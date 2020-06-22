Sweet Potato No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

These easy no yeast cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the fluffiest, most pillowy homemade vegan cinnamon buns you’ll ever make. No dough-punching & no long waiting for the dough to rise! Jump to Recipe
Cinnamon buns make all mornings better. We all know that! But if I told you you can take the old cinnamon roll to the next level, by adding some sweet potato? Would you trust me and try it? I hope you do, because boy these Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls! SO GOOD! Plus these are no-yeast cinnamon rolls – vegan and no hour-long waiting around for the dough to rise.
Now, we don’t naturally think of sweet potatoes as a dessert ingredient – or sweet breakfast treat – but let me tell you, there are so many ways to incorporate them into your breakfast routine. On the blog, I already have a bunch of sweet breakfast treats using sweet potato puree, like my famous sweet potato blondies, this sweet potato bread, or this sweet potato crumb bread.
Other than flavor, there are many more reasons why adding sweet potatoes to your vegan baked goods is a good idea. First of all, sweet potato puree gives the rolls this gorgeous yellow-orange color. Secondly, it makes the texture of the dough somehow more soft and almost flaky! These rolls literally melt in your mouth. Truly amazing.
I’m especially fond of adding sweet potato puree to sweet breads and buns. They add flavor and give the dough a pillowy-soft texture. Now, imagine this swirled with cinnamon sugar – such a lovely indulgence.
INGREDIENTS
- Sweet potato puree adds just the right amount of moisture and a hint of earthy sweetness to these no-yeast cinnamon rolls. You can mash sweet potatoes after either roasting or boiling them. Roasted ones will have less liquid, whereas boiled sweet potatoes will add more water to the dough. Use your gut and add more flour if needed until a slightly sticky dough forms. I usually use canned purée.
- Flour – good old All-Purpose Flour will do.
- Non-dairy milk, such as almond, soy, light coconut or oat milk work perfectly for this recipe.
- Cinnamon + Brown Sugar for the filling.
- Baking soda + baking powder are the raising agents here and rise the dough within as little as 30 minutes. GENIUS!
TIPS AND SUBSTITUTIONS FOR VEGAN NO YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:
- Fresh sweet potato cinnamon rolls in the morning are a beautiful thing! To get them quicker, store the dough overnight, then let it sit on the counter for an hour before you proceed to make the dough into rolls.
- You might need a few tablespoons more flour to get a non-sticky dough so go with your gut.
- Use any non-dairy milk for the dough.
- I used brown sugar for the filling but you can use equal parts of cane, coconut, or granulated sugar instead.
- No-yeast cinnamon rolls are best served fresh and warm but they will keep on a counter for a day and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
- I left them plain, but you can add a simple icing.
In a medium-sized bowl, mix in all of the wet ingredients until well combined. In another bowl mix all the dry ingredients really well.
Add 2.5 cups of the pre-mixed flour mixture into the wet and mix well. Depending on the consistency of your sweet potato puree and the sweetener used, you will need a few tbsp or up to a cup of flour to turn the mixture into a slightly sticky dough.
As soon as the mixture is dough-like, bring it together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it sit for least half an hour. The dough will rise a bit.
Transfer the dough on a working surface and using some flour, roll it out into an 11×15 inch rectangle.
As to the cinnamon filling, you can go two ways. Either mix the sugar, cinnamon, and oil to form a paste and then spread that onto the dough. This usually requires a lot more oil. The other option is to brush the oil on the rolled out dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top.
Once the filling has been spread, use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1 to 1.5 inch wide strips.
Roll each of the strips tightly to form your cinnamon rolls. Place the rolls in a well-greased baking dish. For the amount of dough, you will need at least a 9 x 13 baking dish.
Bake these sweet potato cinnamon rolls at 375F(190C) for 25-30 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, and serve warm.
These no-yeast cinnamon rolls are nice and soft. If you baked them close together, keep in mind that the warmer they are, the harder it will be to separate them. But if you go in for one roll and end up with one and a half, it’s really not the end of the world either.
HOW TO STORE NO-YEAST CINNAMON ROLLS:
These rolls are best served warm and freshly baked can be stored on the counter for a day and refrigerated for 4 days and frozen for up to a month
No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan
Ingredients
Wet ingredients
- 3/4 cup (180 ml) heated non dairy milk such as almond, soy, light coconut or oat
- 3/4 cup (150 g) sweet potato puree or well mashed cooked sweet potatoes
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp vinegar apple cider or white
- 3 tbsp maple syrup or sugar of choice
Dry ingredients
- 3 to 3.5 cups (375 g) flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
Filling
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup (75 g) brown sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2-3 tbsp oil
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix in all of the wet ingredients until well combined.
- In another bowl mix all the dry ingredients really well.
