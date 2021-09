These Chickpea Breakfast Rolls are perfect for your next brunch party! Flour tortillas filled with vegan chickpea scramble and spinach, then rolled up, sliced and fried into crunchy golden pinwheels! Serve with my hashbrowns and some fruit. Nut-free & gluten-free option.

Coming at you with a full vegan breakfast platter! Chickpea Scramble Breakfast Pinwheels, Hashbrowns, and fruit! That alongside a cup of good coffee and the day is already pretty perfect. Think of these Chickpea Breakfast Pinwheels as a fun spin on a vegan chickpea scramble burrito or a wrap. But here, instead of just rolling it all up and biting right in, we slice the breakfast wrap into little breakfast pinwheels.

Chickpeas are mashed with some secret ingredients into a chickpea scramble salad which you can also serve on bread! We roll that up in a tortilla, slice it and pan fry for a crisp bite! These also make a great packed breakfast or snack.

Once we have prepared our scramble filling, we just take some extra-large flour tortillas and add the chickpea scramble plus some greens. I went with spinach but you can use herbs, arugula, kale, whatever you want.

Roll it up then slice it into rounds. These are delicious as they are but to take them to the next level of golden crunchy chickpea breakfast deliciousness, fry the pinwheels in the pan just a couple of minutes to brown them on both sides.

Serve them as a complete vegan breakfast platter along with my quick homemade hashbrowns and some fresh fruit at your next brunch party. Or pack it all and take it to work, school, or university for an easy lunch.

This recipe is nut-free and can be made gluten-free by using gluten-free tortillas.

Print Recipe Chickpea Scramble Breakfast Pinwheels with Hash Browns These Chickpea Breakfast Rolls are perfect for your next brunch party! Flour tortillas filled with vegan chickpea scramble and spinach, then rolled up, sliced and fried into crunchy golden pinwheels! Serve with my hashbrowns and some fruit. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 415 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chickpea egg scramble: 15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas washed and drained or 1.5 cups of cooked chickpeas

1 teaspoon soy sauce or tamari for Glutenfree

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons cashew cream or vegan mayo or non-dairy plain yogurt

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

3 tablespoons chopped green onion

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Indian black sulfur salt (Kala namak) For the rolls: 2 large 10 inch tortillas

1 cup ( 30 g ) baby spinach For the hash browns: 2 russet potatoes

salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon flour

2-4 teaspoons of oil Instructions Make the chickpea egg mash mixture: To a bowl, add the chickpeas and mash until about 3/4 of the mixture is mashed. Then add in the rest of the ingredients and mix well.

Mash some more so that just a little bit of texture remaining. Taste and adjust the flavor. Add salt or more kala namak if needed.

Spread this mixture on the tortillas with half an inch to spare on the side. The mix makes enough to make 2 tortillas.

Then top the tortillas with some spinach. You can also add in some fresh herbs like fresh basil and fresh cilantro. Roll up like a pinwheel burrito tightly.

Then transfer the wrapped tortilla rolls to a skillet over high heat with seam side down. Cook until golden brown to seal the seam then move around to toast the rest. Repeat for the other tortilla roll.

Then slice into 3/4-inch slices and set aside to serve. Or panfry the sliced rolls! I like to pan-fry the chickpea scramble rolls before serving. Just add them to the skillet over medium heat with a yeast of oil . Cook until golden on both sides, and then serve.

To make the hash browns, grate the russet potato then wash in cold water. Drain really well and transfer to some paper towels and press to absorb the extra moisture.

Then toss the potatoes in salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of flour. Add oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer the potatoes to the skillet and bunch them up.

Use a spatula to press and cook for 3-4 minutes each side until golden brown. Then flip and press and cook again.

Serve these with the chickpea scramble rolls and some fruit and ketchup or other dressings of choice Notes You can also make this into tacos. Add some lettuce then the chickpea scramble mixture topped with some hash browns and serve. You can add in some dressing like salsa or vegan mayo before serving. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chickpea Scramble Breakfast Pinwheels with Hash Browns Amount Per Serving Calories 415 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 539mg 23% Potassium 942mg 27% Carbohydrates 61g 20% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 15g 30% Vitamin A 1072IU 21% Vitamin C 25mg 30% Calcium 95mg 10% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for the pinwheels, I use large (10 inch) tortillas – you can use gluten-free tortillas

chickpeas – canned or freshly cooked are the base of our chickpea scramble

the vegan scramble is seasoned with soy sauce, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, mustard and pepper

cashew cream or vegan mayo or non-dairy plain yogurt add a moist binding

turmeric adds the typical egg color

Indian black sulfur salt (Kala namak) adds that typical egg flavor

for some texture, I like to add finely chopped red bell pepper, green onion, and cilantro to the scramble

I layer the chickpea scramble with some baby spinach for a nice color contrast. Any greens will do. Fresh herbs would be amazing here as well

for the hashbrowns, I choose russet potatoes which we grate finely

flour helps to hold the shredded potatoes together and to crisp them up while frying

Tips & Substitutions:

I like to pan-fry the chickpea scramble rolls before serving. Just add them to the skillet over medium heat with a yeast of oil . Cook cook until golden on both sides, and then serve.

You can also use scramble and hash to make breakfast tacos. Add some lettuce then the chickpea scramble mixture topped with some hash browns and serve. You can add in some dressing like salsa or vegan mayo before serving.

To make this a gluten-free chickpea breakfast wrap, use gluten-free tortillas and tamari instead of soy sauce. Or make them into tacos with gf corn tortillas

wrap, use gluten-free tortillas and tamari instead of soy sauce. Or make them into tacos with gf corn tortillas For soy-free use coconut aminos.

How to Make Chickpea Scramble Breakfast Pinwheels:

Make the chickpea egg mash mixture: To a bowl, add the chickpeas and mash until about 3/4 of the mixture is mashed.

Then add in the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Mash some more so that just a little bit of texture remaining. Taste and adjust flavor.add salt or more kala namak if needed.

Spread this mixture on a tortillas with half an inch to spare on the side. The mix makes enough to make 2 tortillas.

Then top the tortillas with some spinach. You can also add in some fresh herbs like fresh basil and fresh cilantro. Roll up like a burrito tightly.

Then transfer the wrapped tortilla rolls to a skillet over high heat with seam side down. Cook until golden brown to seal the seam then move around to toast the rest. Repeat for the other tortilla roll.

Then slice into 3/4-inch slices and set aside to serve. Tip: I like to pan-fry the chickpea scramble rolls before serving. Just add them to the skillet over medium heat with a yeast of oil . Cook until golden on both sides and then serve.

To make the hash browns, grate the russet potatoes then wash in cold water. Drain really well and transfer to some paper towels and press to absorb the extra moisture.

Then toss the potatoes in salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of flour. Add oil to a heavy bottom skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer the potatoes to the skillet and bunch them up. Use a spatula to press down on the potatoes and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Then flip and press and cook again. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper before serving .

Serve the hashbrowns on a plate along with the chickpea scramble rolls and some fruits and ketchup or other dressing