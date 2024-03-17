Shaved Brussels sprouts salad combines crispy Brussels sprouts with earthy greens, fresh tomato, and this umami filled sun-dried tomato walnut crumble for a satisfying salad that’s full of amazing flavor!

Brussels sprouts are one of those veggies that often put people in 2 camps, one that love them and the other that dislike it in some form. For me I either use them in an Indian stir fry like this, or bake and crisp them up. Shredding the Brussels sprouts reduces the cook time and gives you more crisp. They also are easier to eat and easier to like!



In this salad I use roasted shaved Brussels and pair them with some fresh greens and sweet cherry tomatoes. And then make this delicious umami garlic sun dried tomato walnut crumble! Assemble and add a hint of vegan parmesan.

We are going to roast the shaved Brussels sprouts with thyme and black pepper, or you can also use gochugaru flakes, which will add another dimension of flavor to them.

Either way, assemble with some greens and cherry tomatoes and this walnut crumble, featuring walnuts, sun dried tomato, and garlic. The walnut topping is just fantastic! It’s crunchy and it has this deep umami flavor from the garlic and tomatoes. It really takes the salad to a whole new level.

The dressing is a simple lemon, olive oil, and herb dressing which balances out all of that decadent and roasted flavor and adds something fresh to the bowl. This Brussels sprouts salad is truly addictive!

Why You’ll Love Brussels Sprouts Salad

crispy, shaved Brussels sprouts with flavors from black pepper and thyme

amazing, garlicky, sun dried tomato walnut crumble toppings

herbal vinaigrette dressing

naturally soy-free and gluten-free

easy nut-free option

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post! Save Post Δ Email SAVE THIS! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa. Print Recipe No ratings yet Brussels Sprouts Salad Shaved Brussels sprouts salad combines crispy roasted Brussels sprouts with earthy greens, juicy cherry tomato, and this crunchy, garlicky umami filled sun-dried walnut crumble for a satisfying salad that’s full of amazing flavor! Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 3 Calories: 278 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Brussels Sprouts 2 cups ( 176 g ) shaved or sliced Brussels sprouts

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or use gochugaru flakes, or use both

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder For the Walnut Crumble 1/2 cup ( 58.5 g ) raw walnuts

1 tablespoon sun dried tomato

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt For the rest of the Salad 3 to 4 cups ( 120 g ) fresh spring greens or other baby greens of choice

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes halved For the Dressing 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon fresh

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 small clove of minced garlic

vegan parmesan, chopped fresh basil or parsley for Garnish Instructions Roast the Brussels sprouts. Preheat the oven to 420° F (221° C).

Slice or shave the Brussels sprouts, if you haven’t already, and then add to a bowl. Add the oil and maple syrup, and toss well to coat. Then, mix all the spices and herbs in a small bowl and sprinkle them all over the Brussels sprouts. Toss well again, and then spread that evenly onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Check in at the 13 minute mark and move the Brussels sprouts around, so that they bake evenly. Check after another 3-4 mins. Remove them from the oven once most of the sprouts are crispy on the edges. Meanwhile, make the walnut crumble. Add the walnuts to a food processor and process until they’re a coarse meal. Add the sun-dried tomato, garlic, and salt, and pulse again to mix into a coarse meal. Depending on the moisture content and oil content in the sun dried tomatoes, you might need to add a teaspoon or so of olive oil for the mixture to be more like a crumble and not too dry.

Transfer the mixture to a small baking dish, then add them to the oven for the last minute of the baking time for the Brussels sprouts. Switch off the oven when you remove the Brussels sprouts, but let let the walnut mixture sit in the hot oven for 3-4 minutes to just warm up and for flavors to meld, and then take that dish out of the oven. Assemble the salad. Slice your cherry tomatoes, if you haven't already, and add that along with the greens to a bowl.

Add the roasted Brussels sprouts to the bowl and top it with the walnut crumble.

