My vegan version of Keralan Malabar Curry features white beans and veggies simmered in a fragrant coconut sauce. Use other protein with the sauce for variation. This recipe is gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free.

Are you in the mood for some spicy food tempered with soothing coconut? Great, because today’s special is my vegan version of a classic – Malabar Curry. This is a popular curry from the northern part of Kerala.

You will love the delicious sauce which is made with fresh coconut, fennel, cardamom, and various other Indian spices and aromatics, pepper and cinnamon being some of them.

This sauce is usually used with chicken. However, it also goes well with veggies or chickpeas or beans too. I use a mix of veggies and beans to make a hearty protein-rich curry that bursts with various flavors with every bite.

This curry is filling, and delicious! As most curries, it is especially good a day after it was made as with many Indian sauce which use whole spices!

Why you will love this Malabar curry

It’s veggie filled, and delicious

its Nutfree, Glutenfree and Soyfree

it’s different flavor and texture from the usual tomato and cream based North Indian style popular Indian dishes

It has layers of complex flavors!

the sauce was very versatile. Use it with veggies or beans or baked tofu or vegan chick’n subs

More Indian regional curry recipes:

Ingredients:

For the coconut paste, we blend shredded coconut with fennel seeds and cardamom pods

for the tempering, we fry mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil – some of this tempering can be set aside for topping

onion, garlic, and ginger, the Indian trifecta, are added to the tempering

ground spices: turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon, ground pepper

tomato puree adds body to the gravy (canned unseasoned)

vegetables: 2 cups of mixed veggies such as cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas etc.

to add some protein, I toss in some white beans

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish

Tips:

you can use fresh or frozen coconut or use dried shredded. Unsweetened.

for the beans I used drained and rised canned beans but you can also use cooked. You can also use chickpeas and other beans instead. Or use 7 oz crisped tofu or other vegan chikin subs or 2-3 oz Soycurls

How to make Vegan Malabar Curry

Add all ingredients for the coconut paste to small skillet over medium heat and cook until coconut starts to turn golden. Once coconut starts getting golden, you want to stir it frequently otherwise it will burn.

Transfer this mixture to blender with 1 cup of water. Blend until the coconut breaks down into somewhat coarse paste, you don’t want the coconut to be so visible. Close to smooth preferable.

Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and let them start to pop.





Then quickly add the curry leaves. Do this carefully because curry leaves can cause oil to splash. Optional step: Once the popping settles, you can go ahead and reserve about half of this tempering for garnish for later

Then add in onion, ginger, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is golden, then add in turmeric, cinnamon, cayenne and black pepper and mix well for another minute.

Then add in tomato puree and blended coconut paste and mix well.

Add in the vegetables, white beans and salt. Mix, cover and cook for 11-15 minutes.

Stir in between to check if vegetables are cooking evenly. As soon as vegetables are cooked to preference, switch off the heat.

Open the lid. If too saucy continue to sauté for another minute or switch off the heat.

Taste to adjust for salt and flavor and garnish with cilantro, lemon juice and reserved tempering if you’ve kept some. Serve with rice, flatbread, roti or dosa.

What to serve with Malabar Curry?

While this curry tastes amazing with rice, you can also serve it with flat bread, roti or dosa.

Storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month