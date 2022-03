This South Indian Baked Eggplant Curry recipe is made in the oven instead of the skillet. Eggplant / aubergines and red lentils are baked in a fragrant spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. So good served over rice! It’s Glutenfree, nutfree and also soyfree.

Fans of hands-off dinner recipes that require minimal effort and clean-up, you will love this baked Eggplant curry recipe! Yes, eggplants are the hero of this dish. In my opinion, they are an underappreciated veggie. When prepared right they can make for an amazing part of your meal. The best way to prepare eggplant is to roast it – the baking process reduces the bitterness and brings out its natural sweetness resulting in the complex flavor we LOVE about this South Indian-inspired eggplant curry.

It all comes together in one pan! That’s right, no standing around and stirring a simmering pot. If you like eggplants, also make sure to try my baingan bharta.

This eggplant curry recipe gets a lot of flavor from curry leaves. Every time I sizzle a handful of those leaves in oil, they release a delightful crackle! If you’re not familiar with curry leaves, they are small delicate dark green leaves and have a uniquely citrusy, nutty aroma. For South Indian cooks, they’re as indispensable as chile peppers and a quintessential component of stir-fries and dals or stews. You’ll find them in Indian or Asian grocery stores and some big supermarkets might carry them. Curry leaves can be bought fresh and frozen for upto one year. Use directly from the freezer. Don’t have curry leaves? Substitute 1 bay leaf, 1 tsp coriander and 1 tsp lime juice for every 6 curry leaves.

This saucy eggplant usually is a side. To make this hearty, I add in red lentils into the sauce. They thicken the spicy sauce as well as make the dish into a meal. For additional protein add in a can of cooked chickpeas.

You can use smaller eggplants/brinjals or larger. Eggplants reduce a lot in size, so use enough. Recipe Origin: This recipe is adapted from the concepts I picked up browsing some vankaya(brinjal) curries/sides. As with my current baking run, I also adapted it to make a baked version instead of frying or pan frying.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote South Indian Eggplant Curry Baked Recipe This South Indian Baked Eggplant Curry is made in the oven instead of the skillet. Eggplant / aubergines and red lentils are baked in a fragrant spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. So good served over rice or as soup! It's Glutenfree, nutfree and also soyfree. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 217 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the eggplant: 2 teaspoons oil

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ( 0.25 teaspoon ) black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ( 0.25 teaspoon ) cayenne or Indian red chili powder or use 1/2 teaspoon paprika instead for keeping it mild

1 teaspoon or more garam masala or you can use sambar masala or Berbere

1/2 teaspoon ( 0.5 teaspoon ) salt

1 ( 458 g ) large eggplant chopped into 1-1 1/2 inches by 1/2 inch size cubes, or use small eggplants chopped into quarters

1/2 ( 55 g ) red onion thinly sliced about 3/4 cup

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 inch ginger finely chopped or minced For the sauce: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon ( 0.5 teaspoon ) mustard seeds

1/8 teaspoon ( 0.13 teaspoon ) fenugreek seeds

12 curry leaves fresh or frozen or dried

8 ounces ( 226.8 g ) tomato puree use unseasoned tomato sauce or purée canned diced tomatoes

2 to 2 1/2 cups ( 591.47 ml ) coconut milk or other creamy non-dairy milk of choice, or use 1 15 ounce can of coconut milk and 1 cup of other non-dairy milk or water

1/4 cup ( 45 g ) split red lentils (Masoor dal)

1/4 teaspoon salt

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Instructions Bake the eggplant: To a 9x11 inch or similar sized baking dish, add the oil and add all of the spices and salt and mix well.

If the spices are getting too clumped up, add splashes of some water or few teaspoons of water so that the mixture is like a thin spice paste.

Then add eggplants, onion, garlic, and ginger and toss really well to coat. Eggplants will shrink a lot so you need a dish where they are about doubled up in layer.

Then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius ) for 25-30 minutes.

Meanwhile, temper the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds : Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds and cook until the seeds start to pop or change color. Then add the curry leaves and immediately take off heat. Be careful while adding the curry leaves because they will pop and splash a little bit. Keep this tempering aside.

Remove the baking dish from the oven then add the tomato sauce, coconut milk, lentils, salt, and mix in. Add the tempering and mix lightly.

Then return the dish to the oven. Cover with a parchment and continue to bake for 25 minutes or until the lentils are cooked to preference and the sauce has thickened.

If the sauce has thickened too much, you can gradually add in about 1/2 cup of warm non-dairy milk and mix in. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more salt, spices if needed then mix in.

Remove the dish from the oven and let it sit for a few minutes. Then garnish with cilantro the lemon juice and serve with rice or flatbread or dosa, or serve with garlic bread as bowl of soup.

To make this into a soup, you can add in a little bit more non-dairy milk while the curry is still hot so that it gets a bit soupier and then serve with garlic bread. Notes There is no good substitute for curry leaves so if you can't find them, leave them out. You can Substitute 1 bay leaf, 1 tsp coriander and 1 tsp lime juice for every 6 curry leaves. It’s slightly different flavor but complements the sauce with the tang and earthy tones.

For keeping it mild, use 1/2 teaspoon paprika instead for keeping it mild

Instead of garam masala, you can use sambar masala or Berbere

if you cannot find tomato puree you can use unseasoned tomato sauce or purée canned diced tomatoes and use

It’s difficult to make this oil free. You can dry toast the mustard seeds and use but the flavor payback isn’t as strong as oil toasted seeds. For the roasting process you can use broth or aquafaba Nutrition Nutrition Facts South Indian Eggplant Curry Baked Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 217 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 540mg 23% Potassium 667mg 19% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 496IU 10% Vitamin C 71mg 86% Calcium 53mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



I love this served with rice but if you want to cut down on carbs, cauliflower rice will work really well here.

Storage:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month.