Make the dressing by mixing all of the dressing ingredients until well combined, then drizzle that all over the Brussels sprouts salad. You can also add some fresh herbs, like some torn basil or parsley, and then toss lightly and serve the salad. Garnish with vegan parmesan (optional) Video Notes To make this ahead, bake your Brussels sprouts and store them separately( they are crispier when freshly baked), or you can just toss them in the seasonings, and then store and bake them just before serving. Make your walnut crumble, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also pre-make the dressing and store it for about a day. Then, whenever you want the salad, add the salad greens and sliced cherry tomatoes to a bowl. Add your roasted Brussels sprouts, the walnut crumble, and the dressing and serve. This is a naturally soy-free and gluten-free recipe. To make this nut-free, omit the walnuts and use pumpkin seeds, or you can also use just breadcrumbs instead for the topping or you can use crumbled tofu. You will have to bake the tofu mixture for 15-20 mins , so that it becomes nice and crispy and crumbly. You can bake the tofu along with the Brussels sprouts. More Protein: sprinkle 2-3 tbsp hemp seeds into the salad. Add crisped baked tofu or some cooked chickpeas or edamame. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Brussels Sprouts Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 278 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Polyunsaturated Fat 7g Sodium 475mg 21% Potassium 933mg 27% Carbohydrates 21g 7% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 18118IU 362% Vitamin C 82mg 99% Calcium 150mg 15% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

Brussels sprouts – You want to slice these thin or use a food processor or mandolin to shave them.

extra virgin olive oil – For roasting the Brussels sprouts and for the salad dressing.

maple syrup – Adds a little sweetness to the roasted Brussels sprouts

salt and spices – You’re seasoning the Brussels sprouts with salt, thyme, garlic powder, and black pepper and/or gochugaru flakes. The walnut crumble uses a little salt and garlic powder. And for the dressing, you’ll need black pepper, oregano and garlic powder or fresh garlic.

sun dried tomato – Adds texture and umami to the walnut crumble.

spring greens and tomato – These are the rest of the veggies for this simple salad.

lemon juice – The base for your salad dressing.

💡 Tips Keep an eye on the Brussels sprouts toward the end of baking. You want them browned and crispy but not burnt.

When you’re making the walnut crumble, process the walnuts first, then add the rest of the ingredients for the best texture.

Save time by making the crumble and prepping the cherry tomatoes while the Brussels sprouts roast in the oven.

How to Make Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Start by roasting your Brussels sprouts. Preheat the oven to 430° F (221° C).

Slice or shave the Brussels sprouts, if you haven’t already, and then add to a bowl. Add the oil and maple syrup, and toss well to coat. Then, mix all the spices and herbs in a small bowl and sprinkle them all over the Brussels sprouts. Toss well again, and then spread that evenly onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Check in at the 13 minute mark and move the Brussels sprouts around, so that they bake evenly. Check again after another 4 minutes. Remove them from the oven once most of the sprouts are crispy on the edges.

Meanwhile, make the walnut crumble.

Add the walnuts to a food processor and process until they’re a coarse meal. Add the sun-dried tomato, garlic, and salt, and pulse again to mix into a coarse meal. Depending on the moisture content and oil content in the sun dried tomatoes, you might need to add a teaspoon or so of olive oil for the mixture to be more like a crumble and not too dry.





Transfer the mixture to a small baking dish, then add them to the oven for the last minute of the baking time for the Brussels sprouts. Switch off the oven when you remove the Brussels sprouts, but let let the walnut mixture sit for 3-4 minutes to just warm up a bit, and then take that dish out of the oven.

Now, assemble the salad.

Slice your cherry tomatoes, if you haven’t already, and add that along with the greens to a bowl.

Add the Brussels sprouts to the bowl and top it with the walnut crumble.

Make the dressing by mixing all of the dressing ingredients until well combined, then drizzle that all over the Brussels sprouts salad. You can also add some fresh herbs, like some torn basil or parsley, and vegan parmesan and then toss lightly and serve the salad.