This Thai-inspired peanut butter noodle casserole with tofu and a sweet and spicy creamy peanut butter sauce makes for the perfect easy one pot weeknight dinner. Gluten-free.

If you thought I was just making curry casseroles, well here is a noodle casserole! After I made this chickpea sweet potato curry I decided I needed another format for a delicious weeknight dinner that literally cooks itself in the oven. Baked Peanut Butter noodle Casserole. It’s almost hands free like most casseroles! No standing around sautéing or boiling noodles needed.

Rice noodles and tofu in a rich and creamy, sweet and spicy peanut butter sauce. Let’s just say I took a takeout-style noodle stir-fry where it’s never been before. This rice noodle dish trades in the wok for the casserole treatment, resulting in one of the easiest yet most flavorful weeknight dinners you’ll ever make. And by easiest, we mean you don’t have to bother pre-cooking the noodles or use more than one dish from start to finish.

Tofu gets baked with ginger and garlic then add the rest of the ingredients, water and noodles. Make sure noodles are submerged then bake.

I use thick rice noodles such as brown rice pad Thai or Thai rice linguini. You can use regular linguini as well. Bake time will be longer 35-40 mins



More noodle Dishes

Print Recipe Vegan Baked Peanut Butter Noodles Casserole This Thai-inspired peanut butter noodle casserole with tofu and a sweet and spicy creamy peanut butter sauce makes for the perfect easy one pot weeknight dinner. Gluten-free. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 306 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 2 teaspoons oil

7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu , pressed at least for 15 minutes and then cubed or cut into whatever shapes you like

2 tablespoons green onion the white part, keep the green parts for garnish

2 cloves minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the noodles: 1/2 cup ( 64 g ) thinly sliced carrots

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) thinly sliced bell pepper red, green or both combined

4 tablespoons smooth peanut butter , 1 tablespoon more for drizzling

1 tablespoon soy sauce , tamari for Glutenfree

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup or sugar

2 tablespoon sambal oelek or asian chili sauce of choice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) rice noodles I use pad thai noodles or thai rice linguini which are thicker and take longer to cook - the bake time will depend on the noodle used so choose accordingly

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) of water

1/2 cup thinly sliced green cabbage for garnish peanuts, green onion for garnish

optional peanut butter for garnish Instructions Add the oil to your baking dish (9 by 11 inch or similar size) and add in the tofu, green onions, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Toss well to coat so that the tofu is coated well with oil, and spread it around. Bakr at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c ) for 8-10 minutes or until the tofu is crisp to preference.

Then remove the baking dish from the oven. Mix peanut butter in 1 cup warm water until well combined then add that in.

Add in the carrots, bell pepper, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, sambal oelek, sesame oil, and mix well.

Distribute the noodles all over and drizzle the rest of the 1 cup of the water over the noodles.

Then put the dish back in the oven to bake. Cover the dish with parchment paper and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Check after 20 minutes if the noodles are done or al dente and then remove the dish because the noodles will continue to cook in the hot sauce after you take it out and you don't want to overcook the noodles.

Add in the cabbage and toss well so that the cabbage softens a little bit with the heat of the noodles and the sauce.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor by adding more salt or soy sauce and mix in. Add in some lime juice. Let sit for 2 minutes for the noodles to absorb more sauce then serve. Garnish with peanuts and green onion. Add a drizzle of softened peanut butter for additional peanut flavor if you like. Notes the exact baking time will depend on the type of noodle to use so check accordingly

you can add in any type of veggie you like, thing snow peas, edamame, asparagus, baby spinach

Use 1 cup coconut milk for creamier

Nutfree : use Sunbutter or wow butter

: use Sunbutter or wow butter Stovetop: Cook the noodles according to package directions. In a skillet add the oil, tofu, salt and pepper and cook over medium high until golden. Then add the ginger garlic and carrots and cook for 2-3 mins. Add in the peppers, sauce ingredients and only 1/3 cup water. Mix well and bring to a boil. Add in the cooked noodles and cabbage and toss well to coat. Take off heat. Taste and adjust, garnish and serve Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Baked Peanut Butter Noodles Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 306 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 549mg 24% Potassium 290mg 8% Carbohydrates 40g 13% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 3340IU 67% Vitamin C 28mg 34% Calcium 97mg 10% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu is best here – make sure to press it for 15 minutes. Silken tofu will not work here

rice noodles – I used pad thai noodles or Thai rice linguini which are thicker and take longer to than other types of rice noodles

green onions, minced garlic and ginger are fried along with the tofu

veggies: I add a mix of carrots, cabbage and bell peppers

peanut butter is used to flavor and thicken the stir-fry sauce. use almond butter or Sunbutter for variation

soy sauce is added for saltiness, lime juice for tang, maple syrup for sweetness and sambal olek for spice

Tips:

the exact baking time will depend on the type of noodle to use so check accordingly

you can add in any type of veggie you like, thing snow peas, edamame, asparagus, baby spinach

If you like your sauce extra peanut butter-y, stir in little bit more softened peanut butter right in the end.

Let the casserole rest for 2 minutes. The noodles will soak up some more of the sauce and the flavors will have time to develop a bit more.

Nutfree: use Sunbutter or wow butter

How to make Peanut Butter Noodle Casserole:

Add the oil to your baking dish (9 by 11 inch or similar size) and add in the tofu, green onions, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Toss well to coat so that the tofu is coated well with oil, and spread it around. Put it to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 7-10 minutes or until the tofu is crisp to preference.

Then remove the baking dish from the oven.

Mix peanut butter in 1 cup of the water until well combined then add that in. Add in carrots, bell pepper, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, sambal oelek, sesame oil, and mix well,

Distribute the noodles all over and drizzle the rest of the 1 cup of the water over the noodles.

Then put this back in the oven to bake. Cover the dish with parchment and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Check your 20 minutes if the noodles are done or al dente and then remove the dish because the noodles will continue to cook in the hot dish after you take it out so you don’t want to overcook the noodles right then.

Add in the cabbage and toss well so that the cabbage softens a little bit in the heat of the noodles and the sauce. Taste and adjust salt and flavor by adding more salt or soy sauce and mix in.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor by adding more salt or soy sauce and mix in. If you like it more peanut buttery, you can also add in a little bit more softened peanut butter at this point. Let it rest for 2 minutes. Garnish with green onions and then serve.

How to store baked rice noodle casserole:

You can store leftover peanut rice noodles in the fridge. In an airtight container, it should stay good for about 3 -4 days. So great for meal prep.