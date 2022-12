This Stuffing Flavored vegan Cheeseball recipe is the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. It takes only 5 minutes to make this vegan cheese ball recipe. No need to soak nuts or blend them. This one is a winner!

Holiday Season is Charcuterie Board Season! Over the years I have accumulated a whole bunch of vegan cheese recipes like my Everything Bagel Vegan Cheese Ball or my Nutfree Cheddar Cheese Ball recipe.

Here’s another recipe that I recommend to all those of you who are really short on time and need their holiday recipes to literally make themselves!

This vegan cheese ball recipe requires no soaking and blending of nuts. All ingredients are already powdered so all you need to do is to stir all ingredients together, form the balls, roll them in a stuffing-flavored coating and quickly heat the cheese balls to marry the flavors.

I LOVE that I don’t have to wait for the cheese to set for hours! You can whip these up spontanously whenever guests are showing up without much notice.

I don’t know about you but I LOVE my cheese balls to have some sort of contrasting texture – be it chopped nuts or dried fruits or a breading or coating of sorts. Here, we coat our cheese balls in a mix of breadcrumbs and stuffing seasonings before baking everything until warmed through. We’re not looking to melt anything , the heating is more meant to help bring the flavors together.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball This Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball is the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. It takes only 5 minutes to make this vegan cheese ball recipe. No need to soak nuts or blend them. This one is a winner! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 18 mins Total Time 28 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 211 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 115 g ) blanched almond flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast For the spices and herbs: 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon celery seeds or use 1/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon dried ground sage

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary

Pinch of ground black pepper For the wet ingredients: 2 teaspoons lime juice

1 teaspoon yellow miso or use chickpea miso for Soyfree

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or thick non-dairy cream (the yogurt adds deeper cheesy flavor)

1 teaspoon olive oil , see note for oilfree For the cheeseball coating: 1/4 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon sage

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon breadcrumbs, optional

2-3 teaspoons olive oil or more as needed Instructions Make the cheeseball : In a bowl add the almond flour, salt and nutritional yeast. In a mortar and pestle add all the spices and herbs and crush them up. This step is optional but it results in a much flavorful cheeseball if you crush the herbs and celery seeds together.

Add the spices to the almond flour mixture and mix really well. Then in a small bowl mix the miso, lime juice and yogurt really. Press and mix so miso mixes in. Add it to the almond flour mixture and mix until you have a sticky dough. Let the dough sit for a few minutes.

In the meantime line the baking dish. I like to use a small ceramic baking dish and line it with parchment paper.

Prep the coating: Mix all the cheeseball coating ingredients, except the olive oil, in a shallow bowl or a plate. Spread really well and set aside.

Oil your hands really well and pick up the almond flour mixture and shape into a ball. Roll the ball in the coating mixture and coat really well.

Place the ball on the prepared baking dish and drizzle it with a little bit of olive oil. Then bake it in a preheated 250ºF oven for 15-18 minutes. The ball just needs to get heated through so the flavors will meld a little bit.

Remove the “cheese” ball from the oven and drizzle it with some more olive oil and top with some chopped green onion. Serve with crackers, garlic bread, figs, carrots or more.

For variation, coat the cheeseball with crushed pecans and chopped dried cranberries to make it festive! Store in the fridge for upto 5 days. Let it come to room temperature or warm in the oven for 5 mins before serving Notes This is a great spreadable cheese. You can also use it to make sandwiches or add to pastas.

gluten-free , just omit the breadcrumbs and coat with just the herbs and spices.

, just omit the breadcrumbs and coat with just the herbs and spices. soy-free, use chickpea miso instead of the yellow miso.

use chickpea miso instead of the yellow miso. oil free, omit the oil. Use water or thinner out non dairy yogurt to cost the ball to help the spices stick Nutrition Nutrition Facts Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball Amount Per Serving Calories 211 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 516mg 22% Potassium 57mg 2% Carbohydrates 10g 3% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 22IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 81mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

