Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles

By 8 Comments

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles are a great homemade sweet breakfast recipe that is naturally sweetened! You can even make them ahead for busy mornings and enjoy them anytime by just popping them in the toaster! Soy-free!

overhead shot of a stack of healthy vegan oatmeal chocolate chip waffles topped with ice cream

Feel like a little self-indulgence? Perfect, because I am coming at you with a stack of perfectly sweet and crispy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles. The ultimate vegan waffles recipe for the ultimate weekend brunch!

And you know what, you can make them as a weekday breakfast or a special weekend breakfast treat. These vegan waffles are pretty healthy – made from wholesome ingredients like fiber-rich rolled oats, unsweetened shredded coconut, and almond flour, and are naturally sweetened with maple syrup.

With the waffle batter being so healthy, we can totally get away with sneaking in some melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips!

You will see, they will become your new go-to breakfast recipe.

Ingredients for making Chocolate Chip Waffles:

  • Oats – I went with old-fashioned rolled oats.
  • Non-dairy milk such as almond, soy or light coconut works out the best for making these.
  • Shredded coconut – sweetened would work but I recommend unsweetened to keep these low in sugar.
  • A mix of All-Purpose and Almond flour makes these crispy and moist at the same time.
  • Maple syrup – for some nutty sweetness. Make sure to save some for pouring on top!
  • Vegan Chocolate Chips – I went with mini chocolate chips. Pick your favorite vegan brand.
  • A combination of baking powder AND baking soda adds EXTRA fluff and crispiness to your waffles!
  • Oil both IN the batter and on the waffle maker for ultimate crispiness.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan chocolate chip waffles

Tips and Substitutions:

  • These can easily be turned into Oatmeal Raisin Waffles by substituting skipping the chocolate and adding the same amount of raisins. Of course, any other dried fruit would also work.
  • If you are not planning on eating them right away, place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. You don’t want to place hot waffles on a plate. They will turn soggy on you.
  • If you’re planning on feeding a crowd with a big batch of chocolate chip waffles, you can keep these warm by preheating the oven to 200°F and placing your cooked oatmeal waffles in the warm oven on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them both warm AND crisp while you finish up all the rest of your waffles!
  • For ultimate crispiness, make sure your waffle iron is well greased and HOT! Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way!
  • Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your chocolate chip waffles from the waffle maker. While a fork or knife may seem handier, it will cause havoc on your waffle maker over the long haul.
  • The shredded coconut can be substituted with finely chopped nuts.
  • Feel free to add a few drops of almond extract.

How to make Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles

ingredients for making vegan chocolate chip waffles all gathered in a white bowl

In a large bowl combine flours, oats, coconut, baking powder, baking soda, chocolate chips and cinnamon and mix well.

dry ingredients for vegan oatmeal chocolate chip waffles being stirred in a white bowl

Add 1 cup of milk, maple syrup, and oil and mix in until well combined.

overhead shot of a white bowl with vegan chocolate chip waffle batter

You might want to add milk, 2 tbsp at a time until the mixture is not too stiff, just pourable. You could also wait with folding in the chocolate chips until this step.

a vegan oatmeal chocolate chip waffle being baked in a black iron waffle maker

Preheat your waffle maker and cook the chocolate chip waffles according to the instructions based on your waffle maker. Every waffle maker is different so it is hard to tell when yours will be done. If your waffle maker doesn’t come with a doneness indicator, watch the steam coming out of it during baking. When the steam stops, lift the lid carefully. The waffle should be done.

As you bake the waffles, the remaining mixture might get a bit thick while sitting so feel free to add in some more milk, if necessary.

Can these waffles be made ahead of time?

Yes, they sure can. Make sure you let them cool down completely on a wire rack before storing them. By cooling them on a plate or creating excess moisture by wrapping them in cling film or freezer bags too early, you will end up with a stack of icy sadness in the freezer!

You can store these in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze them for up to 2 months. When freezing, I would recommend you wrap the waffles individually in parchment paper and place them all in a large freezer bag.

To reheat them, pop them in the toaster oven or the waffle maker.

side view of a stack of crispy vegan oatmeal chocolate chip waffles on a white plate

Toppings for Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles:

My favorite toppings for these waffles are classic ones such as maple syrup, vegan butter, some berries or any other fresh fruit. You can marinate the fruit in some lemon juice and sugar or maple syrup. SO GOOD!

