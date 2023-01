Vegan Chicken Changezi – marinated baked tofu chunks are simmered in a rich, mild tomato coconut gravy to create a vegan version of the popular spicy chicken changezi. Vegan & Gluten-free + Soy-free Option.

For a flavor-packed weeknight dinner that is plant-based and gluten-free, try this Vegan Chicken Changezi! Chicken Changezi is a popular dish usually found in restaurants in Delhi. It is a rather spicy chicken curry for which the chicken is marinated, then cooked or pan-fried.

While it cooks you make a sauce that varies a lot based on the restaurant. Sometimes the onions and cashews are fried together and blended up for the sauce. Sometimes chopped onions are cooked to golden and then blended.

To balance the heat from the chili, some cream is added. For the cream part, you can use non-dairy cream such as cashew cream, or use cashew milk, coconut milk, or some yogurt.

For this recipe, we use tofu that has been torn up into organic shapes and marinated in a flavorful marinade and then baked. You can also pan-fry the tofu if you like.

The original recipe requires the premade sauce to be reheated and kind of panfried in some butter and then the tofu/vegan chicken is added to the sauce and then garnished with cilantro, chili, and some more butter and served. But for simplifying the recipe, I cook the sauce and then add the baked tofu. You can also use store bought vegan chicken subs, soycurls or chickpeas here.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Chicken Changezi Vegan Chicken Changezi - marinated baked tofu chunks are simmered in a rich, mild tomato coconut sauce to create a vegan version of the popular spicy chicken dish chicken changezi. Vegan & Gluten-free + Soy-free Option. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 240 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the “chicken” tofu: 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 10 minutes

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste or you can use finely minced ginger and garlic

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala or use amchur(dry mango powder)

1 teaspoon paprika or use 1/2 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons cornstarch or tapioca starch

1/2 teaspoon Freshly ground black pepper For the sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

1 1/4 cups of chopped red onion or 1 medium/large onion chopped

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste or you can use finely minced ginger and garlic

½ hot green chili such as serrano finely chopped For the spices: 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons water

1 cup ( 245 g ) canned tomato puree or unseasoned tomato sauce ,

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) coconut milk (Use atleast 1/2 cup coconut cream) , or 1/3 cup yogurt + 2/3 cup water

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves or omit if you don't have it

1 teaspoon vegan butter For garnish: 1 green chili thinly sliced

Generous pinch of chaat masala or garam masala

Chopped cilantro Instructions Make the tofu chicken ; press the tofu if you haven’t already then tear the tofu using your hands into organic shapes. Add the tofu to a bowl and add the ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, and oil and toss well to coat. To a small bowl add all the spices and cornstarch and mix really well. Sprinkle the mixture all over the tofu pieces and toss well to coat.

Spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400ºF (205ºC) for 22-25 minutes until crispy to preference.

Meanwhile, make the sauce ; add oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is evenly golden brown. Keep stirring occasionally and add splashes of water to help the heat get conducted evenly so that the onions brown evenly. 8-12 minutes

Add in the ginger garlic paste and green chili and mix well. Add all the spices and 2-3 tablespoons of water. Mix really well and cook for one minute to roast the spices and the ginger garlic paste. Mix in the tomato puree and coconut milk. Bring to a boil. (If you are using pureed crushed or fresh tomatoes instead of canned tomato puree, add just the tomato puree first and cook for 5-6 minutes to thicken a bit and then add the coconut milk.)

Once the sauce is boiling consistently, mix really well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Then add in the fenugreek leaves, vegan butter, and the baked tofu. Toss well to coat and switch off the heat.

Garnish with garam masala, chaat masala, cilantro, and sliced green chili. Serve with roti, Naan , flatbread or rice. Notes - For a thicker sauce, Mix 1 teaspoon of flour into the coconut milk and then add it to the pan. -Soy-free you can use other vegan chicken or chicken substitutes, seitan or chickpeas, or cauliflower. If using cauliflower bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cauliflower is cooked through. Then add it to the sauce. If using chickpeas, marinate for about 5-10 minutes then add them to the sauce. Soy curls (5-6 ounces); rehydrate the soy curls in hot broth and squeeze to remove excess moisture, then proceed with the recipe to marinate and bake. Oil-free: omit the oil in the tofu. Sauté onion with 2-4 tbsp broth. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chicken Changezi Amount Per Serving Calories 240 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 802mg 35% Potassium 234mg 7% Carbohydrates 16g 5% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 700IU 14% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 168mg 17% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage

Store in a closed container refrigerated for into 3 days.