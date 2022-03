Vegan Lentil Sausage Rolls – savory rolls filled with delicious vegan lentil sausage. This is the perfect appetizer or snack when served with marinara. Soy-free. Glutenfree & nut-free option.

These delicious and easy homemade vegan sausage rolls feature a savory herby lentil sausage filling encased in a golden, flaky vegan puff pastry. These rolls come together in minutes and need just seven ingredients. They make a fun addition to a lunchbox, and are can be made gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free.

These meatless vegan sausage rolls are just perfect as an appetizer, as a party food ( hello, St Patricks Day) as a savory snack or even as lunch. They bake up crispy and crunchy and incredibly savory, and I bet you won’t be able to stop after one.

why you’ll love these vegan sausage rolls!

They are easy to put together

the lentil sausage filling is delicious and versatile

These rolls are Soyfree and They can easily be made Nutfree

Kids love these as they are easy to pack into lunch boxes or grab on the go!

Is Puff Pastry Vegan?

Puff Pastry — flaky, buttery goodness and obviously not always vegan. In fact, puff pastry is traditionally made with butter and usually brushed with egg before baking.

However, many store-bought puff pastries are made without dairy or egg because it makes them more shelf-stable so check your grocery stores for those accidentally vegan puff pastry.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Lentil Sausage Rolls Vegan Lentil Sausage Rolls - savory bread rolls filled with delicious vegan lentil sausage. This is the perfect appetizer or snack when served with marinara. Soy-free. Glutenfree & nut-free option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 8 Calories: 324 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the lentil mixture: 1 teaspoon oil

3/4 cup ( 120 g ) chopped red onion

1 teaspoon coarsely crushed red fennel seeds

1 teaspoon oregano

3/4 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt or use depending on the salt content of the lentils

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

15 ounce ( 430 g ) can of lentils drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked brown or green lentils

1/4 cup ( 30 g ) coarsely chopped walnuts chopped into small meal like pieces

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped sun dried tomato For the shell: ( 320 g ) 9x9 inch or similar size sheet of vegan puff pastry many brands are accidentally vegan

water to seal Instructions Make the filling: Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is nicely golden.

Add lentils, sun dried tomatoes, walnuts, lemon juice, and mix in. Then add in all of the dry herbs and spices and mix in.

Press and mix and mash some of the lentils. If the mixture is drying out too much, add in 1-2 tablespoons of vegetable broth. cook for 5-7 minutes total

Mash some of the lentils so that half of the mixture is mashed.

Make the rolls : Thaw your puff pastry if you haven't already. Then roll it out to at least 1 1/2 times its size. Then cut it into 2-3 inch by 5 inch rectangles.

Shape about 3 tablespoons or more of the lentil filling into the sausage that fits your puff pastry cut outs. If it's not sticking really well, then mash some more lentils. If it's too moist, then add in 2-3 tbsp breadcrumbs, mix and make mini sausagey logs. They don't have to be absolutely well-formed because the puff pastry is going to hold them together.

Place a log in the rectangle. Roll the puff pastry and then seal the edge with a little bit of water. Use a pizza cutter or a kitchen scissor to make a vent in each of the rolled sausages.

Place the sausage rolls seam side down on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. You can also brush a little bit of vegan butter on top so that the rolls brown even more.

Remove from the oven.Let cool for a few minutes and then serve with marinara!

Storage: Store on the counter for a few hours or refrigerate for upto 3 days. Make ahead: You can freezs these sausage rolls before baking(when they are rolled out and ready to bake). Then bake as needed. Notes To make this gluten-free, use a , use a gluten-free pie crust pizza crust or other gluten-free biscuit crust to make the shell. You can also just make this into a one big crust covered pie. ESP if using a gluten-free crust which is not that pieable or a wellington Nutfree : omit the walnuts and use Cornell chopped pumpkin seeds or just omit and don’t substitute Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Lentil Sausage Rolls Amount Per Serving Calories 324 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 251mg 11% Potassium 324mg 9% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 155IU 3% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 32mg 3% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

Lentils are the base of the filling

sauteed red onions add some umami flavor

sausage spices: salt, sage, garlic, and onion powder smoked paprika, black pepper, fennel seeds, oregano, thyme and basil

chopped walnuts provided texture

lemon juice adds freshness and reduces the lentil flavor

finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes add some more umami to the filling

for the pastry case, we use vegan puff pastry

Tips:

To make these sausage rolls gluten-free , use a gluten-free pie crust, Glutenfree pizza crust , or other gluten-free biscuit crust to make the shell.

, use a gluten-free pie crust, Glutenfree pizza crust , or other gluten-free biscuit crust to make the shell. You can also just make this into one big crust-covered lentil pie. This will be easier if using a gluten-free crust which is not that pliable.

You can also turn this into a wellington. Check out my vegan wellington for the folding technique.

nut-free : omit the walnuts and use coarsely chopped pumpkin seeds or just omit and don’t substitute.

: omit the walnuts and use coarsely chopped pumpkin seeds or just omit and don’t substitute. Check the texture of your sausage filling. Your lentil mixture might be a tad too moist – it depends on the type of lentils you used. You can add in 2-3 tablespoons of breadcrumbs to reduce the moisture.

How to make Vegan Sausage Rolls:

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and cook until the onion is nicely golden.

Add lentils, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, lemon juice, and mix in. Then add in all of the dry herbs and spices and mix

Press and mix and mash some of the lentils. If the mixture is drying out too much, add in 1-2 tablespoons of vegetable broth. continue to cook for 5-7 minutes.

Mash some of the lentils so that half of the mixture is mashed.

If the mixture is too moist(it depends on the type of lentils you used) you can add in 2-3 tablespoons of breadcrumbs. Add these later when you try to make the lentils into a sticky sausage filling and feel that they are too moist

Thaw your puff pastry if you haven’t already. Then roll it out to at least 1 1/2 times its size. Then cut it into 2-3 inch by 5 inch rectangles.

Shape about 3 tablespoons or more of the lentil filling into the sausage that fits your puff pastry sheet. If it’s not sticking really well, then mash some more lentils. If it’s too moist, then add in some breadcrumbs then make those mini sausagey logs. They don’t have to be absolutely well-formed because the puff pastry is going to hold them together.

Place a log in the rectangle. Roll the puff pastry and then seal the edge with a little bit of water. Use a pizza cutter or a kitchen scissor to make a vent in each of the rolled sausages.

Place the sausage rolls closed side down on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 c) for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. You can also brush a little bit of vegan butter on top so that the rolls brown even more.

Remove from the oven. Let it cool for a few minutes and then serve with marinara!

Storage and Make ahead

Storage: Store on the counter for a few hours or refrigerate for upto 3 days.

Make ahead: You can freezs these sausage rolls before baking(when they are rolled out and ready to bake). Then bake as needed