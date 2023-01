Easy 1 Pot Thai Skillet Noodles stir fry! These inspired drunken noodles come together in 30 minutes and don’t need noodles cooked separately. Everything cooks in 1 pot!

Thai cuisine has always fascinated me. The bold flavors, the use of different textures and colors, one pot meals, and above all the fact that most dishes come together super quickly.

My Vegan Thai Basil Fried Rice and my Thai pumpkin Curry recipe are some of my favorite recipes ever and I make them all the time. These easy skillet noodles are inspired from Pad kee mao (drunken noodles). They come together quickly and hit the right spots!

You know me, I am a huge fan of cooking pasta in a skillet! Have you tried some of my skillet lasagnas? Life-changing!

Preparing pasta in a skillet along with the sauce ingredients drastically shortens the total cooking time.

The exact cooking times will vary based on the noodles and brands, so keep an eye on them. If you are unsure, make them separately and add precooked noodles, then add to the veggies and sauces. See recipe notes for that method.

More Stir-Fry Recipes

Miso Gochujang Tofu Stir Fry

Tofu Jalfrezi (Indian Smoky Tofu Bell Pepper Tomato stir fry)

Spiced Spinach Tofu Stir fry 1 Pot 15 Minutes

Sweet Sour Tofu Veggie Stir Fry

Print Recipe No ratings yet Thai Style Skillet Wide Rice Noodle Stir Fry These Thai Skillet Noodles are made in just 1 skillet and need no precooking the noodles. This is an adapted Pad Kee Mao made in 1 -pot, the whole family will love! 30 mins Glutenfree Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 244 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

2 cloves of garlic thinly sliced or minced

1 green chili thinly sliced

5 ounces ( 141.75 g ) thinly sliced mushroom

1 tablespoon soy sauce , tamari for gluten-free

2 cups ( 475 ml ) water or broth

1/4 teaspoon salt ,omit if using salted broth

6 ounces ( 170 g ) wide rice noodles Thai style dry noodles To add later: 1/2 of a bell pepper, green or red or both

1 cup ( 95 g ) chopped broccoli, broccolini or Chinese broccoli

2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce , tamari for gluten-free

1 teaspoon molasses

1 tablespoon vegan fish sauce or 1 tablespoon vegan oyster sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon corn starch or tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons Thai-basil

chopped green onion for garnish Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once hot, add onion, garlic, green chili and a good pinch of salt and cook until onion is starting to turn translucent. Then add the mushroom and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the soy sauce/tamari and mix in, then once the sauce is sizzling add in the water and salt and mix in.

Add the noodles and press them in until covered with water, then cover with lid and cook for 7 to 8 minutes. Check at the 7 minute mark if the noodles are cooked otherwise cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the type of noodle, they can get done anywhere from 7 minutes to 11 minutes.

Then open the lid, add the vegetables and mix in.

In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, molasses, fish sauce, brown sugar, corn starch and white pepper and mix. Add the sauce to the skillet and bring to a boil to thicken.

Add in the chopped Thai basil and green onion and mix in. Switch off the heat, close the lid and let it sit for 1-2 minutes and serve. Notes Add more protein : You can also make this stir fry hearty by adding some tofu in along with the mushrooms. Sauté and continue.

: You can also make this stir fry hearty by adding some tofu in along with the mushrooms. Sauté and continue. Precook noodles: cook the noodles in a saucepan with water as mentioned on the package. Drain and rinse with cold water and set aside. Cook the onion garlic mushroom as written above, then add the veggies and sauce mixture from the “To add later section” and cover and cook for 2-3 mins so broccoli is cooked through and sauce thickens a bit. Add in the noodles and Thai basil and toss well. Take off heat. Add green onion, cover and let it sit for a min and then serve Nutrition Nutrition Facts Thai Style Skillet Wide Rice Noodle Stir Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 244 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 0.5g 3% Sodium 1186mg 52% Potassium 672mg 19% Carbohydrates 45g 15% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 13g 14% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 1322IU 26% Vitamin C 87mg 105% Calcium 76mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

For this recipe, I recommend wide rice noodles or other Thai-style dry noodles. You find them in the Asian section of your grocery store

garlic, chili, and onion are fried to create a good savory and slightly spicy base for all the following ingredients

veggies: a colorful mix of mushrooms, bell pepper, and broccoli or broccolini

for the drunken noodle style stir-fry sauce, we mix molasses, vegan fish sauce, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Cornstarch is added for thickening the sauce and a pinch of white pepper for heat.

fresh Thai basil is used for finishing the dish

Tips:

Add your favorite veggies to this, spinach, peas, snow peas, julienned carrots, or zucchini would be fantastic.

If kids are eating with you, skip the chilies.

If you don’t have vegan fish sauce, add a tad more soy sauce.

How to make Thai Skillet Noodles

Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 teaspoons of oil.

Once hot add onion, garlic, green chili and a good pinch of salt and cook until onion is starting to turn translucent. Then add mushroom and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the sauces and mix in, then once the sauce is sizzling add in the water and salt and mix in.

Add the noodles and press them in until covered with water, then cover with a lid and cook for 7 to 8 minutes.





Check at the 7-minute mark if the noodles are cooked otherwise cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the type, the noodled can get done anywhere from 7 minutes to 11 minutes.

Then open the lid, add the vegetables and mix in.

In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, molasses, fish sauce, brown sugar, cornstarch, and white pepper and mix in.

Add the sauce to the skillet and bring to a boil to thicken.

Add in the chopped Thai basil and green onion and mix in. Switch off the heat, close the lid and let it sit for 1-2 minutes and serve.

Add more protein:

You can also make this stir-fry hearty by adding some tofu along with the mushrooms. Sauté and continue.

Precook the noodle stir fry method

Cook the noodles in a saucepan with water as mentioned on the package. Drain and rinse with cold water and set aside.

Cook the onion and garlic mushroom as written, then add the veggies and sauce mixture from the “To add later section” and cover and cook for 2-3 mins so the broccoli is cooked through and the sauce thickens a bit.

Add in the noodles and Thai basil and toss well. Take off the heat. Add green onion, cover, and let it sit for a minute and then serve.

Storage:

Rice noodles dry out on storing so preferably make and serve fresh.

If refrigerating , keep for upto 2 days. Reheat with more sauce and some broth.