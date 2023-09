One-bowl strawberry cheesecake cookies are a delicious way to make the most of summer’s sweet strawberries! They’re crispy on the outside, creamy and soft inside, and topped with a crunchy crumb topping.

These are a fantastic summer cookie with a base of almond flour and topped with thinly-sliced strawberries, cream cheese, and the same cookie dough mixture on top to act like crumb topping, along with brown sugar to crisp it up. Strawberry Cheesecake in cookie form!

It has an amazing mix of textures! The crispy edges of the cookie, the soft cookie in the middle, the tender berries, some vegan cream cheese to balance out the flavor and the crunchy crumb topping.

You can use other fresh or dried fruits in this cookie, as well. Use dried fruit for a longer shelf life, like dried mangoes or apricots, freeze dried berries etc. omit the cream cheese for longer shelf life.

Why You’ll Love Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies

crisp on the outside, tender on the inside cookies with a creamy-crunchy cheesecake topping

protein-packed cookies

easy to make in under an hour

naturally dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and grain-free!!

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies vegan gluten-free One-bowl strawberry cheesecake cookies are a delicious way to make the most of summer’s sweet strawberries! They’re crispy on the outside, creamy and soft inside, and topped with a crunchy crumb topping. Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 184 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 1/4 cup ( 295.74 g ) blanched almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) maple syrup

1 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil measured, then melted

1/2 to 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice Toppings 1 tablespoon almond flour

2 tablespoons of the chilled cookie dough

3 or 4 strawberries thinly sliced

2 tablespoons non-dairy cream cheese

1 tablespoon brown sugar Instructions Preheat the oven to 340° F (171° C).

In a bowl, add the almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, and salt, and mix really well. Press and mix to break up any almond flour lumps, then add in the maple syrup, melted coconut oil, vanilla, and lemon juice. Mix and press to make a soft, somewhat sticky dough. If the mixture is too dry, add in 1 to 2 teaspoons of maple syrup. If it is too sticky, it’s okay. You’re going to chill the dough, and it’ll be easy to handle once it has been chilled.

Place the dough ball in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes or the freezer for 7 to 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice the strawberries into thin slices, if you haven’t already, and measure out the cream cheese and the brown sugar. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the chilled dough from the fridge or the freezer. Then, scoop out 2 tablespoons of the dough into a small bowl to make the crumb topping. Add 1 tablespoon almond flour and mix in to make into into a crumbly mixture and set aside.

Now, using a 1 1/2 or 2 tablespoon of cookie scoop, scoop out the cookie dough onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Press down to flatten, then top each cookie with 3 to 4 strawberry slices, then add in 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of cream cheese on top of the strawberries, then top it off with the crumble mixture . Sprinkle some brown sugar all over. Repeat for all of the cookies, then bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until the top and edges of the cookies are golden. Depending on your oven and your preference of the cookie texture, you can bake the cookies for a few minutes longer for crispier cookies or a minute or so less for soft, shortbread muffin-type of end result.

Remove the cookies from the oven, and let them sit for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring off of the baking sheet. Continue to cool for another 5 minutes before serving.

Store on the counter for the day and refrigerate for upto 4 days. Notes This recipe is soy-free if you use Soyfree vegan cream cheese, and gluten free, grain free. Vegan cream cheese substitute: omit it Nuts: The dough is entirely made up of almonds, so it’s difficult to make it nut-free. You can use a different nut flour instead of almond flour, like cashew flour or macadamia nut flour. To make an all-purpose flour version of this cookie, the recipe would need a lot of changes. You would need to add a lot more coconut oil and maple syrup, because other flours are pretty thirsty, while almond flour doesn’t need as much moisture. So instead use your favorite shortbread cookie dough and make this cookie. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies vegan gluten-free Amount Per Serving Calories 184 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 123mg 5% Potassium 42mg 1% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 55mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

blanched almond flour – This is the base for your dough. Using blanched almond flour will give the best color and texture. You’re also mixing a little extra almond flour into some reserved dough to make the crumble topping.

tapioca starch – This is your binder.

baking soda and salt – To condition the dough.

maple syrup – For sweetness.

coconut oil – For moisture.

vanilla extract – Plays so well with the fresh strawberries in this cookie!

lemon juice – For cheesecake-y tang.

fresh strawberries – For topping the cookies.

non-dairy cream cheese – This gives the cookies their cheesecake topping.

brown sugar – Makes the topping crunchy.

Tips

You want the dough cohesive but still on the sticky side. Chilling the dough will make it workable, so don’t worry if it seems too sticky.

Bake longer for crispier cookies or for less time for softer results.

Let the cookies cool before serving, so the cream cheese has time to firm back up and the cookies can fully set.

How to Make Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies

Frequently Asked Questions