- Add 2.5 cups of flour mixture into the wet and mix well. Depending on the consistency of your sweet potato puree/ mash and the sweetener used, you will need few tbsp or up to a cup of flour to make the mixture into just slightly sticky dough.
- As soon as the mixture is dough like, bring it together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it sit for least half an hour. The dough will rise a bit.
- Transfer the dough on a working surface and using some flour, roll it out into 11x15 inch rectangle.
Filling:
- You can go two ways with the filling. Mix the sugar, cinnamon and oil to form a paste and then spread that onto the dough. Usually this requires lot more oil.
- The other option is to brush the oil on the rolled out dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture on top.
- Once the filling has been spread, use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 1 to 1.5 inch wide strips.
- Roll each of the strips tightly to form your cinnamon rolls.
- Place the rolls in a well-greased baking dish. For the amount of dough, you will need at least a 9 by 13 baking dish. Bake the buns at 375F(190C) for 25-30 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, and serve warm.
Toral saysJune 22, 2020 at 9:06 am
Do you think it would be possible to use the white flesh sweet potatoes in this? They are a lot starchier than the orange variety but all that is available where I live?
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 9:56 am
It should work
Connie saysJune 22, 2020 at 10:00 am
Thanks for the recipe. I shall definitely try it .
Zena saysJune 22, 2020 at 10:02 am
Is it possible to use whole wheat flour? If so are there any other adjustments that I would need to make?
Thank you!
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:20 am
Yes you can use ww flour. You’ll need a bit less flour
Isabella saysJune 22, 2020 at 10:18 am
Do you think this would work with a gluten free flour blend? They look delicious!
Ally saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:14 am
I’m going to try these this week with Bob’s red mill GF flour mix! I’ll let you know how they turn out!
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:21 am
Direct sub might not work. See my Glutenfree rolls linked in notes and use half portion of liquid as sweet potato purée in those
Deanne saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:11 am
Can you please post a picture of what the inside looks like once you pull it apart? I want to see the texture before I make it.
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:47 am
I don’t have a picture, we ate them and then it was too dark 🙂 they are just mildly dense than yeasted cinnamon rolls
Merel saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:15 am
Wow this looks yummy. Can I replace the flour for oat flour? Or does it get dry then? Would you reccoment more milk if I want to use oat flower?
Love,
Merel
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 11:49 am
Oat flour is going to dry them out. Also rolling will be hard as oat flour is Glutenfree and will break
Joana saysJune 22, 2020 at 3:13 pm
These look great! Can’t wait to try out this recipe. I’ve loved everything I’ve made from your blog so far and recently purchased one of your cookbooks. What kind of oil did you use?
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 5:46 pm
Safflower
kimberly jackson saysJune 22, 2020 at 5:09 pm
This is an odd question but do you think the recipe would work as muffins or some type of loaf? I have super small counters and no roller! The recipe looks great and want to figure out how I can make it.
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Make this one As loaf or muffins. You can sprinkle in some
Cinnamon sugar on top. https://www.veganricha.com/vegan-sweet-potato-bread-recipe/
kim saysJune 22, 2020 at 5:56 pm
This is perfect- thx!
ROSEANNE LEWIS-MALONEY saysJune 22, 2020 at 5:58 pm
Can’t wait to try this recipe. I would, however, like to ask…is there a reason for you cutting each individual strip and then rolling into a bun over the more traditional method of rolling the entire piece of dough and then slicing off each roll?
Is the dough too unwieldy? Thank you
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 6:05 pm
Yes it is soft. And doing it is this way is so much easier!!
Roseanne Maloney saysJune 22, 2020 at 7:49 pm
Thanks. You are amazing. I follow very few people, you are truly special.
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 8:56 pm
❤️❤️
Sandra Frost saysJune 22, 2020 at 6:15 pm
The recipe looks great! I was wondering why the direction to cut into 1-inch strips and roll tightly. Maybe the dough texture doesn’t let you shape it into a single roll then cut it into the buns with a dough cutter? Thanks for all these wonderful recipes.
Richa saysJune 22, 2020 at 7:10 pm
Yes it is softer and is much easier to just cut the strips And roll
Mika saysJune 23, 2020 at 8:04 am
I’ve just made this recipe and the result is very good 🙂 I cut them in smaller pieces than what you describe because if I made them bigger, they kept falling off (do I explain myself well?). Now I have about 30 of mini cinnamon rolls that can be eaten in just one bite and it’s great too. Easier to share with others!
Vegan Richa Support saysJune 23, 2020 at 8:24 am
Great idea!
Jan saysJune 23, 2020 at 10:59 am
Probably an odd question but would pureed pumpkin work instead of the sweet potato?
. Thanks
Richa saysJune 23, 2020 at 11:20 am
Yes it will.It’s more moist so use a half a cup off the Puree