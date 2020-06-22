Sweet Potato No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

These easy no yeast cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the fluffiest, most pillowy homemade vegan cinnamon buns you’ll ever make. No dough-punching & no long waiting for the dough to rise! Jump to Recipe

Cinnamon buns make all mornings better. We all know that! But if I told you you can take the old cinnamon roll to the next level, by adding some sweet potato? Would you trust me and try it? I hope you do, because boy these Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls! SO GOOD! Plus these are no-yeast cinnamon rolls – vegan and no hour-long waiting around for the dough to rise.

Now, we don’t naturally think of sweet potatoes as a dessert ingredient – or sweet breakfast treat – but let me tell you, there are so many ways to incorporate them into your breakfast routine. On the blog, I already have a bunch of sweet breakfast treats using sweet potato puree, like my famous sweet potato blondies, this sweet potato bread, or this sweet potato crumb bread.

Other than flavor, there are many more reasons why adding sweet potatoes to your vegan baked goods is a good idea. First of all, sweet potato puree gives the rolls this gorgeous yellow-orange color. Secondly, it makes the texture of the dough somehow more soft and almost flaky! These rolls literally melt in your mouth. Truly amazing.

I’m especially fond of adding sweet potato puree to sweet breads and buns. They add flavor and give the dough a pillowy-soft texture. Now, imagine this swirled with cinnamon sugar – such a lovely indulgence.

INGREDIENTS

Sweet potato puree adds just the right amount of moisture and a hint of earthy sweetness to these no-yeast cinnamon rolls. You can mash sweet potatoes after either roasting or boiling them. Roasted ones will have less liquid, whereas boiled sweet potatoes will add more water to the dough. Use your gut and add more flour if needed until a slightly sticky dough forms. I usually use canned purée.

Flour – good old All-Purpose Flour will do.

Non-dairy milk, such as almond, soy, light coconut or oat milk work perfectly for this recipe.

Cinnamon + Brown Sugar for the filling.

Baking soda + baking powder are the raising agents here and rise the dough within as little as 30 minutes. GENIUS!

TIPS AND SUBSTITUTIONS FOR VEGAN NO YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:

Fresh sweet potato cinnamon rolls in the morning are a beautiful thing! To get them quicker, store the dough overnight, then let it sit on the counter for an hour before you proceed to make the dough into rolls.

You might need a few tablespoons more flour to get a non-sticky dough so go with your gut.

Use any non-dairy milk for the dough.

I used brown sugar for the filling but you can use equal parts of cane, coconut, or granulated sugar instead.

No-yeast cinnamon rolls are best served fresh and warm but they will keep on a counter for a day and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

I left them plain, but you can add a simple icing.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix in all of the wet ingredients until well combined. In another bowl mix all the dry ingredients really well.

Add 2.5 cups of the pre-mixed flour mixture into the wet and mix well. Depending on the consistency of your sweet potato puree and the sweetener used, you will need a few tbsp or up to a cup of flour to turn the mixture into a slightly sticky dough.

As soon as the mixture is dough-like, bring it together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it sit for least half an hour. The dough will rise a bit.

Transfer the dough on a working surface and using some flour, roll it out into an 11×15 inch rectangle.

As to the cinnamon filling, you can go two ways. Either mix the sugar, cinnamon, and oil to form a paste and then spread that onto the dough. This usually requires a lot more oil. The other option is to brush the oil on the rolled out dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top.

Once the filling has been spread, use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1 to 1.5 inch wide strips.

Roll each of the strips tightly to form your cinnamon rolls. Place the rolls in a well-greased baking dish. For the amount of dough, you will need at least a 9 x 13 baking dish.

Bake these sweet potato cinnamon rolls at 375F(190C) for 25-30 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, and serve warm.

These no-yeast cinnamon rolls are nice and soft. If you baked them close together, keep in mind that the warmer they are, the harder it will be to separate them. But if you go in for one roll and end up with one and a half, it’s really not the end of the world either.

HOW TO STORE NO-YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:

These rolls are best served warm and freshly baked can be stored on the counter for a day and refrigerated for 4 days and frozen for up to a month

