These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened.

Looking for another Thanksgiving dessert? These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars have a lot going for them: Not only are they ridiculously easy to make. They are also way easier to eat after a rich Thanksgiving meal as they can be cut as small or big as you want them to. In addition, they are naturally sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar and gluten-free.

The pastry comes together in just minutes, you can make it by hand in a bowl or blitz everything together in the food processor. The middle layer is made from a quick date caramel and the topping is pecans. These have an incredible, addictive texture. The date caramel is gooey, the pecans are crunchy, and the cookie crust is crumbly, buttery and delicious

More Thanksgiving desserts:

Print Recipe Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree These Vegan Pecan Pie Bars are super easy to make thanks to a quick gluten-free pastry and no-cook date caramel layer made in the food processor! Gluten-free and naturally sweetened. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 12 Calories: 224 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the crust: 1 cup ( 112 g ) almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

2 tablespoons oat flour, certified Glutenfree if needed or use white rice flour

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon refined coconut oil semi-solid

3 tablespoons maple syrup For the date caramel layer: 9 soft Medjool dates

2 tablespoons almond butter

1/2 cup ( 125 ml ) non-dairy milk such as almond milk or oat milk

1/8 teaspoon salt For the pecan topping: 1 cup ( 100 g ) pecans halves and chopped I use and 1/2 cup of halves and 1/2 cup chopped

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons coconut sugar or brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon Instructions Make the crust: In a bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca starch, oat flour, baking soda, and salt and mix well.

Then add in the wet ingredients - vanilla extract, melted coconut oil, maple syrup and mix and make a dough. Press and mix to combine.

Line a 9x9 or 8x8 inch brownie pan with parchment. Then press this dough into the pan and even it out with a spatula.

Preheat the oven to 345 degrees Fahrenheit (170c) and bake the crust for 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the date caramel: Blend dates, almond butter, 1/4 cup of milk, 1/8 teaspoon salt. Then add the milk 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a smooth thick cream. Depending on your dates, you might need all of the half cup or a tablespoon less non dairy milk.

In another bowl, add the pecans and maple syrup and toss well. Then sprinkle in the coconut sugar and cinnamon and toss again.

Remove the crust from the oven then spread out the date caramel and even it out.

Top the date caramel with the pecan mixture and even it out and then place this pan back in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Once the top is not liquidy anymore, take the pan out. Let it cool for 15 minutes then carefully remove the bars from the pan and let it cool for another 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Notes Storage: store in the counter for the day. Refrigerate for upto 7 days. Freeze for upto 2 months Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pecan Pie Bars - Date Sweetened/ refined sugar free Glutenfree Amount Per Serving Calories 224 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 4g Sodium 67mg 3% Potassium 204mg 6% Carbohydrates 26g 9% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 18g 20% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 52IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 69mg 7% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the crust is made using a gluten-free blend of almond flour, tapioca starch, and oat flour

baking soda is added for rise

salt helps bring out the sweetness

vanilla extract

to get that crumbly rich texture we use coconut oil for the crust

the date caramel is made from Medjool dates blended with almond butter and non-dairy milk such as almond milk

the bars are topped with pecans halves tossed with maple syrup, coconut sugar and cinnamon

Tips & Substitutions:

For best results, I recommend Medjool dates. They blend easily

You can use store-bought oat flour or you just grind your own oats into on flour in a blender . Or use all purpose flour or rice flour

Refined coconut oil is best if you don’t want your crust to taste a bit coconutty

How to make Vegan Pecan Pie Bars:

Make the crust: In a bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca starch, oat flour, baking soda, and salt and mix well.

Then add in the wet ingredients – vanilla extract, melted coconut oil, maple syrup and mix and make a dough. Press and mix to combine.

Line a 9×9 or 8×8 inch brownie pan with parchment. Then press this dough into the pan and even it out with a spatula.

Preheat the oven to 345 degrees Fahrenheit (170c) and bake the crust for 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the date caramel: Blend dates, almond butter, 1/4 cup of non dairy milk, 1/8 teaspoon salt. Then add the milk 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture is a smooth thick cream. Depending on your dates, you might need all of the half cup or a tablespoon less non dairy milk.

In another bowl, add the pecans and maple syrup and toss well. Then sprinkle in the coconut sugar and cinnamon in the pecans and toss again.

Remove the crust from the oven then spread out the date caramel and even it out.

Top the date caramel with the pecan mixture and even it out and then place this pan back in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Once the top is not liquid anymore, take the pan out. Let it cool for 15 minutes then carefully remove from the pan and let it cool for another 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Storage: store in the counter for the day. Refrigerate for upto 7 days. Freeze for upto 2 months