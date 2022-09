Masala Paratha is a spiced version of plain paratha and is the perfect snack, breakfast or side. The veggies and spices are all in the dough! Change up the veggies and flavors to preference, roll the flatbread, cook and serve or store. Freezer friendly. No stuffing the dough needed. GF option

Homemade rotis and parathas are staples in my home and from time to time I make various variations. Masala paratha is an especially delicious variation. Parathas can be stuffed with veggies like calzones or can be a thick flatbread with various flours or veggies or spices added in. They are served as breakfast or snack or as a side with dals and curries.

They can be made just like rolled-out flat bread or stuffed with vegetables (spiced grated cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, radish or other vegetables, aloo paratha, Gobi paratha, mooli paratha ).

They can also be stuffed with cooked lentils or split peas. For this spiced-up paratha version, I’m processing the veggies in a food processor and add them right into the dough.

We want to process the vegetables until they are a like a coarse meal and then we add the flour and a little bit of water to make that into a dough. Then roll it out and cook on the skillet until golden brown spots all over.

You can cook these flatbreads with or without oil. Store them in a covered container to keep them soft.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Masala Paratha Masala Paratha is a spiced version of paratha and is the perfect snack, breakfast or side for all your favorite Indian dishes. The veggies and spices are all in the dough! Change up the veggies and flavors to preference, roll the flatbread, cook and serve or store. Freezer friendly, No stuffing the dough needed. Gluten-free option Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 12 Calories: 111 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 50 g ) cauliflower florets

3/4 cup ( 160 g ) cubed potato

1/4 cup ( 39 g ) frozen spinach thawed and squeezed to remove excess moisture

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) well packed chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 an inch of ginger

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi) optional but they add a nice flavor

1/4 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain) or cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon oil plus more for cooking For the flour: 2-3 cups ( 250 g ) of flour I usually use 3/4 cup of all purpose flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour/chapati flour to begin with and then add more whole wheat flour as needed. You can use all whole wheat but use whole wheat chapati flour, see note

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) water or more as needed Instructions Prep the veggies: Add all of the vegetables, spices and oil to the food processor.

Then process until all the vegetables are chopped into a coarse meal consistency.

Then add the flour. I usually start with 3/4 cup of all purpose flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour, so a total 1 3/4 cup flour Add two tablespoons of water and pulse the mixture. Process the mixture to mix all the vegetables with the flour.

Depending on the moisture content of your vegetables and flour absorption you might already get a dough at this point. Or you can add more water, one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a nice smooth dough. You don’t want the dough to be sticky because the vegetables are going to continue to leave moisture. Keep it slightly stiff. Once the dough is formed, remove it from the food processor and put it in a bowl. Add a little bit of flour on the dough and just smooth it out by kneading it for a few seconds and then let it sit for 10-15 mins.

Roll out the flatbreads : Prepare your workstation. Knead the dough for a few seconds and Divide the dough into equal sized balls. Then using a rolling pin or bottle, roll it out into circles. Use some flour on your workstation (which is either your kitchen counter or wood plate or marble). Make thick flatbreads, too thin will become too crispy . About a millimeter thick is what we are aiming for.

Once you’ve rolled out all of the flatbreads, heat up a skillet over medium high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add the flatbread to the skillet and let it cook until it starts to lightly bubble up.

Then flip it and continue to cook it until it starts to bubble up even more and is turning golden brown on the other side. Meanwhile, Press the flatbread for a few seconds everywhere.

Brush the top with a little bit of oil and flip it. Brush oil on the flipped side as well and Press with your spatula to cook . Depending on your stove, your skillet and the thickness of your flatbread, this whole cooking process can take anywhere from 2-6 minutes. You want some golden brown bubbles on both sides of the flatbread. Then take the flatbread off the skillet, cover with a heavy towel and let it sit. Repeat this process for all of the rolled-out flatbreads. You can brush some vegan butter on the flatbreads or just store them rolled in a thick kitchen towel. Store on the counter if you are consuming them within the day. Notes Add 2 tablespoons non dairy yogurt instead of water for softer paratha

Keeping pressing different portions of the paratha for a few seconds in between to keep them soft and help them cook evenly

To store them for longer, refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat on skillet or the microwave. If you are reheating in the microwave cover them with a damp paper towel.

Serve them with some vegan butter or olive oil, non dairy yogurt, Indian pickles or tomato chutney, or some dal or curry.

Ingredients:

flour: I use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat ( see notes for more info and substitutions)

veggies: cauliflower florets, cubed potato, and frozen spinach

fresh herbs: chopped cilantro but if you don’t like cilantro you can use parsley

hemp seeds and sesame seeds add a lovely nuttiness to these parathas

seasoning: ground cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, ginger, dried fenugreek leaves, carom seeds (ajwain), or cumin seeds add a wonderful flavor to these

Tips & Recipe Variations:

How to make Masala Paratha

Add all of the vegetables, spices, and oil to the food processor.

Then process until all the vegetables have broken down or chopped up into a coarse meal consistency.

Then add the flour.( I usually start with 3/4 cup of all purpose flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour, so total 1 3/4 cup flour)





Add the flour and then two tablespoons of water and pulse the mixture. Process the mixture to mix all the vegetables with the flour.

Depending on the moisture content of your vegetables and your flour absorption you might already get a dough at this point. Or you can add more water, one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is a nice smooth dough.

You don’t want it to be sticky because the vegetables are going to continue to leave moisture. So you want a stiff dough. Once the dough is formed, remove it from the food processor and put it in a bowl.

Add a little bit of flour on the dough and just smooth it out by kneading it for a few seconds and then let it sit for 10-15 mins.,

Prepare your workstation. Use some more whole wheat flour for rolling out the dough. Knead for a few seconds and Divide the dough into equal sized balls.

Then using a rolling pin or bottle, roll it out into circles. Use some flour on your workstation (which is either your kitchen counter or smooth wood or marble).

You need to make thick flatbreads, you don’t want them to be too thin, otherwise they will become too crispy . About a millimeter thick is what we are aiming for.

Once you’ve rolled out all of the flatbread, heat up a skillet over medium high heat. Once the skillet is hot, place the flatbread to the skillet and let it cook until it starts to lightly bubble up.

Then flip it and continue to cook it until it starts to bubble up even more and is turning golden brown on the other side.

Press the flatbread for a few seconds everywhere.

Brush the top with a little bit of oil and flip it. Press with your spatula to cook and brush some oil on the other side as well.

Depending on your stove, your skillet and the thickness of your flatbread, this whole cooking process can take anywhere from 2-6 minutes. You want some golden brown bubbles on both sides of the flatbread. Then take the flatbread off the skillet, cover with a thick towel and let it sit.

Repeat this process for all of the rolled-out flatbreads. You can brush some butter on all of the flatbreads or just keep them in a thick kitchen towel if you are consuming them within the day.

Storage:

Store