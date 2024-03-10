Sticky-sweet-spicy Mongolian chickpeas is a one-pot meal that’s super versatile. Try this delicious sauce with different plant-based proteins and dish it up over rice or quinoa. It makes great lettuce wraps, too!

This is a super quick, one-pot meal with that same, delicious Mongolian sauce that is often used to make Mongolian beef or chicken. Here, I’ve made a vegan version using chickpeas.

This sauce is often paired with crisp battered chicken in Chinese and Asian restaurants. It’s of Chinese-American origin and is popular for its sticky sweet spicy ginger pepper flakes flavor profile.

You can use addictive Mongolian sauce in so many ways! If Mongolian chickpeas aren’t for you, feel free to change it up to your vegan protein of choice. The sweet sauce goes amazingly well with literally anything. You can make this with crispy tofu, soy curls, seitan, or vegan chicken, if you prefer.

It’s just a fabulous sauce to use everywhere you like!

Why You’ll Love Mongolian Chickpeas

quick and easy one-pot meal ready in a half hour

addictive sweet-sticky-spicy sauce

versatile! Use your plant-based protein of choice like crispy tofu, vegan chicken, or seitan.

naturally nut-free and gluten-free

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Mongolian Chickpeas Sticky-sweet-spicy Mongolian chickpeas is a one-pot meal that's super versatile. Try this sauce with different plant-based proteins and dish it up over rice or quinoa. It makes great lettuce wraps, too! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 234 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Mongolian Sauce 3 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce or use sweet soy sauce or hoisin sauce ( Use gluten-free versions, if needed.)

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) water

2 teaspoons cornstarch For the Stir Fry 1 teaspoon oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2" piece of ginger minced

1 bell pepper sliced or chopped into 1/2 inch petals. Or use a mix of 1/2 green, 1/2 red for more color!

1 cup ( 88 g ) small chopped broccoli or more, if you like

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas drained, or 1 1/2 cups of cooked chickpeas, or use any other beans or crisped up tofu

3 or 4 green onions chopped. Keep some of the green portions for garnish, and chop the rest of the green onion into 1” pieces.

sesame seeds for garnish Instructions Make the sauce. Add all of the sauce ingredients to a bowl, mix really well, and set aside. Make the Mongolian chickpea stir fry. Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the ginger and garlic and cook for a minute or so, or until the garlic is turning golden.

Then, add in the peppers, broccoli, and a pinch of salt. Mix well, cover the pan, and cook for 2 to 4 minutes, or until broccoli is bright green. At this point you can remove the broccoli to add back later, so that it doesn’t overcook, or continue with the broccoli in the pan.

Add the mixed sauce to the pan along with the chickpeas. Mix in, cover, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to bring it to a boil. The sauce will thicken at this point.

Simmer for another minute or so, then add in the green onion and fold in the broccoli again, if you removed it. Switch off heat, then taste and adjust flavor by adding a pinch of salt or a few drops of vinegar while still hot, if you like, and mix in.

Then, add in the green onion and fold in the broccoli again, if you removed it. Switch off heat, then taste and adjust flavor by adding a pinch of salt or a few drops of vinegar while still hot, if you like, and mix in.

Garnish with some sesame seeds and serve over rice or quinoa. Or you can make lettuce wraps! Notes This recipe is naturally nut-free and gluten-free with tamari. Cornstarch substitute : use any other starch instead of cornstarch, like tapioca starch or potato starch. Use Tofu: toss pressed and cubed or torn into bite size pieces – tofu in a tablespoon cornstarch and then crisp on or bake for 20 minutes. Then add it in with the sauce instead of chickpeas. Use soycurls: Soak 4oz soycurls in hot broth for 15 mins, then drain and squeeze lightly. Then crisp up on the skillet with a tsp of oil. Then add to sauce instead of chickpeas. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mongolian Chickpeas Amount Per Serving Calories 234 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 713mg 31% Potassium 572mg 16% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 1455IU 29% Vitamin C 64mg 78% Calcium 91mg 9% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

soy sauce – For salty, umami flavor. You can use tamari for gluten-free.

dark soy sauce – Has a stronger flavor than regular soy sauce. Use a gluten-free version, if needed. Or use hoisin sauce

red pepper flakes – Adds a little heat to the sauce.

brown sugar – Helps the sauce get sticky sweet!

cornstarch – To thicken the sauce. You can use other starches instead, like potato starch or tapioca starch.

oil – To stir fry.

aromatics – Garlic, ginger, and green onion give the Mongolian chickpeas such an amazing flavor!

bell pepper and broccoli – Adds texture, flavor, and veggies!

chickpeas – This is your protein. You can make this with other plant-based proteins, like soy curls, crisped-up tofu, seitan, etc, if you prefer.

sesame seeds – For garnish and even more protein!

Tips

If you like your broccoli tender crisp rather than soft, remove it from the pan before adding the sauce. If you don’t mind softer broccoli, you can leave it in the pan.

Adding a little vinegar at the very end of cooking can bring out the other flavors, if needed. If you taste and feel like something is missing, add a few drops of vinegar!

How to Make Mongolian Chickpeas

Make the sauce by adding all of the sauce ingredients to a bowl, mixing really well, and setting aside.

Now, make the Mongolian chickpea stir fry.

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the ginger and garlic and cook for a minute or so, or until the garlic is turning golden.





Then, add in the peppers, broccoli, and a pinch of salt. Mix well, cover the pan, and cook for 2 to 4 minutes, or until broccoli is bright green. At this point you can remove the broccoli to add back later, so that it doesn’t overcook, or continue with the broccoli in the pan.

Add the mixed sauce to the pan along with the chickpeas. Mix in, cover, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to bring it to a boil. The sauce will thicken at this point.

Simmer for another minute or so, then add in the green onion and fold in the broccoli again, if you removed it. Switch off heat, then taste and adjust flavor by adding a pinch of salt or a few drops of vinegar, if you like, and mix in.

Garnish with some sesame seeds, green onion and serve over rice or quinoa. Or you can make lettuce wraps!

Frequently Asked Questions