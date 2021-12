This savory Pizza Oatmeal Bake combines filling oatmeal with classic savory Italian flavors to create a crowd-pleasing breakfast bake that is packed with nutritious ingredients like rolled oats, chia seeds, and vegetables. A great brunch or even lunch option for the whole family! Gluten-free, nut-free option.

Craving something savory for breakfast but you’re a creature of habits and don’t want to say no to oats? Savory Baked Pizza oatmeal is your solution! That’s right baked oatmeal holds so much more potential beyond just being a blank canvas for fruit or maple syrup.

Hear me out. This pizza oatmeal is like a savory quiche or breakfast bake but with oats. It’s packed with all our favorite pizza flavors and comes with a cheesy vegan Parmesan or mozzarella topping. An easy crowd-pleasing breakfast bake that is easy to make and tastes delicious. The oatmeal base uses chia egg to hold all ingredients together.

Honestly, this baked oatmeal has been my to-go meal for weeks now because I have been craving savory for breakfast, so I came up with this “genius” idea: combining two of my favorite foods into a single recipe: Vegan Pizza Savory Baked oatmeal!

Endlessly adaptable!

This is an easy no-fuss recipe that you can play around with as you’d like. Feel free to make it spicy by adding some crushed red pepper. I call for garlic powder, fresh basil, and dried thyme here to keep it classically “pizza,” but any other dried Italian herb mix will do. This one really gives you the same satisfaction as a naughty slice of pizza for breakfast but other than pizza, it is so filling! No sugar in this baked oatmeal, should you want to cut down on that after the holidays. I know it sounds odd but you’ve gotta try this recipe.

And feel free to mix things up by adding whatever spices you have. I’m thinking cajun spice or your leftover stuffing spice might be delicious as well. You do you !

If you liked this recipe, I have good news for you: I have more savory baked oatmeal recipes coming up! Woot!

Print Recipe Savory Pizza Oatmeal Bake This Vegan savory Pizza Oatmeal Bake combines filling oatmeal ith classic savory Italian flavors to create a crowd-pleasing breakfast bake that is packed with nutritious ingredients like rolled oats, chia seeds and vegetables. A great brunch or even lunch option for the whole family! Gluten-free, nut-free option. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 121 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients: 1 cup ( 81 g ) old fashioned oats

2 tablespoons almond flour or use more oats to keep it nut-free

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 cup ( 59.15 g ) finely chopped sun-dried tomato

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast optional

1/4 cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped bell pepper

2-3 tablespoons vegan mozzarella shredded optional

1/4 cup ( 6 g ) chopped fresh basil or use 1 teaspoons dried

3 tablespoons chopped green onions keep the green part for garnish Wet Ingredients: 1 cup ( 250 ml ) broth or water

1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari for Glutenfree

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil optional To top: sliced tomato for topping

vegan Parmesan or vegan mozzarella for topping

green onion or chopped basil for topping Instructions Grease an 8x8 inch or 9x9 inch baking dish or line with parchment.

Add all the dry ingredients, the oats, almond flour, baking powder, chia seeds, salt, all the spices, herbs, and sun-dried tomato and mix well.

Then add in the peppers, basil, and green onion and mix well.

Then add in the wet ingredients and mix until all the oats are hydrated. Then even it out with a spatula.

Top the oats with some vegan parmesan or vegan mozzarella then add a layer of tomatoes.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 c) for 30-35 minutes. Check the center if it's not too soft and sticky, that means it's done.

Take the dish out from the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes and garnish with some green onion or fresh basil, then slice.

Let it sit for another 5 -10 minutes to cool so that it's easy to take it out of the pan. Even if the slices are not very well-formed, it's still going to be super tasty.

You want to serve it like a breakfast bake. You can serve it as is or serve it with a side of chopped tomato or some marinara sauce if you like. Notes These oats will keep in the fridge for 3 days.

You can change up the flavors and add in some pizza toppings like some sliced mushrooms, olives, and whatever else that you like.

Change the baking time accordingly depending on the volume of the added vegetables. It might take another 5-10 minutes for the oats to bake. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Savory Pizza Oatmeal Bake Amount Per Serving Calories 121 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 348mg 15% Potassium 304mg 9% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 321IU 6% Vitamin C 11mg 13% Calcium 52mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

old fashioned oats are best for making baked oatmeal

a small amount of almond flour helps with texture but you can or use more oats or oat flour / ground up oats to keep it nut-free.

baking powder to give the oatmeal a bit of a rise

chia seeds add some omega 3 and help bind the oats together

as for seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme, basil add flavor

finely chopped sun-dried tomato add a lot of umami to this bake

nutritional yeast adds cheesiness. You can also add in vegan cheese shreds instead

Tips:

You can change up the flavors and add in some pizza toppings like some sliced mushrooms, olives, and whatever else that you like.

Change the baking time accordingly depending on the volume of the added vegetables. It might take another 5-10 minutes for the oats to bake.

