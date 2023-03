Stuffed with fave Pizza toppings and made on a sheet pan! This sheet pan pepperoni pizza Quesadilla is kid approved and perfect weeknight fix! Options for gluten-free and Soyfree. Stuffed with tomato sauce, vegan cheese, and plant-based pepperoni, this meal is sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

Think of this meal as a pizza meets a crunch wrap. You get all of the textures and flavors of a piping hot pizza in a crispy, tortilla shell.

The stuffing is my chickpea flour pepperoni (it’s a gluten-free instant pot blend and pressure cook recipe, No kneading!). Along with fresh veggies, pizza sauce, and vegan cheese. Wrap the whole thing in a bunch of tortillas and bake until crispy and golden.

This kid-friendly, one-pan vegan dinner is sure to be a favorite!

Why You’ll Love this Sheet Pan Quesadilla

Kid-friendly, plant-based recipe.

Fun and easy to make!

Stuffed with toothsome, vegan pepperoni, creamy vegan cheese, and veggies.

Gluten-free option.

6 to 8 tortillas or more as needed, depending on your sheet pan size and how big a quesadilla you're planning to make

6 to 8 ounces pizza sauce

1 cup ( 182 g ) veggies thinly sliced. Such as thinly sliced onion, mushroom, peppers. Use more, if you want!

1 cup ( 112 g ) vegan mozzarella cheese or a mix of mozzarella and cheddar or other cheeses that you like. I usually use a mix of cheeses from different brands. I use the Chao original, 365 mozzarella, and Daiya mozzarella or cheddar.

1/2 recipe of chickpea pepperoni or 12 to 16 slices plant-based pepperoni

fresh basil or dried basil

pepper flakes Instructions Assemble all of your ingredients and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place your tortillas so that they overlap each other and that there is no space between them. If there is some space then put another tortilla at the bottom. I usually brush the edges with water where the tortillas are overlapping so that when they are baking they will stick with each other.

Spread the pizza sauce all over, making a rectangle or square. Leave 1/2 of the tortilla on edges uncovered. Top it with thinly sliced veggies and 1/2 of the vegan cheese then top it with pepperoni, fresh basil (if using) or use about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of dry basil. Add pepper flakes as needed, then top it more with vegan cheese.

Fold over the tortillas to cover everything. If the center has space, place the tortilla in the centre first then fold the rest of the tortilla.

Place another baking sheet or another baking pan over the folded tortilla so that they stay in place and put this in the oven at 425° F to bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown on all edges. You can also brush the top of the tortillas with oil before putting in oven, so that they brown nicely and crisp up.

Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla Amount Per Serving Calories 279 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 689mg 30% Potassium 279mg 8% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 2495IU 50% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 103mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

tortillas – Use any kind of tortillas you like for this recipe! White, wheat, gluten-free, spinach, etc. As long as it can fold without cracking, you’re all good.

pizza sauce – Make your own from scratch or use store-bought for a quicker meal.

veggies – Choose your favorite pizza toppings! Just make sure everything is sliced nice and thin, so it will cook through.

vegan cheese – Use mozzarella or a mix. Choose a vegan cheese that you like best.

vegan pepperoni – Like with the pizza sauce, you can make my chickpea pepperoni from scratch or use store-bought, depending on your time constraints.

basil and pepper flakes – Dried herbs add flavor to your pizza quesadilla!

Tips

You can use gluten free tortillas to keep this gluten free. (The pictured tortillas are wheat based).

You can fold this on your own, but it’s easier if you have another person to help you, especially when it’s time to put the pan on top to weigh it down.

Use my homemade Vegan Pepperoni with Chickpea Flour or use store-bought, if you don’t have time to make your own.

How to Make Sheet Pan Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla

Assemble all of your ingredients and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place your tortillas so that they overlap each other and that there is no space between them. If there is some space then put another tortilla at the bottom. I usually brush the edges with water where the tortillas are overlapping so that when they are baking they will stick with each other.

Spread the pizza sauce all over, making rectangular or square. Leave half of the tortilla on the edges uncovered.

Top it with thinly sliced veggies and half of the vegan cheese.

Then, top it with pepperoni and fresh basil or dried basil.





Add pepper flakes as needed, then top it with the remaining vegan cheese.

Fold over the tortillas into the middle to cover everything. If the center has an open space where the tortillas won’t overlap, place another tortilla in the center to cover the opening.

Place another baking sheet or baking pan over the folded tortillas so that they stay in place and put the whole thing into the oven at 425° F to bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown on all edges. You can also brush the top of the tortillas with oil before putting in oven, so that it browns nicely and crisps up.

Once done, remove the baking sheet and remove the quesadilla baking sheet from oven. Slice with a sharp knife into preferred size of quesadilla pieces and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions