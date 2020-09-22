Mediterranean Chickpea Salad – Balela Salad

This colorful Mediterranean Chickpea Salad known as Balela salad is hearty, refreshing, and bursting with fresh herbs and zesty flavor from the fresh lemon garlic dressing. So easy, so delicious, and so satisfying! Turn it into an easy weeknight meal by serving it with pita bread! Jump to Recipe





Coming at you with a protein-packed power salad that is as satisfying as delicious: Balela Salad! A very popular salad in the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Don’t you love how fresh and festive it looks?

In Arabic, the word “balela” means “cooked chickpeas and they are indeed the main ingredient in this salad. However, we also add some extra crunch from cucumbers, peppers and a zesty sumac lemon garlic dressing takes this salad to the next level. It is simple, wholesome, bright, and flavor-packed and you will LOVE every bite of it.

While you would normally think of a bean salad as a typical summer side dish, I can assure your that this Mediterranean chickpea salad is so delish, it could be easily the star of the meal. If served with some oven warm pita, it could even be a light main!

Print Recipe How to make Mediterranean Balela Chickpea Salad This colorful Mediterranean Balela Chickpea Salad is hearty, refreshing and bursting with fresh herbs and zesty flavor from the fresh lemon garlic dressing. So easy, so delicious, and so satisfying! Turn it into an easy weeknight meal by serving it with pita bread! Prep Time 15 mins Total Time 15 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 426 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 15 oz ( 850 g ) cans of chickpeas drained or 3 cups cooked

1 clove garlic minced

1 pint cherry tomatoes halved

1 Red Bell Pepper diced small

1 small cucumber chopped Small

1/4 cup ( 11.25 g ) chopped mint

1/4 cup ( 15 g ) chopped parsley

1/4 tsp salt Dressing: 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar or use a mix of balsamic and apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp or more lemon juice

1/2 tsp sumac

1/4 tsp cayenne or red pepper flakes

salt to taste Instructions Chop up all your veggies, Add the washed and drained chickpeas, garlic, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper to a bowl and toss. Add the mint and parsley, and 1/4 tsp salt, and toss well.

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients for the dressing, and mix well.

Add the dressing to the salad bowl, and toss well to combine.

Serve immediately, or chill and store for upto 3 days. This side can also be served in toasted pita bread with Tahini dressing. Notes This side can also be served in toasted pita bread with Tahini dressing To allow for all the flavors to blend and develop, make the balela salad a bit ahead of time, at least half an hour before serving!

You can use a mix of balsamic and apple cider vinegar instead of red wine vinegar.

Feel free to add some chopped olives and sun-dried tomatoes to this recipe.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts How to make Mediterranean Balela Chickpea Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 426 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 179mg 8% Potassium 1078mg 31% Carbohydrates 68g 23% Fiber 18g 75% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 21g 42% Vitamin A 2057IU 41% Vitamin C 79mg 96% Calcium 140mg 14% Iron 8mg 44% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

