Lentil trail mix is a super delicious snack, and here I will show you three ways to make it! Peanut gochujang, Indian Chivda, Doritos Nacho flavor! This high protein, savory granola is easy and fun to make and a perfect breakfast or snack. (16 grams of protein and fiber per serving!)

When I shared my red lentil granola recipe, quite a few of you asked for a savory version, and today I’m sharing three different ways to make savory lentil granola/trail mix! Make all three flavors of this delicious lentil trail mix, or triple your favorite flavoring and make one big batch.

Why three ways? Because I just couldn’t decide between these amazing flavors: Indian-spiced, peanut gochujang, and nacho spice. So, I decided to let you choose for yourself!

This trail mix/savory granola recipe uses split red lentils (aka masoor dal) as the base. You cook the red lentils on the stovetop until they are just al dente, and they roast up to be light and crisp in the oven with your seasonings of choice.

The result is a protein-packed snack that is absolutely full of flavor, no matter which seasoning mix you choose! A serving of this trail mix has around 16 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber. You can amp up the protein even more by folding in hemp seeds into the granola once it has finished roasting.

The Indian-spiced lentils are inspired by Indian chivda, which usually uses rice flakes or other flaked or puffed grains. It is spicy savory with some balancing sweet from raisins or dates and is fantastically delicious!

For the nacho spiced savory lentil trail mix, a took inspiration from my nacho cheese granola bars. It’s your favorite snacking chip in crisp trail mix form! you can adjust it to your flavor preference. Add more cayenne for more heat or more nutritional yeast for more cheesiness.

If you love gochujang, definitely try the peanut gochujang lentil trail mix which has an amazing savory-spicy flavor with a hint of sweetness. It pairs so well with the crunchy peanuts! Comment below on which one will you try first!

Why You’ll Love Lentil Trail Mix

protein- and fiber-packed breakfast or snack with 16 grams each of protein and fiber per serving!

make all three flavors or choose from 3 amazing flavors: Indian-spiced, peanut gochujang, or nacho cheese

deep flavors and incredible textures

naturally gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options included

High Protein Lentil Trail Mix 5 from 2 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 45 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr Servings: 6 Course: Breakfast, Snack Cuisine: American, Indian, Korean SaveSaved Pin Print Lentil trail mix is a super delicious snack, and here I will show you three ways to make it! This high protein, savory granola is easy and fun to make and a perfect breakfast or snack. (16 grams of protein and fiber per serving!) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Lentils ▢ 1 1/2 cups dry split red lentils , masoor dal

, ▢ 5 cups water

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt For the Indian-Spiced Lentil Trail Mix ▢ 10 curry leaves , chopped

, ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as Serrano or Indian chili, finely chopped

, ▢ 1 tablespoon oil

▢ 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala blend , or dry mango powder (amchur)

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped cashews , raw or roasted, or peanuts

, ▢ 2 tablespoons large flake dry coconut

▢ 2 tablespoons raisins , or use chopped dates

, ▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar

▢ 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ pepper flakes or cayenne , for heat, optional For the Peanut Gochujang Lentil Trail Mix ▢ 1 tablespoon gochujang

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/4 cup roasted unsalted peanuts , chopped, optional

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped candied ginger , or dates For the Nacho Cheese Lentil Trail Mix ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 2 teaspoons paprika

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cayenne , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast or more, to taste

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kala namak or 1/2 teaspoon Tajin

▢ 3 teaspoons oil , divided Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the lentils. Wash the red lentils, and add them to a saucepan with the water and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, skimming off any foam that forms. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover, and simmer for 6 to 7 minutes until the lentils are al dente. They should turn from pink to light yellow and be tender but not mushy. Even if you overcook a little it will be work out fine. Immediately drain the lentils through a strainer and let them sit for at least 15 minutes to drain well. Shake occasionally while you prep your spice blends. Make the Indian-spiced trail mix. Combine the curry leaves and green chili in a small bowl, then heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, pour it over the chili-curry leaf mixture. (Alternatively, add the chili and curry leaves to the skillet and cook for a few seconds then switch off heat) The hot oil will cook the green chilis and curry leaves a little bit. Mix in the turmeric and chaat masala , then set aside.

Spread the 1/3 of the drained lentils(1 1/4 cup cooked lentils) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer, no more than two lentils thick. Bake at 320°F (160° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the lentils start to dry out.

