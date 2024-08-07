Orzo puttanesca- Orzo pasta in rich, tomatoey puttanesca sauce with plenty of mushrooms, capers, and olives! This is a versatile, one-pot 30 minute weeknight meal that your family is going to absolutely LOVE!

Puttanesca sauce has its roots in mid-century Italy. Its exact origins are debated, but it became popular during World War II, and it features simple ingredients like tomatoes, capers, garlic, and onion. Traditional puttanesca also uses anchovies, but the nori sheet in this orzo puttanesca delivers that salty-savory-fishy flavor without any fish. If you don’t like that fishy flavor, you can just omit the nori.

This is a super quick, one-pan pasta dinner. We make this delicious puttanesca sauce and add some mushroom and either lentils, veggie grounds, or TVP for the protein. Once the sauce is boiling, we add some orzo to it and then just cook it in the same pan on the stovetop.

The result is this really delicious, saucy orzo mix that we top with melted cheese and garnish with fresh basil or other herbs and that’s it! It’s it makes a super quick, weeknight dinner.

You can also add whatever other pasta shapes that you like to the sauce, and it’ll work out just fine. Just the cooking time might vary, based on the pasta you use.

Why You’ll Love Orzo Puttanesca

super simple one-pot pasta

tons of amazing flavor from garlic, onion, mushrooms, capers, Kalamata olives, and herbs!

creamy, melty, cheesy topping, no dairy needed

easily made gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

Orzo Puttanesca

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 2 garlic cloves, , minced

, ▢ 4 ounces chopped mushroom , or more ( I use cremini, white or baby portabella)

, ▢ 1/2 cup cooked lentils , or veggie grounds or TVP or chopped soy curls

, ▢ 2 tablespoons capers

▢ 3 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives

▢ 1 nori sheet , minced or crumbled, or 1/2 teaspoon or more powdered seaweed, optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried oregano

▢ 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 15 ounce can diced tomatoes , or 1 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes and 1 tablespoon tomato paste

, ▢ 2 cups stock

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 7 ounces orzo To Top the Orzo ▢ 1/3 cup vegan mozzarella

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons vegan Parmesan

▢ 2 teaspoons non-dairy milk , or cream olive oil

, ▢ fresh basil or herbs

▢ black pepper or pepper flakes Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion , garlic , and a generous pinch of salt , and mix and cook until the onion is golden, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add a splash of water in between to help the onion brown evenly. Then, add in the mushrooms and the lentils or veggie grounds . Mix well, add in a dash of salt , and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the capers, olives, nori sheet, oregano, and pepper flakes . Mix well, then mix in the diced tomatoes , and bring to a boil. Mix in the stock , then bring that whole mixture to a boil, about 3 minutes or so. Stir the orzo into the boiling mixture, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pot with the lid, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once around the 8 or 9 minute mark. Then check again at the 13 or 14 minute mark. If the orzo is drying out too much, add around 1/2 cup more stock , mix in, then continue to cook until the orzo is cooked to preference. The time will vary based on the brand of the orzo, your stove, the pan, and so on. Once the orzo is cooked, if you want the mixture to be saucier, or if it's too dry, add in some more stock at this point and mix.

You can serve this as is, with some extra cheese, or with some toasted sourdough or garlic bread. This is a soy-free and nut-free recipe if you use soy-free and/or nut-free vegan cheese. For soy-free, also be sure that your protein of choice is soy-free. To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free pasta.

Ingredients and Substitutions

olive oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. aromatics – Aromatics are key in a puttanesca sauce! Sautéed onion and garlic give so much amazing umami flavor!

– Aromatics are key in a puttanesca sauce! Sautéed onion and garlic give so much amazing umami flavor! mushroom – Adds even more delicious umami.

– Adds even more delicious umami. lentils – For protein. You can use veggie grounds, chopped soy curls, or TVP instead, if you prefer.

– For protein. You can use veggie grounds, chopped soy curls, or TVP instead, if you prefer. Kalamata olives and capers – Add this amazing savory-salty flavor. Both are key ingredients in puttanesca sauce.

– Add this amazing savory-salty flavor. Both are key ingredients in puttanesca sauce. nori sheet – Traditional puttanesca contains anchovies, and a crumbled nori sheet or powdered seaweed gives that mild, fishy flavor without fish.

– Traditional puttanesca contains anchovies, and a crumbled nori sheet or powdered seaweed gives that mild, fishy flavor without fish. dried herbs – Oregano and crushed red pepper add even more flavor.

– Oregano and crushed red pepper add even more flavor. diced tomatoes – You can use canned or fresh.

– You can use canned or fresh. stock – This adds flavor and is the liquid that helps the orzo cook.

– This adds flavor and is the liquid that helps the orzo cook. orzo – Orzo is a mini pasta shaped like oversized grains of rice. You can use other pasta instead, if you like, you just might need to change the cooking time, depending on the pasta cooking time.

– Orzo is a mini pasta shaped like oversized grains of rice. You can use other pasta instead, if you like, you just might need to change the cooking time, depending on the pasta cooking time. vegan cheese – We top the pasta with a mix of vegan mozzarella and parmesan.

– We top the pasta with a mix of vegan mozzarella and parmesan. non-dairy milk – A drizzle of non-dairy milk or olive oil helps the cheese melt.

– A drizzle of non-dairy milk or olive oil helps the cheese melt. fresh basil – For topping, you can use other Italian herbs, too, if you like.

– For topping, you can use other Italian herbs, too, if you like. black pepper – For topping.

💡 Tips When you’re sautéing the onion, add a splash of water if the pan gets dry. This helps the onion cook more quickly and brown more evenly.

After adding the orzo, make sure to stir once and check in around the 13-minute mark. Depending on your pan, the orzo brand, and the protein you use, you may need to add some additional liquid at this time. You might also need to add more liquid at the end of cooking, depending on the factors just mentioned and how saucy you want your puttanesca to be.

How to Make Vegan Puttanesca

Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and a generous pinch of salt, and mix and cook until the onion is golden, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add a splash of water in between to help the onion brown evenly.

Then, add in the mushrooms and the lentils or veggie grounds. Mix well, add in a dash of salt, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the capers, olives, nori sheet, oregano, and pepper flakes.

Mix well, then mix in the diced tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Mix in the stock, then bring that whole mixture to a boil, about 3 minutes or so.

Stir the orzo into the boiling mixture, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pot with the lid, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once around the 8 or 9 minute mark. Then check again at the 13 or 14 minute mark. If the orzo is drying out too much, add around 1/2 cup more stock, mix in, then continue to cook until the orzo is cooked to preference. The time will vary based on the brand of the orzo, your stove, the pan, and so on.

Once the orzo is cooked, if you want the mixture to be saucier, or if it’s too dry, add in some more stock at this point and mix it.

Mix the orzo really well, then even out the top. Top the orzo mixture with the mix of the vegan cheeses and drizzle on the non-dairy milk or the olive oil. The milk or oil will help the cheese melt.

Cover with a lid again, increase the heat to medium, and cook for half a minute or so, until the cheese is melty. Switch off the heat, then let it sit for another minute or 2. Open the lid, then garnish with some basil and black pepper, and serve.

What to Serve with Orzo Puttanesca

You can serve this as is, with some extra cheese, or with some toasted sourdough or garlic bread.