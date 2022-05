For a savory vegan breakfast make this Breakfast Quesadilla with Smoky Potatoes, Fried Tofu and Eggy Hummus. It can be made ahead of time and assembled right before serving! Meal prep win! Gluten-free option included.

Trouble getting out of bed in the morning? These savory delicious quesadillas are what will wake you up in the morning. Crispy golden tortillas filled with smoky vegan potatoes (oh my gosh, make these pronto) and pan-fried tofu as well as hummus. We add some Indian sulfur salt to the hummus to give it an eggy taste because it’s a breakfast quesadilla after all, right?

This is an amazing quesadilla recipe that you can make ahead of time. Just prep the fillings beforehand then assemble and grill the quesadilla or make a sandwich and serve!

Oh, and do try to save the potatoes for the quesadilla. They are highly addictive with that smoky flavor and that savory seasoning! You can serve these on the side with other breakfast as well such as vegan omelets or quiche or scramble or savory waffles

Why you will love these quesadillas

The simple peppered tofu, Smoky potatoes and cheese and hummus make a perfect satisfying breakfast

the smoky potatoes

quick breakfast when you make the complements ahead

versatile, make sandwiches or a wrap or just serve in a plate with toasted bread and roasted veggies or a scramble

did I mention the bacony smoky potatoes?



Ingredients For the Tofu: 1 teaspoon oil

14 ounces ( 395 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced ¼ inch thick slices.

Salt and pepper as needed. For the eggy hummus layer: ½ cup ( 123 g ) plain hummus

¼ teaspoon indian sulphur salt, kala namak

½ teaspoon turmeric For the smoky potato layer 3 ( 639 g ) medium potatoes Peeled and thinly sliced(4-5 mm thick)

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for Glutenfree

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1-2 drops of liquid smoke, optional

2 teaspoons oil Other layers: baby spinach or greens of choice

vegan cheese slices of choice I use Chao or follow your heart American

4 tortillas Instructions Press and slice the tofu if you haven’t already. Add 1-2 teaspoon of oil to a skillet over medium heat.

Once hot, add the tofu slices and cook till golden on most edges. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper, set aside.

Make your eggy hummus : Add the hummus, kala namak and turmeric to a bowl and mix really well. This is optional eggy layer. if you don’t like the flavor of kala namak then just skip the kala namak and turmeric and just use plain hummus as the spread.

To make the smoky potatoes : Peel and slice your potatoes . In a small bowl add all of the marinade ingredients and mix really well. Set aside.

Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a large skillet and add the potatoes to the skillet. Add as many slices that fit without overlapping. Cook until they are golden on one side. Then flip and continue to cook for 2 minutes.

Then add some of the marinade over all the potatoes to coat really well. Or brush over the potatoes. Once the marinade has stuck to potatoes and is sizzling, and potatoes are cooked to preference, remove from the skillet. Repeat for any remaining potatoes.

Assemble the quesadilla : You will need about 4 medium to large tortillas here. Take one tortilla, add a layer of cheese, then top it with some greens, the potatoes, tofu slices, add a layer of hummus to the top tortilla, then place on a skillet over medium or medium high heat. Press it down so the cheese melts then slide it onto a plate, slice and serve.

Once the bottom tortilla is a bit golden, carefully flip it to continue to brown the other side.

You can also make sandwiches with the ingredients instead of quesadilla. Add 2 layers of cheese and the fillings in between and grill. Notes You can also make sandwiches with the ingredients instead of quesadillas. Add 2 layers of cheese and the fillings in between and grill.

To make these Glutenfree , use store bought gf tortilla or make my gf cauliflower flatbread.

To make these Glutenfree , use store bought gf tortilla or make my gf cauliflower flatbread.

, use store bought gf tortilla or make my gf cauliflower flatbread. To make these Soyfree; use my chickpea tofu and coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Add 1 tsp chickpea miso to the marinade as well Nutrition Nutrition Facts Breakfast Quesadilla with Smoky Bacony Potatoes Amount Per Serving Calories 296 Calories from Fat 144 % Daily Value* Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 648mg 28% Potassium 182mg 5% Carbohydrates 24g 8% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 15g 30% Calcium 180mg 18% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin A 255IU 5% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

How to Make Vegan Breakfast Quesadilla

Press and slice the tofu if you haven’t already. Add 1-2 teaspoon of oil to a skillet over medium heat.

Once hot, add the tofu slices and cook till golden on most edges. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper, set aside.

Make your eggy hummus:. Add the hummus, kala namak and turmeric to a bowl and mix really well. This is optional eggy layer. if you don’t like the flavor of kala namak then just skip the kala namak and turmeric and just use plain hummus as the spread.

To make the smoky potatoes: Peel and slice your potatoes. In a small bowl add all of the marinade ingredients and mix really well. Set aside.

Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a large skillet and add the potatoes to the skillet. Add as many slices that fit without overlapping. Cook until they are golden on one side.

Then flip and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Then add some of the marinade over all the potatoes to coat really well. Or brush over the potatoes.





Once the marinade has stuck to potatoes and is sizzling, and potatoes are cooked to preference, remove from the skillet. Repeat for any remaining potatoes.

Assemble the quesadilla: You will need about 4 medium to large tortillas here. Take one tortilla, add a layer of cheese, then top it with greens, the potatoes, tofu slices, add a layer of hummus to the top tortilla,, then place on a skillet over medium heat.

And another tortilla. You can cook this quesadilla on your skillet by placing it on the skillet over medium-high heat. or use a panini press.

Once the bottom tortilla is a bit golden, carefully flip it to continue to brown the other side. Press it down so the cheese melts then slide it onto a plate, slice and serve.

While you can make the fillings ahead of time, I recommend eating these fresh from the griddle. Always serve your quesadillas fresh, when they’re hot, crunchy and the cheese gooey. Otherwise, they can get soggy and the cheese will harden a bit. If this does happen, worry not, you can still pop them in the oven to warm them up.

Storage

Store the layers separately in the fridge for upto 3 days, then make quesadillas or grilled sandwiches when needed