Remove the pan from the oven, and drizzle the prepared spiced oil over the lentils. Add salt, chopped cashews or peanuts, coconut, and optional pepper flakes or cayenne. Mix well and bake at 290°F (145° C) for another 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once in between. When the lentils are nicely crisp and the nuts are getting toasted, remove the pan from the oven. Stir in the raisins and sugar while still hot. Taste and adjust the flavor. If any lentils remain slightly soft, let the tray sit in the turned-off still warm oven for 10 minutes to finish crisping. Cool completely and store or serve. Make the peanut gochujang trail mix. Combine the gochujang, maple syrup, oil, garlic powder, and salt in a bowl and mix really well. (Optionally add in 2 teaspoons gochugaru pepper flakes for additional flavor.) Mix 3/4 of this Gochujang mixture with 1/3 of the drained lentils , (1 1/4 cup cooked) and spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer. Bake at 290°F (145° C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the lentils start to dry and crisp around the edges.

Remove the tray from the oven. Toss the peanuts with the remaining gochujang mixture . Loosen up the lentils from the parchment, so you get these clusters of lentils, and then mix in the peanuts and the lemon zest . Spread it out really well, breaking up any clumps. Drizzle with an additional teaspoon of oil if needed, and return the tray to bake at 275°F (135° C) for about 15 minutes, keeping a close eye so the lentils do not get too brown from the maple syrup and gochujang. If they begin to brown too much, turn off the oven and let the tray sit inside for 10 minutes.

Once the lentils are crisp, remove from the oven and fold in candied ginger or dates. Let it cool completely before storing or serving. Make the nacho spice trail mix. Mix all the nacho spices and salt together in a small bowl. Toss 1/3 of the drained lentils(1 1/4 cup cooked red lentils) with the 2 teaspoons oil and the spice mix . Spread onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing some of the lentils together to form small clusters. (This is optional, you can leave lentils as is as well. Try both ways and let me know what you prefer!) Bake at 320°F (160° C) for 25 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven, stir, drizzle with another teaspoon of oil for crisper results. Bake at 290°F (145° C) for another 15 to 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until the lentils are golden and crisp. I usually drizzle another 1-2 teaspoons oil as this trail mix doesn’t have the seeet chewy additions And can feel a bit dry. Add some dates or cranberries or add some oil. Cool completely, then store or serve. Video Notes Storage : Let all lentil trail mixes cool completely before storing in an airtight jar. Savory lentil granola will keep for up to 2 weeks in a closed container at room temperature or up to 5 weeks in the refrigerator.

Storage : Let all lentil trail mixes cool completely before storing in an airtight jar. Savory lentil granola will keep for up to 2 weeks in a closed container at room temperature or up to 5 weeks in the refrigerator.

More protein: Add a few tablespoons of hemp seeds into any of these trail mixes after they are done baking. This will increase the protein quite a bit. You can make just one variety or all three. If you are making just one variety, triple the amount of seasonings or reduce the amount of lentils you are cooking to 1/2 cup dry split red lentils. For the nacho spiced lentil trail mix, you can add more cayenne for more heat or more nutritional yeast for more cheesiness. Add some lemon zest for tang Nutritional information is for 1 serve of the total lentils These trail mixes are all naturally gluten-free, as long as you use a gluten-free gochujang for the gochuhang peanut trail mix. The Indian-spiced and nacho cheese trail mixes are both soy-free. If you can find soy-free gochujang, you can use that to make the gochujang peanut trail mix soy-free. The nacho cheese trail mix is also nut-free. Nutrition Calories: 339 kcal , Carbohydrates: 42 g , Protein: 16 g , Fat: 13 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Sodium: 620 mg , Potassium: 663 mg , Fiber: 16 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 484 IU , Vitamin C: 37 mg , Calcium: 56 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients

spilt red lentils – Also called masoor dal. Make sure you are using the split lentils, not regular red lentils.

– Also called masoor dal. Make sure you are using the split lentils, not regular red lentils. Indian spice mix – This spice mix combined curry leaves, green chili, oil, turmeric, chaat masala or dry mango powder, cashew or peanuts, coconut, raisins, sugar, and salt. You can also add pepper flakes or cayenne, if you want a little bit of heat. This mix is gluten-free and soy-free but does contain nuts. Omit nuts if needed

– This spice mix combined curry leaves, green chili, oil, turmeric, chaat masala or dry mango powder, cashew or peanuts, coconut, raisins, sugar, and salt. You can also add pepper flakes or cayenne, if you want a little bit of heat. This mix is gluten-free and soy-free but does contain nuts. Omit nuts if needed peanut gochujang mix – We combine gochujang with maple syrup, oil, garlic powder, lemon zest, peanuts, and candied ginger or dates. For gluten-free and/or soy-free, use a gluten-free and/or soy-free gochujang. For nut free, simply omit the peanuts.