But let’s take this further! What’s stopping you from drizzling that gorgeous stack with drippy nut butter or seed butter. Or maybe a dollop of coconut whipped cream or coconut cream frosting and a generous sprinkle of homemade granola?

side view of a stack of vegan oatmeal chocolate chip waffles topped with vegan butter

5 from 1 vote

Oatmeal chocolate chip waffles or oatmeal raisin waffles

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles are a great homemade sweet breakfast or brunch recipe you will love. You can even make them ahead for busy mornings and enjoy by just popping them in the toaster!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate chip waffles, oatmeal waffles, vegan waffles recipe
Servings: 12
Calories: 161.1kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cup (156.25 g) all purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup (28 g) almond flour
  • 1 cup (81 g) old fashioned oats
  • 2 tbsp shredded coconut
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1.5 cup (354.88 ml) non dairy milk such as almond, soy, light coconut, or oat milk
  • 3 tbsp of maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1/2 cup (90 g) mini chocolate chips or raisins

Instructions

  • In a large bowl combine flours, oats, coconut, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. mix well.
  • Add 1 cup of milk, maple syrup, and oil. Mix in until well combined.
  • Add milk 2 tbsp at a time until the mixture is not too stiff. Fold in the chocolate chips or raisins.
  • Heat your waffle maker and cook the waffles according to the instructions based on your waffle maker.
  • The waffle mixture might get thick while sitting so add in more milk if needed. Serve with your favorite toppings such as maple syrup, vegan butter, berries, fruits etc.
    Store: You can store these in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze them for up to 2 months. When freezing, I would recommend you wrap the waffles individually in parchment and place them all in a large freezer bag.
    To reheat them, pop them in the toaster oven or the waffle maker.

Notes

  • These can easily be turned into Oatmeal Raisin Waffles by substituting chocolate chips for raisins.
  • To make them Nut-free: Omit almond flour and use 2 tbsp more all purpose flour. Use a nut free non dairy milk.
  • If you are not planning on eating them right away, place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. You don’t want to place hot waffles on a plate. They will turn soggy on you.
  • If you’re planning on feeding a crowd with a big batch of chocolate chip waffles, you can keep these warm by turning on your oven to heat at 200°F and place your cooked oatmeal waffles on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them warm AND crisp while you finish up all the rest of your waffles!
  • For ultimate crispiness, make sure your waffle iron is well greased and HOT! Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way!
  • The shredded coconut can be substituted with chopped nuts.
  • Feel free to add a few drops of almond extract for flavor variation.
  • Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your chocolate chip waffles from the waffle maker. While a fork or knife may seem handier, it will cause havoc on your waffle maker over the long haul.
  • Pancakes: You can also use the batter to make pancakes. For less dense result, add 1/4 cup more flour and 1/4 cup or more non dairy milk for a more batter like batter and cook on a skillet a few minutes on both sides. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Oatmeal chocolate chip waffles or oatmeal raisin waffles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 161.1 Calories from Fat 52
% Daily Value*
Fat 5.83g9%
Saturated Fat 2.06g13%
Cholesterol 1.13mg0%
Sodium 70.71mg3%
Potassium 123.74mg4%
Carbohydrates 24.3g8%
Fiber 1.82g8%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 3.33g7%
Vitamin A 16.8IU0%
Calcium 90.89mg9%
Iron 1.17mg7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  3. Excited to try these! Would it make a big difference if I omit the shredded coconut? My husband isn’t a fan of the stuff.

    Reply

  4. I love the flavor of these waffles! I added raisins and chocolate chips! Super easy and I used 1:1 gluten free flour instead of all purpose flour with no issues. I was a bit confused with the serving size.. the recipe says for 12, I was trying to make for one so off of measuremenst of ingredients I followed for 5 servings. It worked out well in my waffle maker making 1 large waffle. Wonder if you made mini waffles?

    Reply

    • oh yes i made mini waffles, i should add that info. about 6-7 large. Also gf flour will make a bit less as the batter will bake denser.

      Reply

