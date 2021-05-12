Vegan Richa

Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen

By

For a hearty fusion meal full of veggies and tofu try my Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen! The perfect Asian-inspired comfort food that’s ready in under 30 minutes!

overhead shot of two bowl of Chinese Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen noodles served in two soup bowls

Hot and sour soup, basically, the Asian version of chicken noodle soup. Soul-hugging and comforting. This hot and sour soup is Indo- Chinese version. Yes there’s a whole sub cuisine under Indian cuisine with Chinese and inspired dishes. To this simple soup, I add in some ramen noodles to cook with the soup to make for a hearty meal.

a fork twirling some ramen noodles in a bowl of hot and sour soup

You will love how quick and easy this Asian soup comes together!  It is ready in under 30 minutes. Perfect for last-minute dinners!

overhead shot of a pot of vegan hot and sour soup with ramen noodles and mushrooms

The heat in this vegan hot and sour soup comes from fresh hot green chili, fresh ginger, and a dash of white pepper. While not overly spicy, it is definitely on the hotter side but the spice level is easily adjustable. The signature sourness of the broth comes from adding some rice vinegar. Don’t worry, the vinegar does not come through too much and is balanced out perfectly by the remaining broth ingredients.

overhead shot of two bowl of Chinese Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen noodles served in two soup bowls

Some of the vinegar will evaporate during cooking so don’t worry if the vinegar dominates right in the beginning. It will taste more and more mellow as it cooks. However, for a bolder taste, add some more vinegar and soy sauce right at the end.

Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen

For a hearty Indo-Chinese meal full of veggies and tofu try my Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen! The perfect Asian-inspired comfort food that’s ready in under 30 minutes!
Ingredients

  • 5 1/2 cups (1301.23 ml) vegetable broth or mushroom broth
  • 1/2 inch ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 hot green chili
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp dark soy sauce Or use 1 tbsp regular soy sauce, and 1 tsp molasses
  • 1 tbsp vinegar such as rice vinegar, or white vinegar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • a good dash of white pepper
  • 1 tsp sugar or maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup (64 g) thinly sliced carrots
  • 1 cup (96 g) chopped mushrooms
  • 1 cup (70 g) thinly shredded cabbage
  • 1/2-1 cup (124 g) chopped firm tofu chopped small
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • 3 or 4 green onions chopped, keep most of the green parts for garnishing, and use the white and half of the green parts for the soup
  • 3 oz (1 ) ramen noodles

Instructions

  • Add 5 cups of broth to a saucepan over medium heat.
  • Mince your ginger, garlic, and chili together so that they get crushed together. Add that to the broth.
  • Add all the sauces, and seasonings, the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, vinegar, salt, peppers, and sugar to the broth.
  • Once the mixture is starting to boil, add in your mushroom, carrots, tofu, and stir.
  • Once the mixture is rapidly boiling, add in the cabbage.
  • Mix in the cabbage, then carefully taste and adjust the flavor with the extra soy sauce, and vinegar if needed.
  • Add in the white parts of green onions.
  • While the soup is boiling, make your cornstarch slurry with 1 tbsp of cornstarch mixed in 1/2 cup of the remaining broth.
  • Toss in the ramen noodles , and once they have broken apart, and they seem like they're about to just be al dente, add in your cornstarch mixture, and mix well. Let the mixture start to boil again, and then take off heat. You don't want to cook the ramen noodles too much. You want them to be just about done, because they'll continue to cook in the hot broth.
  • Take the pot off the heat, taste and adjust salt and flavor with soy sauce,salt, vinegar etc. garnish with some pepper flakes or black pepper , and the remaining parts of the green onion, and serve immediately.

  • you could make this recipe with glass noodles or sweet potato noodles instead of ramen.
  • a small amount of Sichuan peppercorn powder would make this taste extra authentic.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making vegan hot and sour soup

a pot with hot and sour soup broth

vegan hot and sour soup with ramen noodles in a silver soup pot with a wooden spoon

side view of a bowl of hot and sour ramen soup sprinkled with spring onions

My hot and sour soup tastes too sour! How can I fix it?

Maybe you added too much vinegar or your vinegar was too strong. Instead of diluting the broth by adding more water, try adding some more sweetness. Either some maple syrup or,  a splash of orange or apple juice.

 



