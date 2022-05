Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad – a simple Thai-style cold noodle salad with an addictive peanut butter & sesame dressing that you will love. Perfect for meal prep. Gluten-free , Nutfree option

Peanut Noodle Salad, a satisfying vegan noodle salad that is so quick and easy and looks so pretty with all those added veggies! Thin Asian noodles are infused with a creamy tangy, sweet and spicy peanut sesame soy sauce dressing.

This sesame noodle salad is the simply perfect salad for a hot day. You can work ahead of time and make the noodles and the dressing the day before.

Then toss the noodles and let them soak in all the flavor from the dressing overnight.The next day, just toss it with your veggies and sprinkle with peanuts right before serving. Yum!

To up the protein, add some fried tofu or chickpeas or edamame to the salad. If you want to take this to a potluck picnic, double the recipe! This one is a crowd pleaser the whole family will love.

More noodle recipes:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad - a simple Thai-style cold noodle salad with an addictive peanut butter & sesame dressing that you will love. Perfect for meal prep. Glutenfree Nutfree optoons Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 4 mins Total Time 19 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 267 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the peanut butter sauce: 1/4 cup ( 64.5 g ) peanut butter

1 clove of garlic

1/2 an inch of ginger

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for Glutenfree

1 tablespoon maple syrup or sugar

2 teaspoons sriracha or sambal oelek or use Gochujang for variation

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) water For the salad: 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) of pad thai noodles or linguini or rice linguini cooked according to instructions on the package

2 cups of thinly sliced cabbage I use a mix of red and green cabbage and heaping cups

1/2 of a red bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced julienne carrots or you can use raddish For garnish: Sesame seeds and roasted peanuts Instructions Make the sauce. Add all the ingredients for the sauce in a blender and blend until smooth and set aside. Taste and adjust flavor, salt, sweet, tang

Cook your pasta or noodles according to the instructions on the package if you haven't already. Wash in cold water and set aside.

Chop up your vegetables and set aside.

Add the noodles and vegetables to a large bowl then add in your peanut butter sauce and toss well.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then top with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, and green onions and serve. Notes For variation and add more protein , add in some cooked edamame or other beans or some cubes of tofu. To make it Nutfree - Use tahini or sunflower seed butter instead of peanuts and use sunflower seeds and hemp seeds instead of peanuts

- Use tahini or sunflower seed butter instead of peanuts and use sunflower seeds and hemp seeds instead of peanuts to make it Soyfree use coconut aminos

use coconut aminos the recipe is gluten-free if you use Glutenfree pad Thai noodles or other rice noodles Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 267 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Trans Fat 1g Polyunsaturated Fat 3g Monounsaturated Fat 6g Cholesterol 24mg 8% Sodium 355mg 15% Potassium 418mg 12% Carbohydrates 33g 11% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 3670IU 73% Vitamin C 46mg 56% Calcium 100mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for this salad, I like pad thai noodles or linguini or rice linguini

peanut butter is the base for the sauce

toasted sesame oil, sriracha, garlic, and ginger add an Asian twist

rice vinegar lightens up the sauce

soy sauce is used instead of salt

a bit of sweetness is needed to balance out the saltiness – we add maple syrup or sugar

veggies: I like a colorful mix of thinly sliced cabbage, red bell pepper, and julienne carrots

Tips:

add any veggies you want

I use pad Thai noodles but you can use anything from linguine to ramen to rice noodles, udon, soba, yakisoba, lo mein noodles, or sweet potato noodles

I like to add creamy peanut butter to my sauce but you could also use tahini instead.

To make it Nutfree – Use sunflower seed butter or tahini instead of peanuts and add sunflower seeds and hemp seeds

– Use sunflower seed butter or tahini instead of peanuts and add sunflower seeds and hemp seeds to make it Soyfree use coconut aminos





Make the sauce. Add all the ingredients for the sauce to a blender and blend until smooth and set aside.

Cook your pasta or noodles according to the instructions on the package if you haven’t already. Wash in cold water and set aside.

Chop up your vegetables and set aside.

Add the noodles and vegetables to a large bowl then add in your peanut butter sauce and toss well.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then top with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, and green onions and serve. For variation , add in some cooked edamame or other beans or some cubes of tofu.

Make it a warm noodle salad

You can also enjoy this salad warm! If you’re not a fan of eating cold noodle you can mix all the ingredients before the noodles have cooled down and enjoy this peanut Noodle Salad warm.

Storage:

This salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. You can double this recipe and add it to your meal prep goodies for the rest of the week.