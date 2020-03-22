Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles are a great homemade sweet breakfast recipe that is naturally sweetened! You can even make them ahead for busy mornings and enjoy them anytime by just popping them in the toaster! Soy-free!

Feel like a little self-indulgence? Perfect, because I am coming at you with a stack of perfectly sweet and crispy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles. The ultimate vegan waffles recipe for the ultimate weekend brunch!

And you know what, you can make them as a weekday breakfast or a special weekend breakfast treat. These vegan waffles are pretty healthy – made from wholesome ingredients like fiber-rich rolled oats, unsweetened shredded coconut, and almond flour, and are naturally sweetened with maple syrup.

With the waffle batter being so healthy, we can totally get away with sneaking in some melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chips!

You will see, they will become your new go-to breakfast recipe.

Ingredients for making Chocolate Chip Waffles:

Oats – I went with old-fashioned rolled oats.

– I went with old-fashioned rolled oats. Non-dairy milk such as almond, soy or light coconut works out the best for making these.

such as almond, soy or light coconut works out the best for making these. Shredded coconut – sweetened would work but I recommend unsweetened to keep these low in sugar.

– sweetened would work but I recommend unsweetened to keep these low in sugar. A mix of All-Purpose and Almond flour makes these crispy and moist at the same time.

makes these crispy and moist at the same time. Maple syrup – for some nutty sweetness. Make sure to save some for pouring on top!

– for some nutty sweetness. Make sure to save some for pouring on top! Vegan Chocolate Chips – I went with mini chocolate chips. Pick your favorite vegan brand.

Chips – I went with mini chocolate chips. Pick your favorite vegan brand. A combination of baking powder AND baking soda adds EXTRA fluff and crispiness to your waffles!

adds EXTRA fluff and crispiness to your waffles! Oil both IN the batter and on the waffle maker for ultimate crispiness.

Tips and Substitutions:

These can easily be turned into Oatmeal Raisin Waffles by substituting skipping the chocolate and adding the same amount of raisins. Of course, any other dried fruit would also work.

by substituting skipping the chocolate and adding the same amount of raisins. Of course, any other dried fruit would also work. If you are not planning on eating them right away, place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. You don’t want to place hot waffles on a plate. They will turn soggy on you.

If you’re planning on feeding a crowd with a big batch of chocolate chip waffles, you can keep these warm by preheating the oven to 200°F and placing your cooked oatmeal waffles in the warm oven on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them both warm AND crisp while you finish up all the rest of your waffles!

by preheating the oven to 200°F and placing your cooked oatmeal waffles in the warm oven on a wire rack, atop a baking sheet. This will keep them both warm AND crisp while you finish up all the rest of your waffles! For ultimate crispiness, make sure your waffle iron is well greased and HOT! Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way!

Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way! Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your chocolate chip waffles from the waffle maker. While a fork or knife may seem handier, it will cause havoc on your waffle maker over the long haul.

The shredded coconut can be substituted with finely chopped nuts.

Feel free to add a few drops of almond extract.

How to make Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles

In a large bowl combine flours, oats, coconut, baking powder, baking soda, chocolate chips and cinnamon and mix well.

Add 1 cup of milk, maple syrup, and oil and mix in until well combined.

You might want to add milk, 2 tbsp at a time until the mixture is not too stiff, just pourable. You could also wait with folding in the chocolate chips until this step.

Preheat your waffle maker and cook the chocolate chip waffles according to the instructions based on your waffle maker. Every waffle maker is different so it is hard to tell when yours will be done. If your waffle maker doesn’t come with a doneness indicator, watch the steam coming out of it during baking. When the steam stops, lift the lid carefully. The waffle should be done.

As you bake the waffles, the remaining mixture might get a bit thick while sitting so feel free to add in some more milk, if necessary.

Can these waffles be made ahead of time?

Yes, they sure can. Make sure you let them cool down completely on a wire rack before storing them. By cooling them on a plate or creating excess moisture by wrapping them in cling film or freezer bags too early, you will end up with a stack of icy sadness in the freezer!

You can store these in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze them for up to 2 months. When freezing, I would recommend you wrap the waffles individually in parchment paper and place them all in a large freezer bag.

To reheat them, pop them in the toaster oven or the waffle maker.

Toppings for Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles:

My favorite toppings for these waffles are classic ones such as maple syrup, vegan butter, some berries or any other fresh fruit. You can marinate the fruit in some lemon juice and sugar or maple syrup. SO GOOD!

But let’s take this further! What’s stopping you from drizzling that gorgeous stack with drippy nut butter or seed butter. Or maybe a dollop of coconut whipped cream or coconut cream frosting and a generous sprinkle of homemade granola?

