An easy Spicy Spinach Tofu Stir fry that can be made in 1 pot within 15 minutes. This recipe is a lifesaver come dinnertime and leftovers taste great the next day. Try this Indian spiced Tofu Spinach curry Gluten-free, soy-free option.

1 Pot and 15 minutes is all you need to make this Spicy Spinach Tofu Stir fry! Think of this as an easy, spicy take on the restaurant favorite Palak Paneer. Tofu simmered in a rich spinach yogurt and spices that is made spicy by adding cayenne pepper or Indian chili powder and crushed red pepper. So good. The perfect weeknight dinner on a cold night and leftovers make an amazing lunch the next day.

I love serving this curry with flatbread, roti or naan but rice would be another great option. For low-carb, serve it with cauliflower rice.

Press the tofu

Open a package of firm or extra-firm tofu and drain the liquid. Cut the tofu width-wise into slices — four times should do it. Now, lay some paper towels on a sheet pan and spread your tofu slices in a single layer on top. Put more paper towels over the tofu, then place another sheet pan over them.

Place some heavy objects on top of the sheet pan ( cookbooks or cans). Or use your handy tofu press. Leave the tofu to press for at least 15 minutes. You can leave it like that for hours if you have room for it in the fridge.

Print Recipe Spicy Tofu Spinach Stir fry (15 Minute 1 Pan) An easy Spicy Spinach Tofu Stir-fry that can be made in 1 pot within 15 minutes. This recipe is a lifesaver come dinnertime. weeknight Indian spiced Tofu Spinach curry with almost no chopping! Gluten-free, Nut-free, soy-free option. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 15 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 214 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

7 ounces ( 200 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then cubed (see notes for soy-free)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Kashmiri garam masala or regular garam masala or use curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

good pinch of cinnamon clove, and cardamom (optional)

8-10 ounces ( 230 g ) frozen spinach thawed or chopped fresh spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion flakes

1/3 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder

2 tablespoons ketchup or tomato paste

3-4 tablespoons vegan yogurt or you can use non-dairy cream such as cashew cream or use vegan plain cream cheese

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water

pepper flakes and garam masala for garnish Instructions Heat a medium to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and let it get hot.

Add your pressed and cubed tofu to the skillet and cook until some of the edges of the tofu are golden.

Then add in the salt, pepper, Kashmiri garam masala, coriander, cumin, and any of the spices you are using and toss well to coat. Cook for another minute to roast the spices as well.

Then add in spinach, salt, garlic powder, onion flakes, cayenne, ketchup/tomato paste and mix well. Cook until the spinach is not frozen and doesn’t smell raw. 3- 4minutes.

Then add in yogurt and mix in. Add in 1/2 cup of water and mix in and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for another 3-4 minutes for the flavors to meld. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then take off the heat.

low-carb, serve it with cauliflower rice. Garnish with pepper flakes and garam masala. Optionally drizzle some coconut cream or thinned our vegan yogurt. Serve with flatbread , roti or naan , or rice. Forserve it with cauliflower rice. Notes Soy-free , use pre-cooked potatoes and/or roasted cauliflower to the gravy. Or, make your own chickpea tofu and add that. Or add 1 cup cooked chickpeas

, use pre-cooked potatoes and/or roasted cauliflower to the gravy. Or, make your own chickpea tofu and add that. Or add 1 cup cooked chickpeas add 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast for extra umami Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spicy Tofu Spinach Stir fry (15 Minute 1 Pan) Amount Per Serving Calories 214 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 545mg 16% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 13526IU 271% Vitamin C 9mg 11% Calcium 290mg 29% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for this recipe, I recommend firm or extra firm tofu. You want to press it for 15 minutes before cutting it into cubes

Kashmiri garam masala or regular garam masala or simply use curry powder, if that’s what you have

for that authentic Indian flavor, we add ground coriander, cumin, a good pinch of cinnamon, clove, and cardamom

for ease of preparation, I used frozen thawed spinach but fresh spinach also works

garlic powder and onion flakes are quintessential to the taste

to make this a spicy curry, I add cayenne or Indian red chili powder. Add as much or as little as you want.

ketchup or tomato paste lends umami as well as a nice color to the gravy

vegan yogurt – use your favorite dairy-free yogurt or use cashew cream

Tips & Substitutions:

To up the umami, add 1 tbsp nutritional yeast with the ground spices.

To make this curry soy-free, use pre-cooked potatoes and/or roasted cauliflower to the gravy. Or, make your own chickpea tofu and add that.

How to make Spicy Tofu Spinach Stir fry:

Heat a medium to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and let it get hot. Add your pressed and cubed tofu to the skillet and cook until some of the edges of the tofu are golden.

Then add in the salt, pepper, Kashmiri garam masala, coriander, cumin, and any of the spices you are using and toss well to coat. Cook for another minute to roast the spices as well.

Then add in your spinach, salt, garlic powder, onion flakes, cayenne, ketchup/tomato paste, and mix well. Cook until the spinach is not frozen and doesn’t smell raw, 3 -4 minutes.

Then add in yogurt and mix in. Add in about half a cup of water and mix in and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for another 3-4 minutes for the flavors to meld. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then take off the heat.

Garnish with some pepper flakes and garam masala. add a drizzle of thinner out yogurt or non dairy cream. Serve with flatbread or rice.

Make your own Kashmiri garam masala:

For making your own Kashmiri garam masala, blend 1 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 tsp each of ground cumin , powdered fennel seeds, cinnamon, and cardamom and 1/8 tsp clove powder.

Alternatively, you can make my Garam Masala Spice Blend.