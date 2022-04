Packed with flavor this vegan Tofu Rogan Josh is a plant-based version of the classic restaurant-style dish. This rich and fragrant kashmiri curry can be ready in just under an hour and is rich in protein. Gluten-free Nutfree, Soyfree option. No onion garlic tomato

Coming at you with another plant-based version of a classic Indian dish – Kashmiri Rogan Josh. This dish is a popular dish from the state of Kashmir, usually made with some kind of meat. It is often served as a part of wazwan(multi course meal). Rogan josh roughly translates to a fiery hot or fiery looking dish cooked in oil. The color of the dish comes from Kashmiri chilies and ratanjot(alkanet flowers). We use Kashmiri chilies or paprika and some red bell pepper instead.

Depending on the region, Rogan josh can have added onion garlic. The region being in the Himalayan mountain range, means cold winters and limited availability of fresh vegetables. So, many Kashmiri dishes rely on spices for flavor. This recipe just happens to be onion garlic and tomato free. You can add some onion and garlic if you like.

This vegan tofu rogan josh is easy to make and spice level can be adapted to make it suitable for the whole family. Kashmiri chilies are mild but can sometimes be moderately hot.

All those warming Indian spices make this plant-based curry so flavourful and rich! You may have some of these in your cupboard already but don’t worry if you don’t! You can find all of these spices at your local supermarket without any difficulties and it’s also no problem to skip one or two. Definitely try it with some Kashmiri chili powder.

Plant-based yogurt makes this curry creamy without the need to add any actual cream. I also like the tanginess the yogurt adds! Rogan josh isn’t usually creamy, but the thicker sauce here works well with the tofu and to tame the overall heat.

I like serving this with rice but any flatbread or rotis will make for a great accompaniment too. Or add this to wraps or a bowl. This recipe is adapted from chef Ranveer brar’s mutton Rogan josh and my tempeh Rogan josh from my Indian kitchen cookbook.

Ingredients:

for this recipe, I recommend firm or extra firm tofu – you can bake it or fry it

before frying, the tofu is coated with a blend of Kashmiri chili powder or paprika, salt, and cornstarch

for the tempering, we fry whole spices ( bay leaves, cloves, green cardamom pods, and a cinnamon stick) in oil, then add the ground spices: fennel seeds, coriander, black peppercorns, ginger, cardamom and saffron strands

Asafetida (hing) is added instead of garlic. You can sub it with 2-3 cloves of garlic

red bell peppers are added for sweetness and color

the gravy gets its creaminess from non-dairy yogurt and water

Kashmiri chili powder and cayenne are added in the end for that last spice kick

Tips:

To make this without tofu, use 1 can of chickpeas or 1 1/2 cup of cooked chickpeas, or use chickpea tofu or seitan, or add 2 cups roasted vegetables. You can add chickpeas and seitan directly without baking

This will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days and like all Indian curries, it will taste even better the next day!

the spice powder mix I use is traditional for rogan josh, and it’s delish! However, if you want to take a shortcut you could use a shop-bought Indian spice paste instead.

How to make Vegan Rogan Josh

Cube the tofu if you haven’t already and add to a bowl. You can also tear the tofu into bite size pieces with your hand for more texture.

In another small bowl, mix the Kashmiri chili powder, salt, and cornstarch and then sprinkle these all over the tofu. Toss well to coat.

Heat the oil in a large skillet or medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and cook until most of the edges are golden. You can also bake the tofu instead of pan fry. Bake if the tofu was torn into organic pieces.

Spread the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle a few drops of oil or spray some oil on the tofu cubes and then bake at 400 degrees F (205 c) for 20 minutes or until the edges are crisp.

To make the spice mix, add all of these ingredients in a spice grinder or blender with a grinder blade and powder them until evenly powdered.





Sometimes I add in the Kashmiri chili powder right here and powder it with the spice blend and sometimes I add it later.

Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the bay leaves, cloves, green cardamom, cinnamon stick and Asafetida . Mix well and cook until the cloves and cardamom are fragrant.

Then add in the ground spices and mix well for a half minute. Then add in the red bell pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt and mix well. Cook until the bell pepper is somewhat tender, 3-4 minutes.

Then add in the yogurt, water, remaining salt, and the Kashmiri chili powder and mix well.

Bring to a good boil and fold in your tofu. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Taste and adjust flavor. Garnish with cilantro, lemon juice and serve it with rice or flatbread.

How to store:

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. You can freeze this vegan tofu curry. Leave the curry to cool then transfer to a freezer-friendly container. Defrost in the fridge overnight, heat and add some non dairy milk to help the sauce get creamy