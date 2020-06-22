Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Sweet Potato No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

By 27 Comments

These easy no yeast cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the fluffiest, most pillowy homemade vegan cinnamon buns you’ll ever make.  No dough-punching & no long waiting for the dough to rise! Jump to Recipe

overhead shot of a vegan sweet potato no yeast cinnamon roll on a white plate

Cinnamon buns make all mornings better.  We all know that! But if I told you you can take the old cinnamon roll to the next level, by adding some sweet potato? Would you trust me and try it? I hope you do, because boy these Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls! SO GOOD! Plus these are no-yeast cinnamon rolls – vegan and no hour-long waiting around for the dough to rise.

Now, we don’t naturally think of sweet potatoes as a dessert ingredient  – or sweet breakfast treat –  but let me tell you, there are so many ways to incorporate them into your breakfast routine. On the blog, I already have a bunch of sweet breakfast treats using sweet potato puree, like my famous sweet potato blondies, this sweet potato bread, or this sweet potato crumb bread.

Other than flavor, there are many more reasons why adding sweet potatoes to your vegan baked goods is a good idea. First of all, sweet potato puree gives the rolls this gorgeous yellow-orange color. Secondly, it makes the texture of the dough somehow more soft and almost flaky! These rolls literally melt in your mouth. Truly amazing.

overhead shot of sweet potato no yeast cinnamon rolls in a casserole dish

I’m especially fond of adding sweet potato puree to sweet breads and buns. They add flavor and give the dough a pillowy-soft texture. Now, imagine this swirled with cinnamon sugar – such a lovely indulgence.

overhead shot of ingredients needed making vegan no yeast cinnamon rolls

INGREDIENTS

  • Sweet potato puree adds just the right amount of moisture and a hint of earthy sweetness to these no-yeast cinnamon rolls. You can mash sweet potatoes after either roasting or boiling them. Roasted ones will have less liquid, whereas boiled sweet potatoes will add more water to the dough. Use your gut and add more flour if needed until a slightly sticky dough forms. I usually use canned purée.
  • Flour – good old All-Purpose Flour will do.
  • Non-dairy milk, such as almond, soy, light coconut or oat milk work perfectly for this recipe.
  • Cinnamon + Brown Sugar for the filling.
  • Baking soda + baking powder are the raising agents here and rise the dough within as little as 30 minutes. GENIUS!

TIPS AND SUBSTITUTIONS FOR VEGAN NO YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:

  • Fresh sweet potato cinnamon rolls in the morning are a beautiful thing! To get them quicker, store the dough overnight, then let it sit on the counter for an hour before you proceed to make the dough into rolls.
  • You might need a few tablespoons more flour to get a non-sticky dough so go with your gut.
  • Use any non-dairy milk for the dough.
  • I used brown sugar for the filling but you can use equal parts of cane, coconut, or granulated sugar instead.
  • No-yeast cinnamon rolls are best served fresh and warm but they will keep on a counter for a day and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
  • I left them plain, but you can add a simple icing.

wet ingredients for sweet potato cinnamon rolls being mixed in a glass bowl

In a medium-sized bowl, mix in all of the wet ingredients until well combined. In another bowl mix all the dry ingredients really well.

overhead shot of vegan no yeast cinnamon rolls

Add 2.5 cups of the pre-mixed flour mixture into the wet and mix well. Depending on the consistency of your sweet potato puree and the sweetener used, you will need a few tbsp or up to a cup of flour to turn the mixture into a slightly sticky dough.

overhead shot no yeast cinnamon roll dough in glass bowl

As soon as the mixture is dough-like, bring it together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it sit for least half an hour.  The dough will rise a bit.

brown sugar cinnamon mixture being spread on top of no yeast cinnamon roll dough

Transfer the dough on a working surface and using some flour, roll it out into an 11×15 inch rectangle.

As to the cinnamon filling, you can go two ways.  Either mix the sugar, cinnamon, and oil to form a paste and then spread that onto the dough. This usually requires a lot more oil. The other option is to brush the oil on the rolled out dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top.

no yeast sweet potato cinnamon roll dough rolled out and filled with brown sugar

Once the filling has been spread, use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1 to 1.5  inch wide strips.

rolled out cinnamon rolls dough being cut into strips and rolled up into buns

Roll each of the strips tightly to form your cinnamon rolls. Place the rolls in a well-greased baking dish. For the amount of dough, you will need at least a 9 x 13 baking dish.

no yeast sweet potato cinnamon rolls in casserole dish ready to be baked

Bake these sweet potato cinnamon rolls at 375F(190C)  for 25-30 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, and serve warm.

