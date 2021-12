Soft and Fudgy Vegan Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge perfect for Christmas. Made with pumpkin puree, molasses, chocolate and topped with candied ginger and brown sugar, it’s a simple but oh-so-tasty festive vegan treat. Gluten-free. Nutfree 8 Ingredients!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Easy Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge Vegan Soft and fudgy Vegan Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge perfect for Christmas. Made with pumpkin puree, molasses, chocolate and topped with candied ginger and brown sugar, it’s a simple but oh-so-tasty festive vegan treat. Gluten-free. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 10 mins Chill time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 30 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 149 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the fudge: 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) pumpkin puree or you can use sweet potato puree

1 tablespoon refined coconut oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch or tapioca or arrowroot starch

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 tablespoons sugar if you like your fudge sweeter

1 teaspoon gingerbread spice mix or you can use 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice plus 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup Vegan semi sweet chocolate chips For the topping: 1-2 tablespoons chopped candied ginger

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon or gingerbread spice Instructions Add the pumpkin puree, coconut oil, molasses, vanilla, cornstarch, sugar, gingerbread spice, salt to a pan and cook over medium heat.

Mix really well and continue to cook until the pumpkin puree thickens about 3-4 minutes.

Then add in the chocolate then take off the heat. The heat from the pumpkin puree will start to melt the chocolate. Keep whisking until the chocolate is melted into the pumpkin mixture and is even and smooth.

Drop this mixture into a parchment-lined loaf pan ( 9 by 5 inch) and even it out with a spatula.

In a bowl, mix in your candied ginger, sugar, and gingerbread spice mixture, and then drop that all over the fudge and press it in. Chill this in the fridge for 1 hour then slice and serve.

Store on the counter for at most an hour, Refrigerate for upto 5 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Notes Depending on the climate you live in, your fudge will soften at room temperature, so don’t leave it out of the fridge or freezer for too long

Gingerbread Truffles: You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles or roll in gingerbread cookie crumbs! Keep these frozen as well

You can also freeze the mixture for an hour, then use an ice cream scoop to scoop portions, roll in cocoa powder for chocolate truffles or roll in gingerbread cookie crumbs! Keep these frozen as well sweet potato puree can be used instead of pumpkin puree Nutrition Nutrition Facts Easy Gingerbread Chocolate Fudge Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 149 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 38mg 2% Potassium 70mg 2% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 14g 16% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 2383IU 48% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 40mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

pumpkin puree is used instead of sweetened condensed milk. You can also use mashed sweet potato

refined coconut oil helps set the fudge

cornstarch helps thicken the pumpkin puree

molasses adds that typical gingerbread flavor and proved a caramel-y sweetness

vanilla extract – always

sugar – adapt the amount to your liking

gingerbread spice mix or you can use 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice plus 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

salt helps bring out the sweetness

chocolate chips – I like to use semisweet for this recipe. Make sure to go for a vegan brand

chopped candied ginger

brown sugar proved delicious crunch

cinnamon or gingerbread spice

