to help the onions cook evenly, 7 to 8 minutes. Then, add the remaining Malvani spice mix to the onion. Mix well, adding another splash of water, so that the spices don’t burn and the spices can coat the onion really well. Cook for about 1/2 a minute, then add the ginger garlic paste, the remaining salt, and the blended vatan sauce. Rinse out the blender with a few tablespoons of water and add to the pan. Bring to a good boil, stirring frequently so the sauce doesn’t burn, 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the amount of water you used for blending and your stove, etc. Once the sauce has thickened a little bit, mix in the water, and then bring to a boil again.

Fold in the tofu, and toss well, then cover the pan with the lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes. This will help the flavors meld really well. You’ll be able to see that the sauce is done when there’s a little bit of oil floating on top and a lot of the red color from the Kashmiri chili powder is coloring the sauce. Now, taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Garnish with cilantro, and serve.