These no-yeast cinnamon rolls are nice and soft. If you baked them close together, keep in mind that the warmer they are, the harder it will be to separate them. But if you go in for one roll and end up with one and a half, it’s really not the end of the world either.

overhead shot of a casserole dish with freshly baked cinnamon rolls

HOW TO STORE NO-YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:

These rolls are best served warm and freshly baked can be stored on the counter for a day and refrigerated for 4 days and frozen for up to a month

MORE SWEET VEGAN SWEET BREAKFAST RECIPES:

overhead shot of a vegan no yeast cinnamon roll with sweet potato on a white plate
Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan

These easy no yeast cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the most flavorful and soft homemade vegan cinnamon buns you’ll ever make.  No dough-punching & no long wait for the dough to rise! Sweet potato makes these a cross between pound cake and cinnamon rolls for extra texture and flavor!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Resting30 mins
Total Time1 hr 20 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American, Vegan
Keyword: no yeast cinnamon buns, no yeast cinnamon rolls, sweet potato breakfast buns
Servings: 12
Calories: 211kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Wet ingredients

  • 3/4 cup (180 ml) heated non dairy milk such as almond, soy, light coconut or oat
  • 3/4 cup (150 g) sweet potato puree or well mashed cooked sweet potatoes
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp vinegar apple cider or white
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup or sugar of choice

Dry ingredients

  • 3 to 3.5 cups (375 g) flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda

Filling

  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup (75 g) brown sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2-3 tbsp oil

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix in all of the wet ingredients until well combined.
  • In another bowl mix all the dry ingredients really well.
  • Add 2.5 cups of flour mixture into the wet and mix well. Depending on the consistency of your sweet potato puree/ mash and the sweetener used, you will need few tbsp or up to a cup of flour to make the mixture into just slightly sticky dough.
  • As soon as the mixture is dough like, bring it together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it sit for least half an hour.  The dough will rise a bit.
  • Transfer the dough on a working surface and using some flour, roll it out into 11x15 inch rectangle.

Filling:

  • You can go two ways with the filling. Mix the sugar, cinnamon and oil to form a paste and then spread that onto the dough. Usually this requires lot more oil.
  • The other option is to brush the oil on the rolled out dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top.
  • Once the filling has been spread, use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1 to 1.5  inch wide strips.
  • Roll each of the strips tightly to form your cinnamon rolls.
  • Place the rolls in a well-greased baking dish. For the amount of dough, you will need at least a 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake the buns at 375F(190C)  for 25-30 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, and serve warm.

Notes

These rolls Are best served warm and freshly baked can be stored on the counter for a day and refrigerated for 4 days and frozen for up to a month
Glutenfree options: try these gf cinnamon rolls or this no yeast gf  Cinnamon bread
For Yeasted sweet potato rolls; use the sweet version of this dough 
More cinnamon rolls regular flour and grainfree, Yeasted and no yeast here! 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan
Amount Per Serving
Calories 211 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Fat 5g8%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 135mg6%
Potassium 220mg6%
Carbohydrates 38g13%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 10g11%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 3363IU67%
Vitamin C 3mg4%
Calcium 80mg8%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

Get latest posts in your Inbox!

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Do you think it would be possible to use the white flesh sweet potatoes in this? They are a lot starchier than the orange variety but all that is available where I live?

    Reply

  3. Is it possible to use whole wheat flour? If so are there any other adjustments that I would need to make?

    Thank you!

    Reply

  5. Can you please post a picture of what the inside looks like once you pull it apart? I want to see the texture before I make it.

    Reply

  6. Wow this looks yummy. Can I replace the flour for oat flour? Or does it get dry then? Would you reccoment more milk if I want to use oat flower?

    Love,

    Merel

    Reply

  7. These look great! Can’t wait to try out this recipe. I’ve loved everything I’ve made from your blog so far and recently purchased one of your cookbooks. What kind of oil did you use?

    Reply

  8. This is an odd question but do you think the recipe would work as muffins or some type of loaf? I have super small counters and no roller! The recipe looks great and want to figure out how I can make it.

    Reply

  9. Can’t wait to try this recipe. I would, however, like to ask…is there a reason for you cutting each individual strip and then rolling into a bun over the more traditional method of rolling the entire piece of dough and then slicing off each roll?

    Is the dough too unwieldy? Thank you

    Reply

  10. The recipe looks great! I was wondering why the direction to cut into 1-inch strips and roll tightly. Maybe the dough texture doesn’t let you shape it into a single roll then cut it into the buns with a dough cutter? Thanks for all these wonderful recipes.

    Reply

  11. 5 stars
    I’ve just made this recipe and the result is very good 🙂 I cut them in smaller pieces than what you describe because if I made them bigger, they kept falling off (do I explain myself well?). Now I have about 30 of mini cinnamon rolls that can be eaten in just one bite and it’s great too. Easier to share with others!

    Reply
LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers