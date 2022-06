You must try this Vegan Khada Masala Murg – a delicious dhaba style vegan chicken curry featuring oven-baked tofu simmered in a ridiculously aromatic sauce made with a blend of Indian whole spices. Serve with rice or flatbread. Gluten-free Nutfree. Soyfree option

Lovers of Indian Dhaba curries need to try this Khada Masala Murg

Here’s an easy vegan spin on Khada Masala Murg. The recipe title translates to “whole spice chicken” and which has a sauce that is flavored with a bunch of whole spices. Khada masala means whole spice used in either whole form or in coarsely crushed form .

This is a Dhaba-style masala – so the flavors are as you would expect them from a real Indian roadside restaurant (Dhaba) . While the original uses chicken, we are using tofu as a meat substitute. You can also use other chikin subs in the sauce. Or use cooked chickpeas or roasted veggies. The sauce is the star here and you can put it on anything!

The sauce is inspired by an old family recipe. One of my uncles used to make amazing complex flavored spicy sauces with chicken or meat. All of the flavor in the sauce was from aromatics and spices, so the sauce was plant based. Then why use it with just meat! The flavorful seasoned sauce can be used with other proteins or veggies as well. He used to make those dishes after visiting his favorite dhabas(restaurants) and recreating their masala dishes.

I wanted to recreate his signature masala. All those whole spices working in harmony and bringing out layers of flavor! I use baked tofu here. We tear the tofu into pieces to resemble chicken pieces and coat it in a blend of spices and corn starch, then bake until crispy golden.

The sauce uses whole spices like cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, and black cardamom pod. Black cardamom is a larger black colored cardamom pod and is different from green cardamom. It has a smoky minty flavor profile. For the true authentic flavor, do try the sauce with black cardamom (more recipes with black cardamom are in the drafts). Use green cardamom pod if you don’t have any.

Why you will love this khada masala curry

This sauce is flavor packed!

all the whole spices work in harmony to create multiple layers of flavor

Use whatever spices you have there is a lot of flavor buildup so a spice here and there will still yield excellent flavor

it is a Nutfree Glutenfree recipe

You can easily Change up the protein to make it Soyfree

Like my other dhaba style recipes, it introduces you to different flavors, spices and dhaba style Cooking!

I have made this for my family, for weekend dinner gatherings with friends, and even special occasions, and is always was a huge success:

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Khada Masala Murg Curry with Baked Tofu You must try this Vegan Khada Masala Murg - a delicious dhaba style vegan chicken curry featuring oven-baked tofu simmered in a ridiculously aromatic sauce made with a blend of Indian whole spices. Serve with rice or flatbread. Gluten-free Nutfree. Soyfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 159 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu chikin 14 ounce ( 400 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne or ½ teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons corn starch

¼ teaspoon poultry seasoning optional For the whole spices ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

3 whole cloves

1 black cardamom pod

¼ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

3 bay leaves For the sauce 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup chopped red onion

1 hot green chili such as serrano or Indian green chili ,finely chopped or 1 tablespoon chopped use mild chili

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

3 medium-large tomatoes chopped small 1 3/4 cups

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or paprika

1 cup ( 240 ml ) or more water as needed

½ teaspoon salt

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Instructions Bake the tofu: Press the tofu for atleast 15 mins. Then use your hands to tear the tofu into bite sized pieces so that they are organically shaped. Add to a bowl.

Mix the garlic powder, paprika and poultry seasoning(if using) into the corn starch. Then sprinkle all over the tofu, toss well to coat. Spread this tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then bake at 400F (205C) for 20-25 minutes.

Crush the spices . Add the cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom pod, black peppercorns to a mortar and pestle and crush to make a coarse mixture. You can also put them in a spice blender and pulse. We want the spices to be coarsely broken down and not powder.

Make the sauce : Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot add the crushed spices, cinnamon stick, bay leaves and cook until the bay leaves start to turn brown and the spices are fragrant.

Then add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden. Depending on your pan you might need to sprinkle a little bit of water every now and then to deglaze, as well as to help the onions brown. Sometimes the onions don’t have enough moisture so you’ll want some moisture for the heat conduction from the pan into the onions and they’ll brown evenly. (5-8 mins)

Once they are starting to get golden, add in the green chili and the ginger garlic paste, then mix well and continue to cook for a minute or two, then add in the garam masala and Kashmiri chili powder or paprika.

Stir really well, then add the tomatoes, salt and mix well and cook until the tomatoes are really jammy. Add sprinkles of water in between to help the tomatoes cook evenly. 5-7 mins. Mash the large pieces and continue to cook. Once the tomatoes are jammy, add ½ a cup to ¾ of water and mix well.

Once the mixture starts to come to a boil, taste and adjust the salt and flavor in the sauce. Then add the baked tofu and toss well to coat.

Let it simmer for a minute or two then switch off the heat. We simmer the tofu just for a minute so that it stays somewhat crisp. Garnish with cilantro, and serve with some flat bread, garlic bread or rice. Notes This is quite a spicy recipe, so to tone it down you can use less black pepper and omit the cayenne and paprika altogether. You can also add in some cashew cream or coconut cream to the sauce to tone it down.

Soyfree: Use vegan chicken subs of choice that are Soyfree or use seitan. Or use hearty vegetables. Bake the veggies instead of tofu. You can also use a can of chickpeas instead as well. No need to bake the chickpeas. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Khada Masala Murg Curry with Baked Tofu Amount Per Serving Calories 159 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 340mg 15% Potassium 238mg 7% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 713IU 14% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 158mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes

we coat the tofu with a mix of cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika and poultry seasoning

for the tempering, we crush whole spices: cumin seeds, cloves, black cardamom pod, black pepper corns, cinnamon stick and bay leaves before frying them in oil

black cardamom is different from green cardamom and has a smoky minty flavor profile that pairs well with cinnamon. For the true authentic flavor, do try the sauce with black cardamom or use green pod if you don’t have any.

to the seasoned oil, we add chopped onion, green chili and ginger garlic paste to form the base of the gravy

tomatoes lend body to the gravy

ground spices: a blend of garam masala and Kashmiri chili powder or paprika are added to the gravy to finish it all off

salt: adjust the amount to your personal taste

I like to use cilantro and lemon juice for garnish

Tips:

you can adjust the flavor profile as per your taste.

This is quite a spicy recipe, so to tone it down you can use less black pepper and omit the cayenne and paprika altogether. You can also add in some cashew cream or coconut cream to the sauce to tone it down. Add instead of water and bring to a boil, then add tofu.

Some brands of paprika can be really hot so if you’re using paprika, use less of it or omit it altogether.

Soyfree: Use vegan chicken subs of choice that are Soyfree or use seitan. Or use hearty vegetables. Bake the veggies instead of tofu. You can also use a can of chickpeas instead as well. No need to bake the chickpeas.

How to make Khada Masala Murg

Bake the tofu : press the tofu and then use your hands to tear the tofu into bite sized pieces so that they are organically shaped. Add to a bowl.

Mix the garlic powder and paprika and poultry seasoning into the corn starch. Then sprinkle all over the tofu, toss well to coat. Spread this tofu on a parchment lined baking sheet, then bake at 400F (205C) for 20-25 minutes.

Crush the spices. Add the cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom pod, black peppercorns to a mortar and pestle and crush to make a coarse mixture.

You can also put them in spice blender and pulse, you don’t want a powder, but just coarsely broken down spices.

Then heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot add the crushed spices, cinnamon stick, bay leaves and cook until the bay leaves start to turn brown and the spices are fragrant.





Then add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden. Depending on your pan you might need to sprinkle a little bit of water every now and then to deglaze as well as to help the onions brown.

Sometimes the onions don’t have enough moisture so you’ll want some moisture for the heat conduction from the pan into the onions and they’ll brown evenly. (5-8 mins)

Once they are starting to get golden, add in the green chili and the ginger garlic paste, then mix well and continue to cook for a minute or two, then add in the garam masala and Kashmiri chili powder or paprika.

Stir really well, then add the tomatoes, salt and mix well and cook until the tomatoes are really jammy.

Add sprinkles of water in between to help the tomatoes cook evenly. 5-7 mins. Mash the large pieces and continue to cook. Once the tomatoes are jammy, add ½ a cup to ¾ of water and mix well.

Once the mixture starts to come to a boil, taste and adjust the salt and flavor in the sauce. Then add the baked tofu and toss well to coat.

Let it simmer for a minute then switch off the heat. We simmer the tofu just for a minute , so that it stays somewhat crisp. Garnish with cilantro, and serve with flatbread, garlic bread or some rice.

Storage:

Refrigerate leftovers for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month