Creamy, rich, and deeply savory, these mashed potatoes get a flavor upgrade with caramelized onions and a secret boost of plant-based protein from pureed white beans. The result is velvety, buttery comfort in every bite. A side that’s perfect for holidays or weeknights alike. (Gluten-free, nut-free, with a soy-free option.)

Everyone loves potatoes in every form, especially mashed potatoes around the holiday season. They’re a fixture at every meal, and we’re going to level them up times two.

This recipe levels up the flavor with caramelized onions, garlic, and herbs that add an amazing flavor to these mashed potatoes. And we’re going to add some pureed white beans for extra protein and heartiness.

You’ll get protein from the beans, nutritional yeast, and non-dairy milk. You can add even more protein by serving it with crispy lentils or tofu bacon bits.

No matter how you serve caramelized onion mashed potatoes they’re rich, hearty, and perfect for any holiday table or cozy dinner. Served here with my mushroom bourguignon.

For the Potatoes ▢ 3 medium potatoes (prefer russet) , about 2½ to 3 cups, cubed
▢ ½ teaspoon salt
▢ 5 garlic cloves , unpeeled, or more, to taste For the Caramelized Onion ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , divided
▢ 1½ cups chopped red onion
▢ ½ teaspoon salt , divided
▢ ½ teaspoon sugar
▢ ½ teaspoon dried thyme , or 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, or more, to taste
▢ ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary For the Bean Purée ▢ 15 ounce can cannellini beans , drained, or 1½ cups cooked white beans of choice
▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons caramelized onion mixture , from above
▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast or 1 teaspoon white or yellow miso
▢ 3 to 4 tablespoons non-dairy milk For the Mashed Potatoes ▢ 1 tablespoon vegan butter
▢ ½ salt , or more, to taste
▢ black pepper , to taste
▢ 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs , such as oregano or basil, or 2 teaspoons fresh herbs
▢ 2 tablespoons chopped green onion , or chives, or more, to taste
▢ non dairy milk , as needed
▢ olive oil and fresh herbs , for garnish

, ▢ olive oil and fresh herbs , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the potatoes. Peel and cube the potatoes, if you haven’t already. Add them to a large saucepan of cold water along with the unpeeled garlic cloves and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and cook for about 10 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Turn off the heat, and let them sit in the hot water for 2 to 3 minutes before draining. While the potatoes cook, caramelize the onions. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onions and a pinch of the salt. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the herbs, remaining salt, and sugar. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions turn evenly golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add splashes of water or stock, if the pan is drying out. Once the onions are caramelized, set them aside. Make the bean puree. Add the drained beans to a food processor or blender with the nutritional yeast, 2 to 3 tablespoons of the caramelized onions, and the non-dairy milk. Blend until the beans are pureed, then set them aside. Mash the potatoes. Transfer the drained potatoes to a large, shallow bowl. Squeeze the cooked garlic from its peels and add it to the bowl of potatoes. Add the vegan butter , and mash the potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Don’t add any milk at this point, because you want to wait until after you add the bean puree to see how much you’ll need.

Once there are no large lumps in the potato, mix the bean purée into the potatoes. Add the non-dairy milk , a tablespoon at a time, until the texture is creamy but still slightly thick and rustic. If you want it creamier, you can add more vegan butter at this point. Stir in salt, pepper, Italian herbs, chives or green onion , and taste and adjust seasoning. Add more garlic powder or herbs if needed. You can also fold in some of the caramelized onions for extra flavor and texture, or reserve them all for topping.

Ingredients

potatoes – Peel and cube your russet (or yellow) potatoes.

– Peel and cube your russet (or yellow) potatoes. garlic – Boiling the garlic with the potatoes makes them perfectly soft, so they’ll mash in easily.

– Boiling the garlic with the potatoes makes them perfectly soft, so they’ll mash in easily. oil – To caramelize the onion and to top the mashed potatoes at the end.

– To caramelize the onion and to top the mashed potatoes at the end. onion – Use red onion for the best color and flavor!

– Use red onion for the best color and flavor! herbs and spices – For the caramelized onion, we are using thyme and rosemary. In the mashed potatoes, you will use black pepper, Italian herbs, green onion, and garnish with fresh herbs of choice.

– For the caramelized onion, we are using thyme and rosemary. In the mashed potatoes, you will use black pepper, Italian herbs, green onion, and garnish with fresh herbs of choice. white beans – You can use homemade or canned white beans of choice. If you don’t want to use the beans, omit the bean puree and use an extra 2 cups of potatoes instead.

– You can use homemade or canned white beans of choice. If you don’t want to use the beans, omit the bean puree and use an extra 2 cups of potatoes instead. non-dairy milk – To make the bean puree and the caramelized onion mashed potatoes so creamy!

– To make the bean puree and the caramelized onion mashed potatoes so creamy! vegan butter – For mashing the potatoes.

💡Tips Don’t add the non-dairy milk until after you mix in the bean puree.

Reserve all of the caramelized onion to top the mashed potatoes, or stir some into the potatoes for extra flavor and texture.

Boiling garlic with the potatoes softens it perfectly. Once cooked, it’s easy to squeeze from the peel and adds rich flavor. You can use peeled garlic, if you prefer.

How to Make Caramelized Onion Mashed Potatoes

Peel and cube the potatoes, if you haven’t already. Add them to a large saucepan of cold water along with the unpeeled garlic cloves and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and cook for about 10 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Turn off the heat, and let them sit in the hot water for 2 to 3 minutes before draining.

While the potatoes cook, caramelize the onions. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onions and a pinch of the salt. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the herbs, remaining salt, and sugar. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions turn evenly golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add splashes of water or stock, if the pan is drying out. Once the onions are caramelized, set them aside.

Add the drained beans to a food processor or blender with the nutritional yeast, 2 to 3 tablespoons of the caramelized onions, and the non-dairy milk. Blend until the beans are pureed, then set them aside.

Transfer the drained potatoes to a large, shallow bowl. Squeeze the cooked garlic from its peels and add it to the bowl of potatoes. Add the vegan butter, and mash the potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Don’t add any milk at this point, because you want to wait until after you add the bean puree to see how much you’ll need.

Once there are no large lumps in the potato, mix the bean purée into the potatoes. Add the non-dairy milk, a tablespoon at a time, until the texture is creamy but still slightly thick and rustic. If you want it creamier, you can add more vegan butter at this point. Stir in salt, pepper, Italian herbs, chives or green onion, and taste and adjust seasoning. Add more garlic powder or herbs if needed. You can also fold in some of the caramelized onions for extra flavor and texture, or reserve them all for topping.

Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving bowl. Top with the remaining caramelized onions, a drizzle of olive oil, chopped green onion or chives, and any fresh herbs you like.

What to Serve with

Serve your caramelized onion mashed potatoes with my mushroom bourguignon, mushroom gravy or simple vegan gravy or with my tofu bacon or crispy lentils.

These mashed potatoes are great for a holiday dinner, and they also go well with Indian curries, because the creamy, savory mashed potatoes contrast so well with the spicy curry.