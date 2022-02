Vegan Indian Tofu Jalfrezi – this one-pan dinner features pan-seared tofu, onion and bell peppers simmered in a spicy smoky sauce flavored with a blend of fresh ginger and garlic, along with Indian spices. Serve with naan! Nutfree, Glutenfree. Option for Soyfree and onion garlic free.

Fans of spicy food will LOVE this easy Vegan Tofu Jalfrezi. This is a popular Indian dish and one of the spicier curries you can find on a restaurant menu. I already have a vegetable jalfrezi recipe on the blog so think of this as a heartier version with big chunks of pan-seared tofu added to the gravy. The flavorful sauce makes for an excellent match for tofu.

Jalfrezi loosely translates to hot stir fry. This dish evolved to use up leftovers and spice them up over high heat with onion and peppers. The seared peppers add smokyness. Some tomato adds the sauce. This is a versatile recipe, use veggies or beans or other additions and use whichever spices you have!

Tofu is such a versatile plant-based addition to curries(although there have been shortages because of the pandemic and I’ve started using soy curls as well) I love how it takes on the flavor of any sauce or marinade in many different cuisines and trust me, this Smoky bell pepper tofu stir fry is amazing!

The jalfrezi sauce is spicy and smoky and flavored with smoked paprika and coriander and garam masala. Your home will be filled with a tantalizing aroma while your curry simmering away. All in all, this easy one skillet dinner takes only about 30 minutes to make, and trust me, you will be going back for seconds. Maximum flavor with minimal effort.

Serve this Jalfrezi with rice or some hot roti or naan or pita bread and mop up all the delicious sauce until the last drop of jalfrezi sauce is cleaned off your plate.

Why will you love this Tofu Jalfrezi?

It’s a quick one pot weeknight meal

Serve it with flatbread, bread or rice or add to tacos or wraps! Or over mashed potatoes

It’s naturally Nutfree and Gluten-free

options to make without tofu are listed in the recipe notes

All the restaurant style flavor in your home

option to make it without onion and garlic is also in the notes

MORE INDIAN COMFORT FOOD

Print Recipe No ratings yet Indian Tofu Jalfrezi (One Pan Smoky Tofu Pepper Tomato stir fry) Vegan Tofu Jalfrezi Curry - pan seared tofu and bell peppers simmered in a spicy smoky sauce flavored with a blend of fresh ginger and garlic, along with Indian spices. Serve with naan! Glutenfrrr Nutfrrr , Soyfree option Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 139 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 14 ounce ( 400 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed at least for 15 minutes and cubed

2 teaspoons oil , divided

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 whole dried red chilies such as cayenne or Thai or Kashmiri chilies for mild Break the chilies into 2 only if you want extra heat

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

1/2 large red bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2 large green bell pepper thinly sliced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons minced ginger

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cayenne less for less heat

4 ounces tomato puree

1/2 teaspoon or more salt

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon fenugreek leaves

cilantro for garnish

Optional: 2 drops of liquid smoke Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven't already. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Then once the oil is hot, add in your tofu and toss and cook until tofu is golden on most of the edges. Then remove from the skillet.

Add the other teaspoon of oil and cook at medium high heat.

Once the oil is hot, add in the cumin seeds and mix. Once the cumin seeds are sizzling and have changed color, add in the dried chilies and mix in.

Add in the onion, half of the red bell pepper, half of the green bell pepper, and smoked paprika and mix well. Cook until the onion is golden on most of the edges.

Then add in the ginger, garlic and mix well. Add in the coriander and cayenne and mix and cook for another minute or two to cook the garlic as well as to toast the spices.

Then add in the tomato puree, lime juice, salt, liquid smoke if using, and toss well. Add in the reserved bell peppers and mix in and bring to a boil.

Then add in the toasted tofu and fenugreek leaves and mix well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Reduce the heat to low and cover and cook for 3 minutes to meld the flavors , then remove the cover. Garnish with cilantro, lime juice, and serve with some flatbread, naan , pita bread or over rice. or add to tacos or wraps! Notes To make this jalfrezi soy-free, Use chickpeas or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can/1.5 cups cooked chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu. With chickpeas, skip the first step.

You can also use vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, potato, green beans, carrots. Cook them in the first step and instead of the tofu until they're al dente and set aside and then add to the sauce and cover and cook for at least 5 minutes. To make this without onion garlic: omit the onion. Use more peppers and some julienned zucchini. Omit the garlic and double the fenugreek leaves Nutrition Nutrition Facts Indian Tofu Jalfrezi (One Pan Smoky Tofu Pepper Tomato stir fry) Amount Per Serving Calories 139 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 307mg 13% Potassium 305mg 9% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 1235IU 25% Vitamin C 68mg 82% Calcium 144mg 14% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

I recommend firm or extra firm tofu for this recipe and you want this pressed at least for 15 minutes and cubed

spices: hot oil is seasoned with cumin seeds and dried red chilies to get the gravy started

red onions and, thinly sliced bell peppers are sauteed in this spiced oil

smoked paprika, ginger, garlic, coriander, and cayenne are added for that authentic flavor

we add tomato puree lends the perfect balance of sweetness, acidity, body, and color to the sauce

lime juice helps with the heat

dried fenugreek leaves are the traditional finishing ingredient and adds that authentic touch to the curry. I also like to add cilantro

liquid smoke: be careful here – a little goes a very long way but I just love this here

Tips:

For a less spicy version, add less cayenne

To make this tofu jalfrezi curry soy-free, you can use chickpeas or chickpea tofu. You can use 1 can of chickpeas or 2 cups of cubed chickpea tofu.

To make this without soy, you can also use vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, potato, green beans, carrots. Cook them in the first step and instead of the tofu until they’re al dente and set aside and then add to the sauce and cover and cook for at least 5 minutes.

You can also use chickpeas. You have to skip the first step to toast. Just add them when the sauce is ready and simmer for 5 minutes.

How to make Tofu Jalfrezi:

Press and cube the tofu if you haven’t already. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Then once the oil is hot, add in your tofu and toss and cook until tofu is golden on most of the edges. Then remove from the skillet.

Add the other teaspoon of oil and cook at medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add in the cumin seeds and mix.

Once the cumin seeds are sizzling and have changed color, add in the dried chilies and mix in.

Add in the onion, half of the red bell pepper, half of the green bell pepper, and smoked paprika and mix well. Cook until the onion is golden on most of the edges.

Then add in the ginger, garlic and mix well. Add in the coriander and cayenne and mix and cook for another minute or two to cook the garlic as well as toast the spices.

Then add in your tomato puree, lime juice, salt, liquid smoke if using, and toss well. Add in the reserved bell peppers and mix in and bring to a boil.

Now, add in your toasted tofu , fenugreek leaves, and mix well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Reduce the heat to low and cover and cook for 3-4 minutes then remove the cover then garnish with cilantro, lime juice, and serve with some flatbread, naan, or over rice.

Like most stews and Indian curries, the flavor of this tofu Jalfrezi will be even better the next day. So feel free to make a double or triple batch so there are plenty of yummy leftovers for later in the week.

Storage:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month.