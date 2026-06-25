Sticky-sweet-savory teriyaki tofu is a 1-pan dinner that is so simple to make in just half an hour! Serve with rice, quinoa, or with crunchy veggies in tacos or wraps. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options)

This is a really delicious, super quick one-pan weeknight meal. I toss the tofu in some soy sauce and cornstarch, then crisp it up.

The sauce is super easy. You just add all of the ingredients into the pan, bring it to a boil to thicken, and then fold in your tofu with whatever veggies you like. That’s it. It’s super quick and super delicious!

Teriyaki tofu is also versatile. You can change up the flavor of the sauce as you like. You can also switch up the protein. Use tempeh, chickpea tofu, chickpeas or beans, vegan chicken, or soy curls. See the recipe notes for how to make this with alternate proteins, since the cooking method changes slightly for some options.

No matter how you serve it, get ready to fall in love with this fabulously delicious teriyaki tofu!

Why You’ll Love Teriyaki Tofu

super easy 1-pan, 30-minute meal

crispy tofu in sticky, flavor-packed teriyaki sauce

versatile! Serve over rice or quinoa or in tacos, lettuce wraps, etc.

naturally nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options

Easy Teriyaki Tofu (30 minutes, 1 pan) No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 15 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Asian, Japanese SaveSaved Pin Print Sticky-sweet-savory teriyaki tofu is a 1-pan dinner that is so simple to make in just half an hour! Serve with rice, quinoa, or with crunchy veggies in tacos or wraps. (nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu ▢ 15 ounces firm or extra-firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes and torn into 3/4” organic shapes

, ▢ 1 tablespoon soy sauce , or tamari for gluten-free

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 2 teaspoons oil For the Teriyaki Sauce ▢ 1 tablespoon garlic paste , or minced garlic

, ▢ 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

▢ 3 tablespoons soy sauce , or tamari

, ▢ 3 tablespoons maple syrup

▢ 1 tablespoon brown sugar

▢ 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

▢ 1 teaspoon molasses

▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

▢ 1 teaspoon cornstarch , mixed with 2 tablespoons water

, ▢ 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

▢ 3 green onions , chopped into 1” pieces For Garnish ▢ more sesame seeds

▢ chopped green onion Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then tear it into organic shapes or 3/4” pieces. Add the tofu to a bowl and toss with the soy sauce to coat. In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, black pepper, and cornstarch . Sprinkle the mixture over the tofu and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the 2 teaspoons of oil . Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and spread it out evenly. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip and cook another 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the tofu a few more times to crisp most of the edges, then remove from the pan and set aside. This takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can bake the tofu: Toss the tofu with the oil, spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 400°F (205° C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

To make the sauce, add the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, vinegar, molasses, and pepper flakes to the skillet. Bring to a boil, then add the cornstarch slurry, sesame seeds, and green onions. Mix well and bring back to a boil. Simmer for another 2 minutes or so to thicken the sauce. Add in the crisped up tofu, toss well, then switch off the heat. Garnish with more sesame seeds and green onion, and serve over rice, quinoa, lettuce wraps, or however you like. Video Notes Alternate Protein: You can use other proteins such as tempeh, chickpeas, chickpea tofu, vegan chicken, or soy curls. For soy curls, soak 4 ounces in 2 or more cups of stock, lightly drain, and proceed with the crisping steps. Add 1/4 cup extra water to the sauce for soy curls, because they absorb more liquid. For beans or veggies, skip the crisping step and add directly to the sauce. Storage: Store in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or skillet This recipe is naturally nut-free, and it is gluten-free if you use tamari instead of soy sauce. For soy-free, use a soy-free protein, such as chickpea tofu, soy-free vegan chicken, beans, or veggies and use soy-free tamari instead of soy sauce. Nutrition Calories: 205 kcal , Carbohydrates: 24 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 590 mg , Potassium: 181 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 14 g , Vitamin A: 166 IU , Vitamin C: 3 mg , Calcium: 186 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

tofu – Use firm or extra firm tofu, and press it for at least 15 minutes. You can use other proteins such as tempeh, chickpeas, chickpea tofu, vegan chicken, or soy curls. See recipe notes for instructions for these alternatives. Choose an allergy-friendly protein, if needed.

– Use firm or extra firm tofu, and press it for at least 15 minutes. You can use other proteins such as tempeh, chickpeas, chickpea tofu, vegan chicken, or soy curls. See recipe notes for instructions for these alternatives. Choose an allergy-friendly protein, if needed. sauces – Soy sauce adds umami to the tofu and the teriyaki sauce. For the teriyaki sauce, you will also use maple syrup rice wine vinegar, and molasses.

– Soy sauce adds umami to the tofu and the teriyaki sauce. For the teriyaki sauce, you will also use maple syrup rice wine vinegar, and molasses. ground spices – We are seasoning the tofu with garlic powder and black pepper. For the teriyaki sause, red pepper flakes add a touch of heat.

– We are seasoning the tofu with garlic powder and black pepper. For the teriyaki sause, red pepper flakes add a touch of heat. cornstarch – Helps the spices adhere to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Cornstarch also thickens the teriyaki sauce.

– Helps the spices adhere to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Cornstarch also thickens the teriyaki sauce. aromatics – Garlic and ginger add so much flavor to the sauce! You can use garlic paste or minced garlic.

– Garlic and ginger add so much flavor to the sauce! You can use garlic paste or minced garlic. brown sugar – Adds sweetness to the sauce.

– Adds sweetness to the sauce. sesame seeds – Add texture and protein to the sauce. We are also using it for garnish.

– Add texture and protein to the sauce. We are also using it for garnish. green onions – Adds umami to the sauce and acts as a garnish, as well.

💡Tips While the tofu presses, prep all of the sauce ingredients, so they are ready to go.

You want the tofu to be nice and crisp, so it doesn’t get soft when you add it to the sauce, so make sure to cook it on all sides during the crisping step.

How to Make Teriyaki Tofu

Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then tear it into organic shapes or 3/4” pieces. Add the tofu to a bowl and toss with the soy sauce to coat. In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, black pepper, and cornstarch. Sprinkle the mixture over the tofu and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and spread it out evenly. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip and cook another 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the tofu a few more times to crisp most of the edges, then remove from the pan and set aside. This takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can bake the tofu: Toss the tofu with the oil, spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 400°F (205° C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

To make the sauce, add the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, vinegar, molasses, and pepper flakes to the skillet.

Bring to a boil, then add the cornstarch slurry, sesame seeds, and green onions. Mix well and bring back to a boil. Simmer for another 2 minutes or so to thicken the sauce.

Add in the crisped up tofu, toss well, then switch off the heat.

Garnish with more sesame seeds and green onion.

Serve hot. Store in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or skillet

How to Serve Teriyaki Tofu

Serve over rice, quinoa, lettuce wraps, or however you like.