– We combine gochujang with maple syrup, oil, garlic powder, lemon zest, peanuts, and candied ginger or dates. For gluten-free and/or soy-free, use a gluten-free and/or soy-free gochujang. For nut free, simply omit the peanuts. nacho cheese spice – This is a blend of salt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, nutritional yeast, kala namak or Tajin, and oil. You can adjust the heat by using more or less cayenne and make it more or less cheesy by adjusting the amount of nutritional yeast. This trail mix mixture is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

💡Tips Keep an eye on the lentils and the trail mix as they bake, stirring when needed to avoid overcooking the mixture on the edges of the pan.

You do want your lentil trail mix to be very dry and crisp when it comes out of the oven. If there are still mushy lentils, put the pan into the turned-off oven and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes to dry things out more.

Make sure that you cool the trail mix completely before storing.

How to Cook the Lentils

Wash the red lentils, and add them to a saucepan with the water and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, skimming off any foam that forms. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover, and simmer for 6 to 7 minutes until the lentils are al dente.

They should turn from pink to light yellow and be tender but not mushy, though if you overcook a little it will still work fine. Immediately drain the lentils through a strainer and let them sit for at least 15 minutes to drain well. Shake occasionally while you prep your spice blends.

How to Make the Indian-Spiced Trail Mix

Combine the curry leaves and green chili in a small bowl, then heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, pour it over the chili-curry leaf mixture. The hot oil will cook the green chilis and curry leaves a little bit. Mix in the turmeric and chaat masala, then set aside.

Alternatively, heat oil in a skillet over medium low heat. When hot, add the curry leaves and chilies and cook for a few seconds then turn off heat. Add spices

Spread the 1/3 of the drained lentils (1 1/4 cup cooked) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer, no more than two lentils thick. Bake at 320°F (160° C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the lentils start to dry out.

Remove the pan from the oven, and drizzle the prepared spiced oil over the lentils. Add salt, chopped cashews or peanuts, coconut, and optional pepper flakes or cayenne.

Mix well, spread it out again, and bake at 290°F (145° C) for another 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once in between. When the lentils are nicely crisp and the nuts are getting toasted, remove the pan from the oven. Stir in the raisins and sugar while still hot.

Taste and adjust the flavor. If any lentils remain slightly soft, let the tray sit in the turned-off oven for 10 minutes to finish crisping. Cool completely and store or serve.

How to Make the Peanut Gochujang Savory Trail Mimx

Combine the gochujang, maple syrup, oil, garlic powder, and salt in a bowl and mix really well. Mix 3/4 of this mixture with 1/3 of the drained lentils (1 to 1 1/4 cup cooked lentils), and spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer. Bake at 290°F (145° C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the lentils start to dry and crisp around the edges.

Remove the tray from the oven. Toss the peanuts with the remaining gochujang mixture. Loosen up the lentils from the parchment, so you get these clusters of lentils, and then mix in the peanuts and the lemon zest.

Spread it out really well, breaking up any clumps. Drizzle with an additional teaspoon of oil if needed, and return the tray to bake at 275°F (135° C) for about 15 minutes, keeping a close eye so the lentils do not get too brown from the maple syrup and gochujang. If they begin to brown too much, turn off the oven and let the tray sit inside for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the lentils are crisp, remove from the oven and fold in candied ginger or dates. Let it cool completely before storing or serving.

How to Make the Nacho Cheese Savory Trail Mix

Mix all the nacho spices and salt together in a small bowl. Toss 1/3 of the drained lentils (1 1/4 cup cooked) with the 2 teaspoons oil and the spice mix. Spread onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing some of the lentils together to form small clusters. Bake at 320°F (160° C) for 25 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven, stir, drizzle with another teaspoon of oil for crisper trail mix, Bake at 290°F (145° C) for another 15 to 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until the lentils are golden and crisp. This mix can feel a bit dry as there is no sweet or chewy element. Add some chopped dates or drizzle a bit of oil. Cool completely, then store or serve.

How to Serve Lentil Trail Mix

This is a delicious snack to eat by the handful. It makes a great high protein, on-the-go breakfast. You can also sprinkle these onto salads, bowl meals, or soups to add more flavor and protein as well as some good crunch!