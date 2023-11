This spinach puff pastry has a creamy saag(Indian greens curry) spiced filling. It’s an easy holiday finger food that your guests are going to absolutely love!

Baked spinach pastry is part of my Indianized vegan Thanksgiving spread! For this recipe, you do prepare the spinach on the stove, but almost the whole rest of the spread is cooked in the oven. This dish pairs so well the baked cranberry chutney, glazed carrots, and Indian spiced chickpea loaf with butter sauce gravy all bake in the oven for a mostly hands-free spread.

These spinach puff pastries are amazing as-is, or you can top them with vegan parmesan for extra creamy flavor.

Why You’ll Love Spinach Puff Pastry

creamy, spiced spinach on golden, flaky puff pastry

easy-to-make filling in 1 pan!

no folding or sealing the pastry dough

amazing mix of creamy texture and Indian-spiced flavors

soy-free and nut-free options

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Indian spiced Spinach Puff Pastry pie This spinach puff pastry has a creamy, saag-spiced filling. It’s an easy holiday finger food that your guests are going to absolutely love! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 212 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Creamy Spinach Filling: 1 teaspoon oil

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon flour , all purpose or gluten-free

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 inch ginger minced

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

6 ounces frozen spinach thawed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri garam masala or regular garam masala

3 tablespoons non-dairy cream cheese

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non-dairy milk For the Puff Pastry: 1 9 x9” puff pastry sheet thawed on the counter for 15 minutes

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon non-dairy milk Optional Toppings” 2 tablespoons vegan parmesan

chopped fresh cilantro Instructions First, cook the spinach mixture. Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, then add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent. 4 mins. Mix in the flour, and cook for half a minute, then add in the ginger-garlic paste and red pepper flakes and mix. Mix in the spinach, salt, Kashmiri garam masala, and continue to cook until the spinach is cooked to preference. 3-5 mins. If the spinach is still frozen, you want to press it and mix and cook until the spinach doesn't smell raw.

Mix in the vegan cream cheese and non-dairy milk, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes for the mixture to come together and thicken slightly. Frozen spinach usually takes over the color profile of the dish, so if you want it to look creamier, add more cream cheese once the mixture has cooled down a little bit, so the cream cheese can show through. Prepare the puff pastry sheet while the spinach mixture cools. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Sprinkle the puff pastry sheet with a little bit of flour, and then roll it out to an 11×11” or slightly larger square or rectangle, and then use a pizza cutter to slice it into 2 1/2” to 3” squares or rectangles. Transfer these to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Storage: prep the pastries up to the step with spinach added to the pastries, then freeze in a covered container(separated by parchment). Bake when needed. You can also prep just the spinach mix before hand and refrigerate for upto 3 days. Change the flavor: use Cajun spice or Berbere instead of garam masala, or use just Italian herbs,

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To saute.

onion – For umami flavor.

flour – To thicken.

ginger-garlic paste – For even more umami!

dried spices – We are seasoning the saag mixture with pepper flakes and Kashmiri (or regular) garam masala.

frozen spinach – Thaw before using.

non-dairy cream cheese – Adds creaminess.

non-dairy milk – For even more creaminess!

puff pastry – You can find accidentally vegan puff pastry at most regular grocery stores.

maple syrup – Mixed with a little non-dairy milk to make a beautiful glaze for the puff pastry.

optional toppings – I like to serve this with a sprinkle of vegan parmesan and fresh cilantro.

Tips

I like to add extra cream cheese after taking the pan off of the heat to make this even creamier. The spinach can sort of take over the color of the mixture, making it look less creamy.

Space out the spinach puff pastry on the baking sheet, since they will spread slightly during baking.

How to Make Saag Puff Pastry

First, cook the spinach mixture.

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, then add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent. Mix in the flour, and cook for half a minute, then add in the ginger-garlic paste and red pepper flakes. Mix in the spinach, salt, Kashmiri garam masala, and continue to cook until the spinach is cooked to preference. If the spinach is still frozen, you want to press it and mix and cook until the spinach doesn’t smell raw.

Mix in the vegan cream cheese and non-dairy milk, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes for the mixture to come together and thicken slightly. Frozen spinach usually takes over the color profile of the dish, so if you want it to look creamier, add more cream cheese once the mixture has cooled down a little bit, so the cream cheese can show through. Let the mixture cool.

Prepare the puff pastry sheet while the spinach mixture cools.





Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Sprinkle the puff pastry sheet with a little bit of flour, and then roll it out to an 11×11” or slightly larger square or rectangle, and then use a pizza cutter to slice it into 2 1/2” to 3” squares or rectangles. Transfer these to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a bowl, mix the maple syrup and non-dairy milk, and then brush the puff pastry all over with this mixture. Then, scoop the spinach mixture into the middle of all of the squares, and distribute them evenly.

Bake the spinach puff pastries for 17 to 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy on the edges. The edges will get nicely browned, because of the maple syrup, so let them get nice, golden, and crispy all around. Then, take them out of the oven, top with some vegan parmesan and cilantro or other fresh herbs, and serve.

